College baseball
is definitely too slow
Greg Hansen is right, baseball has gotten too slow. But I couldn’t disagree more on how to speed it up.
As a Wildcat baseball season ticket holder, I have witnessed the ridiculously slow play. I took my wife’s boss to a weekday game this past year. First pitch was at 7 p.m. At 10 o’clock, it was the middle of the fifth inning and we had to leave.
But shortening the games to 7 innings would be a huge talent drain on college baseball. I can hear the agents and scouts telling the 18-year-old kids and their parents that playing a shortened game is no way to prepare for pro ball.
I attended a Pensacola Blue Wahoos game, Double A, in April. The pitcher was on a clock, and so were the batter and both teams between innings. The game took 2 hours and 50 minutes, including a 10-minute delay due to injury. The clock works!
Tom Finley
Northwest side
Let’s put a limit on all election financing
I find it difficult to read articles proclaiming that certain candidates are backed by “dark money.” The judgment of which money is beneficial is a fallacy. We must rid elections of all financial incentives in order for our political process to function efficiently.
One solution to the problem is to set aside a certain amount for campaigns and not let candidates get an unfair advantage with any additional financing, whatever the source. This could attract candidates who want to make a positive difference.
Victor Panizzon
Northwest side
Star raises its hate game with ‘Daily Word’
As if the Arizona Daily Star doesn’t do enough Trump and Republican bashing via its opinions, Tim Steller’s columns, the online letters to the editor, and featured nationally syndicated and local columnists, it has now stepped up its hate game with its online “Daily Word” feature at tucson.com/opinion.
The Star is so full of hate for President Trump that posting weekly opinions was not enough, they needed to go “daily.”
From what I have read, most of these articles are anti-Trump and anti-Republican attempts to be humorous, but the hate and contempt clearly come through.
My question is this, are these Daily Words really necessary? They are rather silly and trite. Maybe they make the ghost author feel good by letting them get whatever is frustrating them off their chest on a daily instead of a weekly basis.
Alice Moreno
North side
Requiring insurance on guns makes sense
Re: the Aug. 16 opinion by Ed Rampell, “Making gun owners buy insurance would curb firearm carnage in US.”
Requiring insurance on guns so that they can never be used for illegal activities makes as much sense as insuring automobiles.
The criteria for obtaining a gun license should be determined by the elected Legislature, with the intent of keeping guns out of the hands of unreliable users. A buyback and/or confiscation program should be applied to all unregistered guns and those owned by unlicensed persons. Ownership of a gun by an unlicensed person should become a felony.
This program will upset the NRA, but it will also reduce the number of guns available for random violence.
Tom Gerhard
Northwest side
Another deplorable act
by the president
Israel has every right to deny entry to anyone, including two elected members of the U.S. House of Representatives. I don’t agree with its decision, given the amount of aid Israel receives; but, as a sovereign nation, that’s its call. What is truly deplorable is the president of the United States suggested Israel should ban the two members of Congress.
The president taking sides, internationally, against duly elected congresswomen — really! More deplorable are those Americans who find the president’s actions acceptable, be they average citizens or members of Congress.
If you condone Trump’s actions, congratulations. You have earned the description of deplorable.
Norman Patten
Midtown
Green New Deal
is rooted in reality
A recent letter to the editor advocated for a carbon tax. It’s a good idea, but it’s just not enough. “Carbon dividends” would cut greenhouse gas emissions 40% by 2035. We’ll need to get to net zero, or at least close, by 2030 to have any chance of averting disastrous global warming.
If you doubt that, take a look at the No. 1 New York Times best-seller, “Uninhabitable Earth” (the Times calls it “brilliant”). It begins, “It is worse, much worse than you thought,” and proceeds, in plain English, to explain the latest peer-reviewed science to prove it.
A report in the Washington Post on Aug. 14 says many parts of the U.S. have now reached average temperature increases of 2 degrees Celsius, 80 years ahead of projections.
The Green New Deal’s energy plan is the only one that aims for net zero.
Lynn Goldfarb
Downtown
Kudos to CEO
of El Rio Health Care
Re: the Aug. 15 opinion “Arizona is making strides in ‘whole person’ health care.”
Nancy Johnson, the CEO of El Rio Health Care, has been the leader in successfully offering integrated, preventative health care to Southern Arizonans.
When health professionals communicate and collaborate for the good of the individual patient, everyone wins.
Thank you, Nancy, for leading the way in delivering holistic health care in our community.
Stephanie Frederick, RN
North side
We don’t need GOP to save us from ourselves
Can one only thank the Pima County Republican Party and its chair, David Eppihimer, for filing lawsuits opposing a sanctuary city ballot initiative? In Sunday’s Star, he is quoted as saying this effort is “saving Tucson from itself.”
We would be “saved” from arduous self-reflection on the moral imperatives of universal human rights. It would save us from recalling our own immigrant history, somewhere back there. We would not have to worry about being “racists” or speaking from “white skin, first-world privilege.” We could just accept beneficent legislation from Phoenix and D.C. We could focus on real needs like walls, civic assault rifles and managing the electoral process.
You’re right, Mr. Eppihimer, this sanctuary city stuff is just too messy and I don’t want to think about it. I’ll go watch Tucker Carlson instead.
Being a member of humanity are my bona fides, I speak for myself.
David Pennington
North side
Do what is morally right when you cast a vote
For those of you who believe we need to re-elect Donald Trump in 2020 to save the economy I say, “have you no integrity or moral compass?” You are willing to allow a man who threatens your friends and neighbors, causing them pain and fear, in order to have more money in your bank account? These are our neighbors and friends we’re talking about — not “those people.“ These are “our people.”
Let’s all be willing to stand up for what is morally right — and you know exactly what to do.
Mary Vida
Midtown
Farley is wrong
on medical marijuana
In 2011, Steve Farley sponsored a bill (HB 2557) that would have put a 300% tax on medical marijuana throughout Arizona. After his constituents let him know that was a bad idea, he renegotiated with himself and changed the tax to 100%. Luckily, the bill never gained support and faded away in the Legislature.
A study released earlier this month showed that states with adult-use access to marijuana have 20% to 35% less opioid-related deaths than non-marijuana states. If Farley’s bill had passed, we would be charging a 100% to 300% tax on a safer pain-management alternative while dispensing dangerous opioids.
When electing a new mayor for Tucson, we have to think about how that person makes decisions. As people, we all have had bad ideas that we discard, but Steve Farley does not work that way. He likes his bad ideas and, as mayor, he will have the ability to execute them. Therefore, he is not fit to be mayor of Tucson.
Mohit Asnani
Foothills