 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters to the Editor
View Comments

Letters to the Editor

Arizona State running back Rachaad White (3) runs over Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes (34) in the third quarter of their Pac-12 game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., December 11, 2020.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Religious liberty for the military

A recent letter writer claimed Trump “restored religious liberty for our military personnel.” I spent 23 years as an Air Force chaplain carrying out the chaplaincy’s commitment to “free exercise of religion for military personnel and their families.”

In Sicily, I protected the religious liberty of conservative Protestants who didn’t believe in the ordination of women by not participating in one of two Protestant services. I’ve spent countless hours searching for Catholic priest coverage when our priest deployed.

The Air Force expected chaplains to offer inclusive prayers when military members were required to attend. One young chaplain I supervised would only pray in the name of Jesus. I, the colonel, protected his rights by covering for him.

At my last assignment 2,000 people a weekend worshipped in our Jewish, Muslim, Catholic, Protestant and Earth-Based Religion (pagan) congregations. When I became a chaplain, I never expected that I would protect religious rights of pagans.

Katherine A. Shindel, Chaplain, Colonel USAF (Ret)

Foothills

Remembering Charley Pride

Never been a big fan of country music, but we just lost a pioneer of that musical genre. Here’s a lyrical extract of my favorite song of Charley Pride’s long list of hits.

“Wind whipping down the neck of my shirt

Like I ain’t got nothing on

But I’d rather fight the wind and rain

Than what I’ve been fighting at home

Is anybody going to San Antone

Or Phoenix, Arizona

Any place is all right as long as I

Can forget I’ve ever known her”

RIP, Charley. You will always remain a true American classic.

Steve Sollenberger

Foothills

Game rigged: UA really beat ASU

Every “real and courageous” Wildcat football fan will join me in overturning the recent ASU win over the Arizona football team. A review will show ASU penalties on all 10 of the Sun Devil touchdowns. The whole game was rigged. The referees were bought soccer officials from Venezuela. Eyewitnesses will report ASU used remote-controlled footballs.

We need to hire lawyers to plead our case. Let’s have a press conference in a parking lot next to a strip club. We can’t take this lying down when we should “Bear Down.”

We just need to keep telling ourselves we won, we won, we really, really won.

Daniel McDonnell

Foothills

Wildcats in 2025 Rose Bowl

I returned to the Bay Area 15 years ago, at a time when my beloved San Francisco Giants had never won a World Series. Five years later, they won the first of three championships.

Arizona fans, our beloved Wildcats have never won the Rose Bowl game, and the program is in shambles. But there is good news. I returned to Tucson last month.

You’re welcome.

Scott McKinzie

Northeast side

View Comments
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Reid Park

Susan Hopf’s letter about Reid Park misses the mark on several points. We who oppose the loss of the Park's Barnum Hill and south pond aren’t …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News