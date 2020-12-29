Letters to the Editor

Religious liberty for the military
A recent letter writer claimed Trump “restored religious liberty for our military personnel.” I spent 23 years as an Air Force chaplain carrying out the chaplaincy’s commitment to “free exercise of religion for military personnel and their families.”
In Sicily, I protected the religious liberty of conservative Protestants who didn’t believe in the ordination of women by not participating in one of two Protestant services. I’ve spent countless hours searching for Catholic priest coverage when our priest deployed.
The Air Force expected chaplains to offer inclusive prayers when military members were required to attend. One young chaplain I supervised would only pray in the name of Jesus. I, the colonel, protected his rights by covering for him.
At my last assignment 2,000 people a weekend worshipped in our Jewish, Muslim, Catholic, Protestant and Earth-Based Religion (pagan) congregations. When I became a chaplain, I never expected that I would protect religious rights of pagans.
Katherine A. Shindel, Chaplain, Colonel USAF (Ret)
Foothills
Remembering Charley Pride
Never been a big fan of country music, but we just lost a pioneer of that musical genre. Here’s a lyrical extract of my favorite song of Charley Pride’s long list of hits.
“Wind whipping down the neck of my shirt
Like I ain’t got nothing on
But I’d rather fight the wind and rain
Than what I’ve been fighting at home
Is anybody going to San Antone
Or Phoenix, Arizona
Any place is all right as long as I
Can forget I’ve ever known her”
RIP, Charley. You will always remain a true American classic.
Steve Sollenberger
Foothills
Game rigged: UA really beat ASU
Every “real and courageous” Wildcat football fan will join me in overturning the recent ASU win over the Arizona football team. A review will show ASU penalties on all 10 of the Sun Devil touchdowns. The whole game was rigged. The referees were bought soccer officials from Venezuela. Eyewitnesses will report ASU used remote-controlled footballs.
We need to hire lawyers to plead our case. Let’s have a press conference in a parking lot next to a strip club. We can’t take this lying down when we should “Bear Down.”
We just need to keep telling ourselves we won, we won, we really, really won.
Daniel McDonnell
Foothills
Wildcats in 2025 Rose Bowl
I returned to the Bay Area 15 years ago, at a time when my beloved San Francisco Giants had never won a World Series. Five years later, they won the first of three championships.
Arizona fans, our beloved Wildcats have never won the Rose Bowl game, and the program is in shambles. But there is good news. I returned to Tucson last month.
You’re welcome.
Scott McKinzie
Northeast side