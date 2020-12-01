Letters to the Editor

Arizona COVID deaths needlessly high
I recently moved from Oregon to Arizona and am struck by the differences in the respective state governments’ policies regarding coronavirus restrictions. There is surprisingly still no mandate requiring mask wearing in Arizona.
What is the cost of this lax public health policy?
As of this writing, Oregon has documented 905 deaths from COVID, or 215 deaths per million residents. Arizona has had 6,634 deaths from COVID, or 911 deaths per million residents in the state. COVID deaths per capita in Arizona are 4.25 times that in Oregon.
Put in other words, if Arizona had achieved the same COVID mortality as Oregon currently has, there would have been nearly 5,000 fewer COVID deaths in Arizona to date.
Governor Doug Ducey claims his approach to COVID restrictions “has always been about saving lives.” Replicating effective policies seen in Oregon and other states can help achieve this goal.
Seth Rosenfeld, MD
Foothills
After four years of chaos, a welcome reprieve
I will never forget waking up the morning after the 2016 election to hear that Donald Trump had won. Who could imagine crying over the results of a presidential election? The only way I could get past my initial disappointment and anxiety was to reason that Trump could not be nearly as bad as I, or so many other Democrats, feared.
Unfortunately, he continued to prove that he was much worse than we could have ever imagined. Here we are four years later and I am smiling about the election results. And as I listen to Joe Biden’s promises and appointments (clearly based on levels of expertise and not based on measures of loyalty), I am continuing to smile knowing that Biden will be a much better president than I or so many other Democrats (and Republicans) imagined. I know that President Biden will make America great again!
Kenneth Cohn
Northwest side
No such thing as bad publicity!
Someone in Donald Trump’s inner circle needs to inform him that the stock market broke 30,000 for the first time because it became apparent to all (even him, maybe) that he was leaving the White House and being replaced by Joe Biden’s administration. But hey, a photo-op is a photo-op while you still have an audience.
Alan Barreuther
Foothills
Trump responsible for COVID deaths
A recent letter writer listed the accomplishments of Donald Trump, but he failed to list his major “accomplishment” — the unnecessary deaths of more than 265,000 (and counting) innocent Americans. All of the accomplishments listed by him pale in comparison to the illnesses and deaths of hundreds of thousands that were caused by Trump’s lack of leadership at the very beginning and continued lack of leadership throughout the outbreak.
Jerry Lujan
SaddleBrooke
Trump succeeded
at being a great deceiver
When listing the accomplishments of Donald Trump, many forget to list the one accomplishment that is the most important. Donald Trump was able to convince millions of people that he really cares about them and the United States! The way he reacted to his election loss should give them some indication of what and who he cares about.
He is willing to tarnish the safe and secure voting process that this country is based upon just to get what he wants, not what the citizens of this country voted for! Many men and women died so that we could vote! Yet, he puts himself above those brave souls by saying that our votes were not valid with no proof whatsoever!
Lyle Marcks
Midtown
Netanyahu pivot not unusual with Dems in control
Samuel Freedman’s opinion piece, “Embracing Trump painted Netanyahu into a partisan corner,” is a bizarre misreading of American Jewish attitudes and of Democratic political support for Israel. Something on the order of 70% of Jews voted for Biden, pretty much the historical support for Democrats. Count me in this category.
According to a survey by the Ruderman Family Foundation, some 80% of Jews support Israel even though many would be critical of some Israeli policies or politicians. Count me in here, too.
Mainstream Jewish organizations and individuals are overwhelmingly supportive of the Abraham Accords as a pathway to peace between Israel and its neighbors. Joe Biden, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi are among the Democratic leadership who support this effort and will likely continue to do so despite any bad feelings toward Netanyahu.
Ron Bechky
SaddleBrooke
Good riddance to an uncaring president
The latest obscenity perpetrated by the orange-complected narcissist currently occupying the White House was his one-minute announcement on Nov. 24 that the Dow Jones Industrial average had climbed above the 30,000 mark.
“Never been broken, that number. That’s a sacred number, 30,000,” he beamed as he ignored the devastating number of new coronavirus infections that day — about 178,000 — another daily record, thanks to his catastrophic incompetence.
I’m sure his joyful news didn’t matter to the 88,000 people hospitalized with COVID that day. Their eyes were probably not glued to TV screens watching stock market reports as they struggled to breathe.
And people lined up in historic numbers at food banks to obtain needed boxes of meals were probably not checking their stock portfolios. Likewise, those facing loss of unemployment benefits at the end of the year were probably not worrying about their investments.
January 20, 2021 can’t arrive soon enough to rid us of this uncaring buffoon.
Barbara Liguori
Northeast side
The country
must get going
Pick your mode of accepting the recent campaign, elections and turnover of the levers of power. The majority of national voters got their wish and selected an experienced, new president. The Trumpsters can gloat about his four years in power; others can be gleeful of a turnover in the White House.
The victor has won both the popular vote by a large margin and the Electoral College. Citizens should be able to accept this election on its merits. It was fair and decisive. The country has a new president, honest and truthful, who is choosing staff qualified to operate the Office of President of the United States of America.
Grouse about what happened in the past four years but move on to a better future toward a more perfect union. Be thankful for the blessing of a democratic government. Appreciate we have a print media that allows views of citizens to appear in print.
Citizens, stay alert!
Kenn Block
Oro Valley
My Poor TV
My TV still cowers when I enter the room because I’ve been screaming profanities at it for the past four years.
Alan Doan
SaddleBrooke
Libraries need to go back on high COVID alert
At the same time that Chuck Huckleberry is restricting access to county offices and facilities, the Pima County Public Library is opening its facilities to more visitors. Until recently, the library buildings were only open to those who wished to work on the computers, make copies or fax something. Materials on hold could be picked up curbside or at a table located outside the building.
While curbside pickup is still an option, now one has to enter the building to pick up held items if they do not want to or are not able to use the curbside option. As someone who is in the high-risk category, I feel that going into the library increases the risk of exposure to COVID. With the numbers of COVID cases increasing daily, I feel that the library should not be loosening its policy regarding use of its facilities.
Martin Greene
East side
The Star isn’t hiding its lefty slant
The posted Letters to the Editor section keeps sliding into the liberal toilet. Anything conservative is shunned or cropped to serve the Daily Star’s always leftist slant. Yet, the Star’s editorial leftists insist that they are fair and balanced. Who are you kidding?
Jay Elliott
Northwest side
Giving thanks
for firefighters
We celebrated Thanksgiving with our son, Andreas Rice, who graduated form the Tucson Fire Academy this year. As he was leaving, we saw that the neighbors had locked their only set of keys in their car. Being Thanksgiving Day, no locksmith services were available.
He responded to the call and after about an hour was able to retrieve the keys from the car. Heroes never take a holiday.
Michael Rice
Southeast side
For Big Pharma, vaccine news means Thanksgiving every day
Donald Trump told us at his Thanksgiving presser who should receive thanks for the COVID-19 vaccine — Donald Trump. “The vaccines were me,” he said.
Umm, no. Doubtful he even come up with the Trekky name “Operation Warp Speed.” Let’s instead thank the scientists and doctors who actually discovered the vaccines, including the Muslim couple, Dr. Ugur Sahin and his wife Dr. Özlan Türeci, who are credited with discovering the vaccine for BioNTech and Pfizer.
Let’s thank, once again, taxpayers and good ol’ American socialism. The American taxpayers shoveled billions of their dollars to Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and others, so those private for-profit corporations would do the research without guarantee of results because — duh — here we socialize the risks and losses, and privatize the profits.
Now that vaccines will be on the market and distributed in a matter of months, can we ask how much Big Pharma will be charging “we, the people” to receive our life-saving dose, and how much profit they will realize from the taxpayer dime?
Grant Winston
Marana
