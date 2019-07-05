If president
After being accused by some 20 women in the past of various types of sexual assault or harassment, Donald Trump has now been accused of an attack in a department-store dressing room during the 1990s, which would be classified under New York state law as a first-degree rape, a crime for which there is reportedly no statute of limitations under New York law.
This brings a question to mind. If the president of the United States were a registered sex offender, would he be allowed to leave the country for international conferences like the G-20?
Just wondering.
George Hearn
Southwest side
Don’t allow
children to suffer
Being a child of the ’60s, I am a big bumper-sticker fan. My all-time favorite is “I’m not for or against apathy.” I was also big on “If guns were outlawed only outlaws would have guns.” However, my response was “if sin was outlawed only outlaws would get to sin.”
Today I just saw one that I have to respond to. It is just too easy. “You can’t be Catholic and pro-choice.”
How can I pass on the response “You can’t be Catholic and anti-pedophile.”
Jesus said “suffer the little children,” not make them suffer. Maybe you should think about that and tell “Cadet Bone Spurs” to think about the same thing.
Kurt Ohlrich
Oro Valley
There’s nothing funny
about election meddling
Re: the June 28 article “In Japan, Trump nudges allies on defense, trade.”
After seeing this on the news and reading about it in the Star, I had to sit and write a letter to the president:
With all due respect, how dare you joke about Russian meddling in our 2016 election when you were asked at the G-20 if you were going to tell Putin to stop interfering in our elections. How could you joke about this? Our vote is the most sacred duty for any American and you joke about it while it’s being undermined.
You say your White House administration is the most transparent in history. You are wrong. Especially when you say “none of your business” when you were asked what you and Putin talked about. I am appalled with you and how the Republican Party can support you with a straight face (small “r” for a reason).
I support our Democratic congressional members and the U.S. congressional committees on judicial and ethics issues.
This is not a TV show. What you say carries weight. Normally, that is.
Joyce Harrison
East side
Census counts citizens and noncitizens alike
Regarding the census, President Trump said it is important to him to know if someone is a citizen as opposed to being an undocumented immigrant. The official census website states that the census counts each resident in the state; not distinguishing between types of residents in a household. This count determines the number of congressional seats and the amount of various federal funds available to each state.
I’d like to remind people that there are millions of legal residents here who are not citizens, but pay taxes and qualify for Social Security and other government services. My parents never became citizens because as Polish WWII refugees they were older when we arrived in the U.S. and they could not learn enough English to pass a U.S. citizenship test.
I think it is better to leave out the citizen question in the census to ensure a fearless reporting of all types of household residents. In that way the census will succeed in its mission to count each resident.
Jean Barkley
Southeast side
Secret dealings at odds with accountability
Donald Trump recently told reporters that his discussions with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin were none of their business. I suppose the same applies to his secret discussions with Putin at Helsinki in 2018, when Trump hid the translator’s notes. Trump is supposed to be doing our nation’s business; however, we still do not know what Trump and Putin were doing in 2018. Trump has an obligation to inform Congress and the people of his actions.
Was he doing our nation’s business or was he working on a deal for a Moscow Trump Tower in exchange for what? We do not know. Our nation is not a part of Trump’s business empire, and he must be held accountable to Congress and the people for his actions in our name. With his secrecy and allergy to the truth, Trump shows his fundamental unfitness to hold any public office.
Ronald Pelech
Midtown
Students should be challenged
Might an Arizona teacher introduce a topic in the classroom that is objectionable to a student or that student’s parent? I would certainly hope so! More than just reading, writing and arithmetic, a quality education in a democratic society is all about developing citizens who can make decisions about sometimes controversial social issues such as fairness, equality, justice, respect for others and the right to dissent. And in our democratic society, a student or parent who has a concern regarding teacher input can take that concern to the school administration. Perhaps our legislator is unaware that individual school districts typically have complaint procedures in place for addressing concerns that students or parents might have regarding a teacher’s words or actions. No new “code of ethics” is required. Our constitution already gives teachers the right to speak and students and parents the right to dissent, and our public schools provide the environment for both.
Judy Kay
Oro Valley
Immigration crime scene
I recently watched a PBS American Experience episode titled “The Chinese Exclusion Act.” It was a haunting history of the 1882 law that excluded Chinese workers. It lasted until 1943. They were then allowed admission at the rate of 105 people per year. More were allowed beginning in 1952.
I watched this program the day that Oscar Alberto Martinez Ramirez and his daughter Angie Valeria drowned in the Rio Grande attempting an unlawful entry.
The photographs we have all seen are horrific. I cannot imagine the last moments of this father’s life on earth, or the terror of his little girl, or the grief of his wife, her mother who witnessed their deaths from the opposite shore.
After nearly 150 years why is this still happening? Why this fear of the other?
One of these images showed the site cordoned off by that telltale yellow crime scene tape.
How appropriate.
A. Lawrence Glynn
East side
Hitler had
lots of help
Hitler did not kill the throngs of people by himself. He had many, many accomplices. Blaming those people is not important; their legacy is set, and their descendants cannot be blamed. Truck drivers, cooks, guards, helped, but the real blame can be placed on the politicians and the general public that did nothing to end the atrocities.
Today, atrocity is happening, and this one is worse. Politicians and the general public are again silent, “support” people are supporting the effort. Do the politicians, support staff and general public wonder about their legacy?
A worse atrocity? Yes, in the U.S. internment camps for the Japanese, care was taken to maintain the family unit. Parents could protect their children, and the severity of the camps was lessened for the children by their parent’s presence. Perhaps 70 years ago prisoners were seen as human beings?
Michael Ullery
Midtown