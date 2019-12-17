Letters to the editor

Winterhaven lights are not for everyone
I want to express my disappointment in the Winterhaven Festival of Lights.
Adults and children — they’re remembered, but what about those who reside in assisted living or skilled nursing facilities?
Winterhaven has cut back on drive-through days.
I was an activity director for nearly 20 years in Tucson. My residents, myself and many other peers were disappointed in the changes regarding the Winterhaven festival.
These residents use to look forward to going through and seeing the lights before Christmas. It was a gift of enjoyment to them.
Doing the trolley or walking around is not possible.
Now Winterhaven offers only one night to drive through, and that is only available after Christmas.
Many residents may have mental and physical disabilities and can’t bear long, drawn-out drives. What if it were a friend or a family member of yours? Or you, some day? Wouldn’t you be disappointed?
Shame on Winterhaven and shame on those who support them.
John Bartlett
Northwest side
Our cult is better than your cult
Several opinion pieces have been written by those who can’t understand why President Trump has so many supporters. Yes, Trump can be caustic, but he gets things done.
Those who support his policies of “America first” don’t understand how you can support a party whose main objective is to bring down a president for a supposed “quid pro quo” that I contend every politician does daily to keep his/her voters.
Also, your party leaders, using federal tax dollars, fight harder for noncitizens breaking the law than they do for the American worker.
Now, the “push” is to make those that think differently than you be ashamed to support a leader who believes in America first, even to the point of calling us a “cult.”
Well, our cult got a president elected who reduced taxes and got the economy going with the best employment numbers in over 50 years.
So, guess what, our cult is better for America than your cult.
Rosalie Wright
Oro Valley
Let’s urge senators
to pass drug-costs bill
The U.S. House of Representatives has passed the Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act, which is designed to permit the federal government to negotiate drug prices for Medicare and private citizens. This would permit a cancer drug to cost $10,000 instead of $40,000 and limit insulin to $100 a vial instead of its current $300.
Other countries negotiate with U.S. drug companies — only our country doesn’t permit it. Sicknesses such as cancer, diabetes and heart disease hits us all. It doesn’t just strike the Democrats or the Republicans.
Please contact Sen. Martha McSally and encourage her to persuade Sen. McConnell to bring the bill to a vote. No one should have to decide whether to eat or buy medicine due to high cost of prescription drugs.
Pam Farris
Oro Valley
Climate-change column was right on the mark
Two thumbs up for Mike Carran’s Dec. 11 column, “Encourage Congress to tax carbon, change the future.” With discouraging news about the lack of progress in fighting climate change, it’s heartening to know that there are solutions that can be effective, good for people and the economy, and revenue neutral.
The column mentioned support from a 2014 study (the REMI report). In October, Columbia University issued an independent report echoing REMI’s conclusion — carbon pricing can work.
We can make huge progress in solving the climate change problem by enacting the legislation mentioned in the column (H.R. 763). Shorter than most magazine articles, I checked this bill out on congress.gov. It’s simple and understandable. It creates regulatory certainty and would be a great start to a clean-energy economy.
I called Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick to let her know this is the kind of action we need on climate change.
Edward Beshore
North side
Trump has diminished America’s stature
Re: the Dec. 13 letter to the editor “Trump has delivered on his promises.”
This letter left me wondering if after recently arriving from California the writer’s mind-set remains living there.
Reflecting on Trump’s many promises, I would ask our new Arizonan to open his eyes to the reality. First, Trump’s constant lies are counted and published weekly by reputable news sources.
Second, Trump’s promised wall has not been completed, and completed pieces of Trump’s wall have not been paid for by Mexico, as he promised.
Third, Hillary Clinton remains free despite Trump’s promise to “lock her up.” Fourth, gee, there still are so many more to comment on.
Great again? I hold that America WAS great prior to the Trump presidency. However our greatness has diminished under Trump.
When other democracies note that China is a more dependable ally than the U.S., and the leaders of America’s closest allies are seen laughing at Trump in public, it’s obvious that America’s stature has diminished greatly.
Charles Jones
East side
Welcome sign soon to be tarnished
It’s ironic that one of the highway signs welcoming visitors to our beautiful state will show Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument. But I wonder if the sign will also show the before and after view of when cacti were ripped from their natural habitat to make way for the wall?
I also wonder if the sign will show before and after views of the huge swath of land that has been cleared and the monument desecrated for the wall? I wonder, too, will the before and after view be shown of the beautiful expansive desert which will now be abruptly cut in two by the ugly wall?
It’s a stark dichotomy between our natural treasure and how we treat it. Should we thank Gov. Doug Doucey for allowing the Trump administration to carry out this desecration? The highway sign may be the only reminder of what it once actually looked like.
Lynda Franka
Southwest side
Letter about tolerance was lacking tolerance
Re: the Dec. 11 letter “Justice, not hatred, drives impeachment.”
The writer stated, “The president himself is guilty of the seven deadly sins (envy, greed, gluttony, sloth, lust, anger and pride), and his supporters rally behind him in vicious and slanderous campaigns, thus becoming equally guilty, no one should tolerate that.”
Just before that, the writer stated, “We have disagreed with one another, which is actually good in a democracy,” and turns right around and slams not just Trump, but also the tens of thousands of American citizens who show up at Trump campaign rallies.
We are then instructed that no one should tolerate that. Nothing in the letter strikes me as very tolerant.
Steve Sollenberger
Foothills
Democratic hypocrisy on impeachment
The House Judiciary Committee led by Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., voted along partisan lines to impeach President Trump on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
But let us look back to 1998, when a Republican-controlled House impeached President Clinton for real federal crimes of perjury under oath in federal court and suborning perjury.
Nadler said then, “There must never be a narrowly voted impeachment or an impeachment substantially supported by one of our major political parties and largely opposed by the other. Such an impeachment would lack legitimacy, would produce divisiveness and bitterness in our politics for years to come and will call into question the very legitimacy of our political institutions.”
In 1999, Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, now head of the House Intelligence Committee, when campaigning for Congress said of his Republican opponent, “I think impeachment for most people in this district is only the most graphic illustration of an incumbent who has put the national partisan, ideological fights ahead of representing his district.”
Juan Santiago
Southwest side