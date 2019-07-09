Logic is lacking when dealing with our rivers
I’ve spent 30 years studying water issues and a lifetime of learning water history.
We dried up the Santa Cruz River by over pumping groundwater. Now there are ignorant people wanting to dry up the San Pedro River with a big development, while claiming it won’t hurt anything. We know what we lost with the Santa Cruz. Must we also lose what is left of the free-flowing San Pedro?
Another example of lack of logic: The county constructed the Santa Cruz River wide, south of 29th Street, to allow the river to function normally. There would be no reason to dredge the river in the future for space for the river to flow. But they are not releasing water in that area designed for habitat to create a peaceful oasis into the future for the people of Tucson. That would make more sense than wasting water north of 29th where there will be future dredging.
Beryl Baker
West side
Faith as defense
Mr. Scott Warren’s most powerful defense against federal charges should be his right to exercise his Christian religion. The commandment, “Thou shall not kill,” directly address this First Amendment guarantee. There are sins of commission and those of omission, and to prosecute Mr. Warren for acting to actively save two lives was his Judeo-Christian duty.
Susan VonKersburg
Northeast side
Stars and Stripes
So, Colin Kaepernick isn’t happy with the Betsy Ross Flag because it has 13 stars representing the original colonies that he claims were slave owning states and he wants the flag banned? Whatever is he going to do if he ever counts the stripes on today’s flag?
Tom Martin
Northeast side
Interstate 11
is unnecessary
With the addition of state Route 303 in the Phoenix West Valley area in recent years, along with the new state Route 202, plus the widening of U.S. Routes 60 and 93 in the Northwest Valley and the Wickenburg bypass over the last four to 12 years, none of this proposed highway north of Tucson is even needed.
And its proposed route around Tucson (assuming it’s serving as a bypass) is useless as it starts and ends so far south on Interstate 19 and so far away from the I-10, that it’s not at all practical for the majority of the traffic.
I find it hard to believe that spending the money, time and resources for this is even being considered, not to mention a large negative environmental impact.
Surely this huge amount of money should be better spent to serve the people of Arizona.
Pete Weinelt
Northwest side
Are youth prepared for war?
I’m not a political person but I’m so tired of all the Trump bashing. If you’re not happy, register and vote in a couple years for someone else, just stop the whining. I watched the last part of the 4th of July celebration in Washington DC and the statement from the president encouraging young people to join the military made me think.
Oh my god, when we go to the mall for a movie I see so many grossly obese young men and women, pink hair, man buns, skinny jeans or flannel pj’s walking around. Who would go to war for our country if we were attacked? If they need a cry room and stuffed animal to get over an election are they able to suck it up and protect our way of life and existence? My other pet peeve is the enviro-wacko’s that want to stop every type of development.
James Broome
Vail
Incarcerated students deserve a second chance
I often speak with students who are incarcerated and these types of stories are too common in today’s society. Families devastated, people deceased and more statistics headed for the school-to-prison pipeline. What’s even more discouraging, approximately 480 students a year are on track for the same.
As Pima County School superintendent, I am in charge of running the schools located in the Juvenile Detention Center and Pima County Jail. In Pima County, juveniles tried as adults go to adult jail. Individuals are housed in what’s called “pods” or “housing units” with only juvenile inmates. Student’s ages range from 14-17 years old and the minute they turn 18 they’re transported to the adult side, or prison.
My heart always goes out to the victims and families, but we cannot give up on these kids. The students are not failures, they’ve just been failed by others and are now victims of the system. These statistics are too common and I see it too often.
Dustin Williams
Downtown
Census questions
Let me get this straight: the U.S. Census Bureau is allowed to ask about the nature of toilet facilities in a household but is prohibited from determining whether the people who use those facilities are citizens of the nation? As my sainted mother would surely have said, “For cryin’ in a bucket; have we lost our ever-lovin’ minds?”
Glenn Perry
Foothills
Competitions honoring
eating are a waste of food
A hot dog eating contest (71 wieners for the title!) flies in the face of our knowledge of global food insecurity/food scarcity. Other food-related contests (pumpkin toss at the UA, “pie-in-your-face,” etc.) are questionable to say the least. I understand traditional contests. Competitions that honor excessive eating or result in waste of food just don’t make any sense to me.
Judy Dare
Downtown
Our country
is not only Christian
Thank you, Jim Click, for the intelligent, well-written full page ad on July Fourth, in recognition of Independence Day. As opposed to the ridiculous, dishonest ad from Hobby Lobby, mistakenly identifying the United States as a “Christian Nation.” What happened to E Plurubus Unum, “out of many, one,” a more accurate motto for our country?
There were many non-Christians when our nation was founded, as well as many non-Christians now, including myself. Christianity is supposed to be associated with morality and love, correct? But a “Christian” nation would not have elected an amoral, narcissistic, hateful adulterer to the White House in 2016. If that is a recent marker of a Christian nation, then I’m glad to be an atheist.
Liz Burcin
North side
I-11 will harm Tucson
I say no to the “Blue Route” through Avra Valley for the proposed I-11. The harm it will cause is heartbreaking. The wildlife, the homeowners, the Ironwood National Monument, Arizona Sonoran Desert Museum, the list goes on. The harm to Tucson is my greatest fear. Tucson suffered through that expansion of I-10 for three years back in late 2000s. It takes a long time for a business to recoup losses from construction like that and thankfully Tucson is back on the growth path. We have an updated I-10 — use that “orange route” instead of building a “bypass” around Tucson that will only stop our growth and move the growth west.
Christina Early
North side
Automatically register citizens to vote
Ideally, the United States should have an informed and engaged electorate. But in the 2016 Presidential Election, only 61% of eligible voters voted, 87% of registered voters. Why isn’t every citizen at least 18 years of age registered to vote? Voter suppression is a big factor: requiring a street address for Native Americans who live on reservations or requiring specific forms of identification not readily available to the poor, elderly or minority population.
Seventeen states have now adopted automatic voter Registration whereby citizens at age 18, or those who have interaction with a public agency, such as the motor-vehicle department, are automatically registered to vote unless they choose to “opt out.” These laws have proven successful in making sure that every eligible American has the opportunity to exercise their right to vote.
Our legislature will be in session again in January. Let us as citizens of Arizona put pressure on our representatives to adopt automatic voter registration. It is inexpensive, easy for the voter and will increase voter participation.
Leadawn Anderton
South side
Compassion needed in abortion debate
Readers have seen several views, normally one-sided on the abortion debate. Most recently a writer expressed the view that we’ll forever be divided. I hope that a shot at understanding the view of a pregnant woman may be enlightening.
Let’s say that a woman is pregnant by a man she loves, a boyfriend or from a one-night stand when she was taking serious risks, or she was raped, tricked, drugged, etc. She may also be desperately poor, ill, uneducated, unloved, have any of numerous health issues. I expect that a couple of these scenarios may induce a woman thinking of how to stop or abort this growing addition to her body. She needs compassion and peace to arrive at a reasonable choice; the threat of life in prison is not consoling.
What would you do if you had an unwanted pregnancy and were 10 weeks along and had one or several of the above mentioned issues? Please just pick a few situations and then you decide each one.
Vincent Allen
Northwest side