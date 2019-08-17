My daughter, the future mayor (maybe)
My daughter Randi Dorman is the candidate for mayor who will make a big difference in Tucson’s future. Her vision for Tucson is based on her experiences as a business and community leader. As p
resident of the Museum of Contemporary Art, she helped make MOCA known worldwide. As c
hairwoman of Downtown Tucson Partnership, the group created the DTP Connects program and helped find permanent or temporary housing for 95% of the people experiencing homelessness in downtown.
Randi is the candidate that understands economic development because of her experience with businesses large and small. A diverse and vibrant local economy will help increase revenues to pay for public services (such as road repair), education initiatives, provide job opportunities (to keep the youth in Tucson) and protect the environment. With your vote, Randi Dorman can become the first female mayor and bring the vision and fresh ideas that Tucson needs.
Monika Dorman
Foothills
Vote Romero
for mayor of Tucson
I’m a native Tucsonan and a Pima County resident. The policy decisions of the City of Tucson have a direct effect upon the region. I encourage Tucsonans to vote Regina Romero for mayor.
Regina reflects my values of hard work and community. She’s a parent, driven to create a space for children to grow and achieve without limitations, based on ethnicity, gender or background.
Regina is unafraid to stand up for and defend the community’s needs. Clean water, parks and youth programs that help families keep their children safe. She’s fought to provide infrastructure to areas of Tucson that have struggled with poor maintenance and neglect.
Vote Regina Romero for mayor. She has the experience and knowledge to lead Tucson.
Amy-Ann Vindiola-Santos
Southwest side
These PACs are clean; check the others
The two PACs mentioned did not give money to Romero or her campaign to spend. However, they did buy advertising legally, transparently, and uncoordinated with her campaign. The Clean Election Laws (local and state) allow that. The PACs cited both represent causes that many, if not most Tucsonans, support, as do I.
Voters would be better served if you had focused your headline and article on the sources of the other candidates’ nonclean funds, such as large sums from out-of-state developers.
Sandra Almasy
East side
Thomas and his phobias need to go
Can’t we get a conservative columnist who is more articulate than Cal Thomas? And perhaps a little less phobic?
His column of August 7, titled “Mass murders are a symptom; we need God” is maddeningly abstract and obscure. He refers to good behavior and bad behavior without ever giving any examples. When he suggests that certain phobias can be equated with good behavior, it makes me wonder what he’s thinking of. Claustrophobia? Acrophobia? Ailurophobia? Does he believe we should model our behavior on people who are afraid to leave their homes or who won’t climb mountains or who run away from cats? The only other phobias that come readily to mind are homophobia and xenophobia, but surely no one would propose those as examples of good behavior.
Or would they? Is that really what he’s suggesting?
He has definitely gone too far. Readers deserve better.
Margaret Fleming
Northwest side
No Green New Deal
is radical
The Aug. 9 letter “Green New Deal too radical for me” says, “it will put an end to American society.” Actually, global warming will end civilization if we don’t stop it now. According to the National Academy of Sciences, climate disasters (caused by global warming) will create “global economic collapse,” followed by “societal collapse” if we don’t stop burning fossil fuels within the next decade or so.
Every scientific body of national or international standing agrees: IPCC, National Science Foundation, American Association for the Advancement of Science and about 200 others.
But that won’t mean no cars, planes, cows, etc. That’s fake moos. And solar and wind energy will be “essentially free” once they are scaled up nationally.
They’re already cheaper than oil, coal or gas with storage and without subsidies. They’ll create over 8 million high-wage, local, permanent U.S. jobs.
Pete Kuntz
Downtown
McSally deserves apology
Heather Wilson hit the nail on the head with her stinging denouncement of Tim Steller’s opinion piece about Martha McSally’s integrity and personal right to privacy. Her statistics about how McSally arrived at her decision to vote for John Hyten’s confirmation are thorough and impressive.
Wilson didn’t skimp on her condemnation of Steller either, and he deserved every criticism. “Victim-shaming,” and insinuations about McSally’s motives for not publicizing her past are totally disgusting. I couldn’t agree more that the Daily Star should have refused to print his unfair, insensitive column. Yes, McSally deserves an apology. Will it be forthcoming?
Paige Hamner
Northeast side
Role reversal would tell us where we live
My wish for the 2020 presidential election: Republican incumbent loses the electoral vote, but wins the popular vote. Democratic challenger wins the electoral vote, but loses the popular vote. Then we watch the actions and words of Trump, McConnell, Fox News
and the NRA and we’ll know if we are living in a true democracy or a dictatorship.
Michael Carson
Midtown
Magazine limits
needed
So our powers that be will not even consider gun control, I wonder where they and their families shop? Do they go to a mall? Do they or their families go out for entertainment? Have they ever heard bullets in the air around them?
I have. In Vietnam, heard plenty of bullets there. No I was not in combat. Did you know that a person hunting quail, ducks and geese have to have a gun with a three-shot limit? A person hunting deer, elk, javelins etc. have a six-bullet limit for their guns. It seems a little weird that there is no limit to bullet magazines for hunting people.
Ned Russell
Northwest side
Tax blight,
forget incentives
Why does the government always give money to people who already have money? If you want to promote infill and downtown development then start taxing the crap out of vacant property/buildings. Call it a blight tax, I’m pretty sure everyone would be on board. Giving away tax money to developers because the land costs too much is rewarding land owners for charging too much money. Make it cost them money to sit on empty land in high density areas. But then again I guess that’s not the best way to get them to contribute to your campaign.
Michael Sousa
Downtown
Silence tarnishes
Sen. McSally
Senator Martha McSally is silent about Trump’s overt racism and xenophobia; silent about his attacks on congresswomen and congressmen of color; silent about his horrendous immigration policies affecting children and asylum seekers, and his latest racist outrage, attempting to deport legal immigrants.
She’s silent about Trump’s unraveling environmental protections. She’s tongue-tied about gun violence. Even Trump and McConnell, his sergeant-at-arms, hypocritically acknowledge it must be dealt with. She’s silent about Trump’s inability to tell, or accept the truth when it’s at odds with his view of the nonwhite world. Yet McSally remains silent.
She is enveloped in the lies, hypocrisy, white supremacy and fear mongering that oozes from the White House. Her courage when she flew in combat has evaporated and been replaced by her embrace and fear of Trump and the NRA.
Senator McSally’s image is tarnished, her credibility tainted. She sold her soul to Trump. She’s Dorian Grey.
Jack Graef
SaddleBrooke