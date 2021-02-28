Letters to the Editor

Questions
for two legislators
State Sen. Karen Fann was quoted as saying: “When there are this many questions that people are questioning our electoral system …,” then she believes the legislature must investigate to answer those questions. Well, no, I don’t believe it is the Legislature’s job to investigate the matters that people raise the loudest. If many constituents claimed the moon is made of green cheese, would she say we must investigate?
Separately, state Rep. Joseph Chaplik has proposed a bill to allow businesses the freedom to exempt themselves out of government-imposed mask requirements. Suppose a member of Parliament, or the London city council, had suggested that each business could exercise their own individual freedom to keep their lights on (and not cover their windows) during the German bombing raids on Britain in World War II?
Tim Demers
Northeast side
Why is Sinema helping McConnell’s agenda?
Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has made it clear that he will do everything he can to obstruct President Biden’s initiatives. He has in the past obstructed Senate bills put forward by Democrats in the Obama administration.
So why is Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat, helping McConnell in his agenda to obstruct all of the president’s bills?
Her stated objective is bipartisanship. But the Republicans only have one agenda as long as a Democrat is president. Bipartisanship means making sure that Biden is a failure.
I would like to see an investigation of Sinema’s plans. As far as I know she’s only told us what she’s against. She has not told us what she is working for. I want to know who she is making alliances with and what policies she will support.
Or is she just a ringer? Nominated by Arizona Democrats only to act like a Republican. Does she plan to switch parties? Why vote for Democrats?
Jean Wylie
Benson
McCray’s recognition long time in coming
Re: the Feb. 25 article “Record just 1 of many times McCray rose to another level.”
I read Greg Hansen’s article on Feb. 25 detailing the unparalleled contributions of Ernie McCray during his tenure playing basketball at Arizona. Like all of Hansen’s work, it was well done. However, I am appalled that it’s taken 61 years to invite Mr. McCray into Arizona’s Ring of Honor at McKale Center. It’s obvious many of the people — coaches, athletic directors and other senior officials — failed to recognize and publish this praise until now. The collective inaction is a travesty marring the credibility, reputation and awareness of the university, the community and all sports programs.
Jim Lucas
Oro Valley
$7.50 minimum wage means life of poverty
Re: the Feb. 20 letter “Yes, $15 is just too much.”
The letter writer believes that a $7.50 ($1,200 a month working full-time, before taxes) minimum wage is livable. Ask yourself how you would live in Tucson where the average apartment rents for around $900 a month per year. Then pay utilities, food, phone, transportation, etc.
I’m not willing to see any American have to live a life of poverty, particularly someone who is working a 40-hour week.
Morton Cederbaum
Green Valley