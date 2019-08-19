On Biden’s gun policy: What about holdouts?
Democrat Presidential candidate Joe Biden stated that he would do a mandatory government “buy back” of “assault rifles.” There are approximately 15 million semi-automatic ARs and AK47s in civilian ownership.
Biden did not say how much the government would pay, or if they would also pay for such typical accessories as sights, lights, lasers, extra magazines and ammunition that most owners buy, oftentimes cumulatively costing more than the rifle itself.
Biden did not say what would happen to owners who purchased their firearm legally but failed to comply? Would they be made into criminals? Would the ATF be sent out to do forced entries into their homes to seize them?
This is why supporters of Second Amendment Rights oppose gun registration. If there was such a government list, Biden or some other Democrat would know exactly who to take firearms from. Semi-automatic rifles now, then semi-automatic handguns later. Most owners of semi-auto rifles will not comply with any mandatory government buy back or registration program!
Ric Hanson
North side
We are not related;
I support Santa Cruz
Hello, I am Richard Elías, a fifth-generation Tucsonan and lifelong Democrat who has represented District 5 on the Pima County Board of Supervisors for more than 17 years.
There is confusion associated with my last name and that of a Democratic Party candidate (Rob Elías) for the Ward 1 Tucson City Council seat being contested this month. Other than party affiliation, we have little in common.
I am supporting Lane Santa Cruz, a superb candidate who is one of the other Elías’ opponents for the Ward 1 seat. Ms. Santa Cruz has experience in Tucson politics, and is a strong advocate for affordable housing, improved public transit and working families. She has many good endorsements, including those of the Sierra Club, organized labor and Planned Parenthood. Lane Santa Cruz is the Democrats’ best choice for the Ward 1 Tucson City Council seat.
Richard Elías, Pima County Board of Supervisors
Downtown
Suspending rights not the answer
Regarding the letter to the editor “A Different Approach,” published Aug. 13. The author suggested that people who visit 8chan be placed under constant surveillance and be restricted from purchasing firearms. Should we really suspend a person’s constitutional rights for merely visiting a website?
Furthermore, the writer’s suggestion that such restrictions be applied to an 8chan user’s family members goes beyond the pale. Collective punishment has no place in a free society.
I am not going to defend the kind of rhetoric found on 8chan. However, while it is easy to advocate for suspending the rights of those who are disliked by society, do not be so shortsighted as to think that those expanded powers cannot eventually be used against the rest of us.
Tom Jan
Northwest side
Forests are more than ‘industrial diamonds’
On Sunday, Aug. 11, in Jonathan Hoffman’s opinion about the Rosemont Mine as it relates to National Forests, he claims the National Forests are “industrial diamonds.” This implies that national forests are primarily intended for commodity use.
Like so many people writing opinions, Mr. Hoffman fails to be fully informed on the history, purpose and intent of the establishment of the National Forests. I suggest that he read the book “The Origins of The National Forest,” edited by Harold K. Steen, 1992.
When one looks at the establishment of the National Forests, one thing is clear. These are public lands established for all the people of the United States. While they are important to today’s economy, focusing on the economics would only be part of the story. The national forests help Americans define how they perceive their country — to enjoy “purple mountains majesty.” The fact that we as a nation decided over a century ago to keep these lands under federal dominion shows just how important we believed these lands to be.
Mark Sensibaugh
Southwest side
Adequately fund budget for international affairs
Thousands of asylum seekers from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, some of the most dangerous places on earth (especially for women and children), are being held at the southern U.S. border in inhumane detention centers. The U.S. has received a record number of asylum applications in the last couple of years, yet thousands of people continue to be detained with no end in sight because of policies such as “metering” and the “zero tolerance policy.”
The Trump administration is so against immigration and granting refugees asylum status, and yet is seeking to cut funding for the International Affairs Budget by 24%. This is the very budget that seeks to support critical development and diplomacy programs around the world, such as Central America. Adequately funding this budget would keep people from becoming refugees and seeking asylum, and would help solve the crisis at the border. I urge senators to fund the International Affairs Budget at $60 billion in the 2020 fiscal year to keep pace with today’s growing global challenges.
Trishla Jain
Downtown
Ducey is right
to spurn Trump
Gov. Doug Ducey is accurate in his criticisms of the Trump administration and their plan to further marginalize and dehumanize those who seek the solace of liberty and the pursuit of happiness here in the U.S. Ken Cuccinelli perverts a poem written by Emma Lazarus by denying to the current generation of immigrants the same regard his ancestors were afforded. His ancestors stepped onto American soil in the same condition as many current immigrants have, without a job but with hope for a better future for themselves and their families.
Cuccinelli the hardliner invokes the letter of the law, easily stepping on the poor with no conscience. It is no wonder that Ducey is a governor and Cuccinelli was defeated in his run in Virginia. Our governor has a feel for the very real and human issues surrounding our immigration problem and sees more clearly where the priorities should be, recognizing the value of the immigrant as good for Arizona where Cuccinelli is blinded by his own hubris.
Richard Harper
Northeast side
Health care
is a human right
While in Paris on vacation, I slipped and took a hard fall on a cobblestone street during a rain storm. Soon I found myself in the back of an ambulance being rushed to the public hospital of Paris.
After presenting my Arizona driver’s license as identification, I was wheeled off to see an emergency physician, sent for a series of X-rays, then introduced to an orthopedic surgeon. After informing me that I had a fractured shoulder, he carefully wrapped my arm and shoulder into a tight sling and advised me that I could travel back to the U.S. to see my own doctor in Tucson.
Two weeks later I received a bill. As a nonresident I was obliged to pay $186.44 for the medical services I received. I lived and worked in Europe and Asia for many years so I was reminded again that health care in much of the developed world is considered a human right not a profit-making enterprise.
Jeanie Colaianni
Oro Valley
‘Green Shirt Guy’ is no joke
Thanks, Tim Steller for your serious piece about the “Green Shirt Guy.” The media picked up on the story without adding much context, not surprising in our current “news as reality show” moment. If we are so much a country of laws that we can separate families and put children in cages, why doesn’t calling 911 on a person illegally entering a facility she is barred from yield her incarceration?
Thanks, too, for information about the criminally racist acts by the organizer of the homeless camp near Santa Rita Park. I am glad he’s in jail, and his spiritual compatriot Harrison should be too. For that matter, now that the Phoenix FBI has announced its concerns about conspiracy theorists and domestic extremists, Trump should be nervous the next time he comes to the state of Arizona. Surely if we can lock up babies because of our love of law and order, we ought to be locking up criminals too, shouldn’t we? Let the kids free; jail Trump.
Betts Putnam-Hidalgo
Downtown