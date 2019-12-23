Letters to the editor

Give public school funds to top students, teachers
Re: The Dec. 18 opinion piece “U.S. grant program for charter schools is a magnet for sharks.”
Federal grants for charter schools is just another example of federal government overreach; the program takes the power, and responsibility, away from the states.
The “answer” given is to throw more taxpayer’s dollars at them without addressing the root of the problem. There is a major problem with our public school system, but we should look on ways to repair it, rather than scrap it altogether.
Here are two ways that might improve the quality of education, without spending additional tax dollars.
First of all, link existing funding to student’s performance; it is a sure way to get the attention of a school bureaucrat. Secondly, eliminate the tenure for non-performing educators.
Tenure reduces the incentive to be the best at your job, because you know by just showing up, you get paid. If you eliminated tenure, then you will get rid of non-performing teachers and have additional monies to pay to the best teachers. We have a moral responsibility to educate our children.
Victor Panizzon
Northwest side
Zelenskiy has much to fear from America
We are told over and over that the senior officials in Ukraine felt no pressure from the infamous July 25 phone call. I think we need to be careful how much credence we place on this claim. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has been put in perhaps the trickiest position of his young presidency.
He and his country are dependent upon the U.S. for support in their battle with Russia. He’s walking a tightrope. Regardless of his assertion, we need to weigh the fact that contradicting the president of the United States could be devastating to his country. Please pardon the phrase but “it sucks to be him”.
Guy Brunt
West side
Still waiting on those economic gains to hit
It has come to my attention that the main concern of many Trump supporters with “why” they support him seems to be “because the stock market/economy is doing so well.” And I keep thinking about the poorer part of the U.S. population … those that do not own stock. According to my research online, Gallup (in April 2019) found 55% of Americans reporting they own stock.
That means that 45% do not. So Trump (if he has anything to do with the stock market) has actually helped those who can afford stock, or helped make the rich get richer. And the poor get nothing.
The richer get to brag about money that they have and don’t really need, and the poor, well they get to have a life of daily struggle.
Sort of like Trump’s tax break for the wealthy. It is painful for me to think that our country’s focus is greed, rather than something a bit more altruistic.
Sue Thompson
SaddleBrooke
Impeachment coverage in Star was incomplete
Last Tuesday evening’s windy and chilly impeachment rally was attended by 1500 to 2000 people, mostly older folks, some with walkers and wheelchairs. As a subscriber and an active voter pushing 80, I am very disappointed that your coverage buried it on Page 2 of the local section while giving front page above the fold to a theft of sports memorabilia. All newsworthy, but what touches more people directly?
Your coverage was just a picture with only a two sentence caption showing several of the 19 or so Trump supporters who were counter protesting. The thousands of impeachment rally goers were hardly visible. A picture is worth a thousand words so the false message you sent was that Trump supporter presence was greater.
Talk about “fake news.”
William Brennan
Downtown
No GOP reps appeared to care about their oath
The vote is in and there are no Republicans who consider their oath of office to be meaningful. I took the same oath and fought one of many stupid wars and did everything I could to do it the right way and proudly. One of the first things I did after my discharge was to join Vietnam Vets Against the War. I did not want to see another brother or sister to give their life without a real cause.
I cannot fathom how any of them can look at the mirror, attend their church service, and feel like they are worth anything.
“Cadet Bone Spurs” (aka “Donnie the Dodger”) obstructed justice by refusing to give the documents requested and instructing his staff to ignore subpoenas (what would happen to us?). Once again, look in the mirror!
They didn’t even mention how much money his golf club has made from his visits.
Kurt Ohlrich
Oro Valley
GOP impeachment tally reveals lack of integrity
In last Wednesday’s historic impeachment votes, sadly, not one conservative showed integrity. Not one U.S. House Republican honored their oath of office.
Our democratic system is built on a covenant. This covenant is based on the rule of law, the U.S. Constitution, oaths of office and fundamental values of decency.
The current White House occupant has spent a lifetime trying to skirt these values, and more. Under fire now, his only tactic is to deny, attack, befog, play the victim.
Repeat, repeat, repeat.
Conservatives are closing their eyes and minds. I applaud our moderate and liberal leaders who are wisely employing the constitutional and legal teeth our founders gave us to check this out of bounds and dangerous administration.
Ron Rude
West side
Brnovich should rethink views on ‘cured’ ballots
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich should withdraw his objections to Arizona voters to “cure” their votes, especially those in the Navajo Nation. Since the election booklet doesn’t include an explanation in the Navajo language, these voters are vulnerable to misunderstanding the need for a signature before mailing. Brnovich’s objections, which pulse with discrimination and overreach of his office, clash with Secretary of State Katie Hobbs’ view that these voters should be able to correct or “cure” their votes within five days of the election. I urge Brnovich to withdraw his objections and support all efforts for voter ease.
Roger Shanley
East side
Trump is clearly a victim of unfair investigation
President Trump is a victim! A victim of the FBI and USDOJ that used Trump hating Christopher Steele’s dossier, based on bar banter, to obtain several FISA warrants to spy on Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016 and in 2017 after he was elected. Omitting exculpatory important information when presenting their warrant applications to FISA judges and including unverified information detrimental to Trump.
Then there was the two yearlong “Russia collusion” investigation of Trump by feeble Robert Mueller with his band of 13 Democratic federal prosecutors, most of whom had donated to Democratic candidates or supported Hillary Clinton. That investigation did not find any “collusion” and it made no determination about any obstruction.
Now we just had a rushed, totally partisan Democrat-led effort and vote in the House of Representatives to impeach President Trump. They have long wanted to impeach him. I hope they are happy. They have now politicized, weaponized and trivialized something our founders set a very high bar for. So, yes, Trump is a victim!
Aida Reed
North side