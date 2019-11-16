The Star’s mindset shuts out conservatives
It was entertaining to read yet another of Sarah Gassen’s pleas for more letters from non-liberals. But the reason for the dearth of such submissions is right in her column: the Star is a liberal paper. As a conservative, I subject myself to the surfeit of left-leaning articles once a week because I do like to read the sports page and comics (and I sometimes glance at the opinion and op-ed pages for more giggles).
Ms. Gassen — I assume unintentionally — discloses a collective mindset at the Star that further discourages letter writers like me. In her column, she refers three times to “right-wing” readers and letter writers; no mention of “left-wingers.”
Rather, Tucson is described as “liberal,” which Ms. Gassen instructs us “doesn’t mean close-minded.” In other words, the Star is willing to print letters from everyone: open-minded liberals and right-wing nut jobs, too.
Philip Kimble
Midtown
If this were golf, Trump would be a triple bogey
Snowbirds have immigrated in for the golf, permanent residents have voted in Tucson’s first Latina mayor and political rhetoric is heating up on all sides as the 2020 election looms.
The Democrats are denigrating each other’s sacred cows and more billionaires are testing the presidential waters. President Trump’s worshipers — as acolytes often do — are ignoring their own eyes and ears. Meanwhile, Bob Mueller is sleeping restfully as the House finally fulfills its constitutional duty.
Considering how much Trump likes to golf — not to mention the scorn he heaped on President Barack Obama for playing the game while in office — perhaps a golf metaphor might be useful for describing the current crop of candidates. If they were all scores on a par 3, I don’t see any aces or birdies. There may be some pars and bogey; however, Trump is a five-put, triple bogey. Of course, he would write down “2.”
Rick Scifres
Green Valley
Americans deserve better than Trump
The leadership of our country needs to stand up for what is right, and impeach Trump as soon as possible.
Our country has suffered ever since he was elected. Foreign policy is a joke. Tariffs, then no tariffs, pulling troops out of Syria then keeping them there, quid pro quo with Ukraine, and of course the Russian interference that got him elected.
Drain the swamp ... not possible with porn star payoffs, 34 convictions/guilty pleas/indictments from the Mueller Report, crotch grabbing and constant swirl in his staff.
Who paid for the wall? We did! And the new wall isn’t holding anyone back that has a $100 saw, easily available. Over 14,000 documented lies, still counting. He never served the public before taking office, and his family never served in the military. He’s all about money and himself. I can’t imagine how anyone can support him, after what we’ve all seen.
We deserve much, much better.
Debra Childers
Northwest side
The Star’s views reflect the city, readers it serves
Re: the Nov. 10 letter to the Daily Star, “Star’s viewpoint often one-sided.”
Similar letters have been written in past years. To all these, I say the following: First, I don’t believe any newspaper is truly balanced, but has a slant based on the leanings of its owner, editor and staff that is hired.
The Star does have a liberal slant, reflecting Tucson, a largely liberal city.
Second, many conservatives in Tucson are winter visitors, who leave when the good weather returns back home, thus reducing that pool of potential letter writers.
And last, Tucson used to have a conservative newspaper, The Tucson Citizen, but it stopped printing a newspaper 10 years ago and closed its online site five years ago.
Raymond Silverstein
Midtown
Warren should rethink ‘Medicare for All’ plans
Sen. Elizabeth Warren is doing a disservice to the country by promoting “Medicare for All” — a proposal that sounds good but would be expensive, inefficient and unsupported by the American people.
As proposed, we could not afford Medicare for All. She bandies about funding solutions with assumptions that defy reality, underestimating the cost and overestimating the revenue generated.
Unbounded and unfettered availability to our medical system would cause an overload that it would not be able to handle, creating more problems than it would solve. Those tens of millions of Americans who like their health insurance coverage and don’t want change likely would not vote for a candidate that supports doing away with their coverage.
In short, if nominated, she would lose. We need to improve the Affordable Care Act, not change the entire system — and focus on the big picture … defeating Trump.
Michael Mount
Foothills
Title IX article did not belong in sports section
Re: the Nov. 9. article “UA officials using multi-faceted approach to address sexual discrimination on campus”
Great article by Caitlin Schmidt updating the work at UA for Title IX. Tucson’s own Southern Arizona Center Against Sexual Assault should also have been included in “Resources At The UA And Beyond.” SACASA has a 24/7 Crisis Line at 520-327-7273 or toll-free at 800-400-1001.
The subject of us all working together to end sexual violence deserved the front page of the Star, not of the sports section. Further, the Tucson visit of #MeToo founder, Tarana Burke, should not have been relegated to a mere photo subtitle of the article, but rather, covered at her Oct. 30 talk at the UA.
Vickie Jahaske
Northwest side