Look over there, Assad
Maybe while the Syrians are distracted by our boondoggle in the north, we can slip into south Syria and steal all their oil. The old shell game.
Russ Baker
South side
Cienega warning isn’t
an ‘environmental’ take
The article titled “Vigneto would pump from same aquifer cienega relies upon,” was found on your opinion page on Wed., Oct. 23. It was submitted by Thomas Meixner, professor and head of the department of hydrology and atmospheric sciences at the University of Arizona. The photo below the article showed a naturally occurring water tank in the cienega near St. David. The heading on that photo began with “Environmentalists fear groundwater pumping …”
My question to whoever placed the descriptor to the photo: When do we reduce the professional title of “professor and head of the department of hydrology and atmospheric science” to “environmentalist?” Despite the rhetoric on a national level, a scientist is a scientist. Dr. Meixner has scientific knowledge that led him to the conclusion that pumping groundwater for yet another massive housing development in dry arid land will affect the aquifer of the San Pedro Riparian area. It’s science.
Mary Grace Wendel
Northwest side
How about tuition break if waste is so rampant?
The logic of the letter, “If tuition is free, we will value college less” published on Friday, Oct. 25 escapes me. After detailing what he thinks of as wastes of money in colleges and universities (salaries for administrators, professors who do research, coaches), the author argues that students who pay tuition will value college more, with no supporting justification.
Indeed, if in fact all this money, including the tuition paid by students, is currently being wasted, would it not be better to give them a break?
Joshua Freeman
North side
Captive audience motivated to learn
Re: the Oct. 22. article “Letter: Re: the Oct. 20. article “Prison Education Project brings new hope to incarcerated students.”
Dr. Warnock illustrates how solutions sometimes are as simple as ABC. In this case, teaching inmates who have what every teacher wants: motivated students. Big payoffs for everybody.
Ford Burkhart
Midtown
A possible solution to water problem
The 61-page report referenced in Tony Davis’ article of Sunday, Oct. 20, does have a solution for the Central Arizona Groundwater Replenishment District (CAGRD).
The report on Page 14 says, “If, after approving the plan, the director subsequently finds that the plan no longer is consistent with achieving the management goals, all designations based on membership in CAGRD expire and no additional subdivisions may become member lands of CAGRD.”
This would mean that the developers would not be able to use the CAGRD as an ATM and wipe out the principal of the fund by depleting the aquifers in the Active Management Area (AMA).
This could be done proactively by the Arizona Department of Water Resources Director Thomas Buschatzke to maintain water sustainability. Or, as Kathleen Ferris and Sandy Porter point out in their report, the Tucson and Phoenix AMAs will not make “safe yield,” and the secretary of the Department of Interior will make all decisions of Arizona water policy starting Jan. 1, 2025.
Matt Somers
Midtown
Rep. Grijalva stands up for Palestinian children
As a Jewish woman and a member of Jewish Voice for Peace, I want to thank Congressman Raul Grijalva for becoming a co-sponsor of HR 2407, the Promoting Human Rights for Palestinian Children Living Under Israeli Military Occupation Act.
On the West Bank, Israel maintains two systems of government: Jewish Israeli settlers live under Israeli civil law, and Palestinians live under military law. Palestinians, even children, are subject to the military justice system. They can be interrogated at length without a parent or lawyer present, and may be detained for months without trial or charges.
HR 2407 would assure that U.S. money is not used for the military detention of Palestinian children, without cutting the $3.8 billion in military aid we give to Israel. I encourage Reps. Ann Kirkpatrick and Tom O’Halleran to co-sponsor the bill, too.
Thanks again to Rep. Grijalva for his support of this bill.
Rachel Port
Catalina
Impeachment is not election reversal
The current House Committees’ depositions are part of the first stage of the impeachment process — the investigation of possible impeachable wrongdoing.
The second phase is a vote of the full House of the articles of impeachment — a simple majority of those present voting in favor constitutes the formal allegation(s).
The third and final phase is a trial of the allegation(s) in the Senate — requiring two-thirds of the body for a guilty verdict.
It is definitely not an attempt to reverse the 2016 election. A reversal of the election would have Hillary Clinton as president. I know more than a few Democrats who wouldn’t even want that.
A. Lawrence Glynn
East side
Medicare commercials bombard TV viewers
Has anyone noticed the excessive Medicare commercials on TV recently? This unfortunately happens every year during open season. It is mainly aimed at the senior population but everyone has to endure these lengthy, boring commercials. Each company, of course, has the better coverage for anyone and everyone, if they are old enough.
Yes, I am a senior, but have a plan I like, so I don’t need to see all these ads every hour, and they will be showing them the whole month of November and one week in December. Thank heaven for a mute button!
Kenneth Unwin
Southeast side
Proposition 205 puts
bull’s-eye on Tucson
Proposition 205 is a risky and unnecessary thing. There is no legal status in the United States of “sanctuary city.” We have a Constitution and laws which provide that while local law cannot contradict federal law, local law enforcement cannot be compelled to assist in enforcement of strictly federal statutes, like immigration law. States and cities are barred from having their own immigration laws. In practice, a sanctuary city is one in which local authorities do not assist federal immigration authorities as a matter of policy — mayors and police chiefs have this authority already and do not need an ordinance to do what Prop. 205 mandates.
However, to make a political event out of what is essentially a cosmetic change invites attack from both Congress and the administration. This declaration will result in real losses in both tourism and federal funding, and the ordinance will be tied up in court for years. There is no point in enacting an illegal ordinance. Just be a “sanctuary city,” without enacting the title.
David P. Vernon
Midtown