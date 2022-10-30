Letters to the Editor: test template

Cuba and Ukraine

There are differences...but this isn't one of them...JFK vs Putin

Sixty some years ago, Russia initiated a move to install a missile complex in Cuba with the intent of aiming those missiles at US targets. Cuba — right in our backyard! The US administration threw a fit and thwarted that effort with a blockade.

Fast forward to 2021. Russia sees an impending danger from their neighbor, Ukraine, who will most likely join NATO, undoubtedly leading to the installation of missile complexes with their targets being their eastern neighbors, Russia. Now Russia is throwing a fit and is ready to do whatever it takes to prevent that from happening. Their 'embargo' might take place as an invasion.

Does anyone else see a bit of hypocrisy in this situation?

Pierre Dumont

Foothills

Invalid Catholic baptisms

No question the Catholic Church is an organization demanding shared delusion of priestly grandeur, the issue of thousands of Catholics’ baptisms being “invalid” because a priest said “We” instead of “I” at the time of baptisms removes all doubt. Jesus unequivocally addressed such liturgical pretense by rebuking Pharisees as knowing "letter" of sacred teachings but not "spirit." Further elucidating, Jesus said “For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them.” Thus, in spirit, those thousands were baptized despite the priest using plural pronoun “we” instead of the singular pronoun “I.” Absurdly, the Catholic Church is checking the baptismal records of this priest to inform the unfortunate faithful their baptisms are “invalid” and they have to be properly baptized. Surely, Pope Francis could do a special baptism in Rome with "I" instead of "We" sacredly trusted to be delivered by Jesus, God and Holy Spirit to all concerned because they, Jesus, God, Holy Spirit are, as the Church teaches: Omnipresent. Worldwide.

Glenn Johnson

Midtown

Business control

Re: the Feb. 19 article "Firearms measure opposed by banks."

With the name-calling of major political parties predominant, one needs to look at actions for their true beliefs. Consider the Arizona Legislature wanting to require anyone doing business with the state also agree to do business with specific industries. This looks like a classic case of socialism where the government controls production. As Republicans propose this bill, they must be the “radical socialists” we hear about from political speeches.

Spencer Elliott

Oro Valley

An elephant without legs

The Republican party stands for nothing. Tradition calls for each party to have a platform. Would you buy an item off the shelf, not knowing what the cost is?

The simple fact is, Donald Trump is the puppet master and the rest of the lemmings in the GOP are the marionettes. His whimsical direction has become the platform. The party has lost confidence in what used to be their core values and have become a political and moral nullity.

President Biden once asked "What are the republicans for?"

They seem to be against anything that would advance the needs of the public, i. e. access to voting, child tax credits, infrastructure, a woman's right to choose etc.

As Alexander Hamilton famously said, "When you stand for nothing, you fall for anything"

Rex Witherspoon

SaddleBrooke

The Republican platform

I pledge allegiance to Donald Trump,

Not the United States of America,

And to the Republic I undermine,

My nation, my God, divisible,

Without any tolerance for others.

Rick Jones

Downtown

Reduced math requirements

Re: the Feb. 21 article "AZ bill promotes changes to HS math."

Boy, am I glad and lucky to have graduated from high school in the 1970s. I only needed two years of high school math to be accepted at the University of Arizona. I wasn't required to take any math or lab science classes at the UA in order to graduate with a degree in political science. I have always been interested in science, yet I knew that my career would not involve science or math. Was my future ruined? No. I went on to attend a highly-rated law school, had a successful legal career in New York City, and am now retired and enjoying life back in my home town of Tucson.

I find it sad that colleges now require such high levels of math for every incoming student. The majority of college students will not even need to know what a polynomial is in order to be successful once they graduate.

Karen Carson