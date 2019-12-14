Let legislators know children need our help
What can we do to show we care about children and why should we? With one in five children living in poverty in America and 165 million without enough nutrition globally, there is so much need to care for children, who are our future. Our representatives in Congress from both parties are concerned, putting forth resolutions calling for U.S. leadership to accelerate progress in maternal and child nutrition (House Res. 189 and Senate Res. 260).
These resolutions are co-sponsored by 145 members of the House — including Arizona Reps. Ruben Gallego, David Schweikert, and Raúl Grijalva — along with 35 senators. We can take this opportunity to thank them and request they follow up with action. For the children in America, we can ask them to increase the Child Tax Credit and the Earned Income Tax Credit that have provided ladders out of poverty for millions of families. Our calls and letters on these initiatives will make a difference and show children we care.
Willie Dickerson
Northwest side
Trump should focus on food, not flushing
Why is President Trump all of a sudden thinking about flushing toilets?
The leader of the free world — whom we hope is worrying about the wars in the Middle East, climate change, the great disparity in our beloved country between rich and poor people — is thinking about flushing toilets?
The reason is so we do not think that “cutting food stamps” will disproportionately hit poor children. Those children need healthy food so their bodies and brains can grow into healthy, smart young people. Sickly, poorly educated adults are a great loss to the economy.
That is what we have to worry about and protest: his cutting food stamps to millions.
Water conservation is important — but in comparison with feeding growing children?
Come on! This is a shame. Write to your representatives and senators to protest this cutting of food stamps.
Toetie Oberman
Northwest side
Trump could be impeached every day
It is not merely that Trump’s own words are a literal confession to a literally impeachable offense. People have been calling for Trump’s impeachment almost since day one, for violations of the Presidential Compensation and Foreign Emoluments clauses of the Constitution, for violations of the nepotism statute, for soliciting foreign help (and accepting it) in his election campaigns and for deliberate failure to take care that the laws be faithfully executed in violation of his oath of office, i.e., obstruction of the Flynn investigation and others.
Additional debatable charges include aiding and comforting America’s enemy, Vladimir Putin (i.e., treason) and abuse of office (using his job for personal or private benefit). As a nonpartisan scholar, I must wonder why there is any support left at all for Trump remaining in office even one more day. The American Revolution was fought to get out from under this kind of thing. Even if it were true that presidents “do” the economy, the fundamentals are unsound and the future bleak.
David Vernon
Midtown
Dykes’ criticism of Cat
way out of line
Is anyone else upset over the language used by Jimmy Dykes, commentator with ESPN, during the Baylor game? He was brutal in his criticism of Nico Mannion, suggesting he didn’t have “fight” in him, that he doesn’t “want it enough” and other catchphrases used by shallow commentators trying to shock us. Unfortunately, I’ve heard this drivel from Dykes for years.
He is a nitwit that pretends he knows the game, yet his record shows someone who has failed as a coach and player. So now he’s a brilliant basketball mind? Give me a break. I don’t know what game Dykes was watching but I saw Nico diving on the floor for loose balls, sacrificing his body on many plays, in spite of the fact he was playing with an injured back.
Quite the contrary, I think Nico displayed all the fight and determination that a young college athlete could and he deserves our respect. The only outrage should be shown to Dykes and ESPN for keeping him employed.
Jim Sivilli
Foothills
New restrictions needed for service animals
A local TV station recently did a piece about a man who registered a beehive as a service animal to illustrate the need for tightening the rules about service animals in public places. It touched a nerve with me and others who have commented on their dismay at seeing dogs in grocery store carts. This disgusting habit is a real put-off for those of us who put our produce and other items directly in the cart without using more plastic to protect them from a doggy’s butt or wherever a doggy’s feet have been.
Even though many stores provide wipes to sanitize the handles, many mothers have their children placed in the child seat before they even reach the station with the wipes. And there is no way to sanitize an entire cart. Regulations should be revisited and revised to protect the public from the loopholes in the laws regarding service animals.
Marianne Fiekds
Green Valley
Russian official’s visits are slap at Ukraine
Picture this, the scene is the Oval Office: the Russian Foreign Minister: “Comrade Donald, Vladimir is very pleased that you almost got away with the Ukraine thing. Too bad you had to give them the money for defense though. And he is pleased with your Federation Council, I mean Senate. Our comrades there are doing a good job defending you. Now this is what Vlad would like for you to do ...”
The second visit of the Russian Foreign Minister to the Oval Office is a slap in the face to Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy. President Trump is showing him that he is displeased that he did not support his claim of no “quid pro quo,” so it will be a long time, if ever, before he is invited to the Oval Office. Meanwhile, Ukraine has lost the support of America and Putin is very happy. Europe not so much.
Jerry Lujan
Saddlebrooke
O Star of Wonder,
Star of Fright
Again we arrive at that time of year devoted to family, friends, revelations and miracles.
So, acknowledge our many joys and triumphs, including us tax payers finally ponying up for a useless wall in the desert; our leadership parting from the rest of the world and sending them invoices to boot. We’ve also rejuvenated the remnants of the USSR while irritating the usually stoic Chinese. Our friends north of the border are aghast with our bullying, while our southern brethren are busily engaging in an open gang war with no end in sight.
But Hark! The stock market is up (has been since 2009), people are working (have been since 2009), joblessness is plummeting (has been since 2009). So, lighten up and let the glaciers decrease, let the bird population deteriorate, let innocent children be separated from their parents and hope upon hope that more guns reach more hands to terrorize shoppers, students and Army and Navy bases everywhere.
Star of Wonder? What the hell is up?
Baird Thompson
Foothills
Milstead’s hubris deserves termination
Tim Steller’s article about Col. Frank Milstead illustrates perfectly our elected governor’s and appointed DPS head’s unbelievable senses of entitlement. Milstead used his badge to intimidate a DPS officer and avoid a speeding ticket. This is just wrong on so many levels, the least of which is dishonorable behavior by someone who should be above reproach and abuse of power.
Gov. Doug Ducey’s dismissive comment that whoever hasn’t driven over the speed limit can cast the first stone, shows a total lack of recognition of a dangerous illegal act committed by his appointee. Can we then infer that the posted speed limits are merely a suggestion and we are all free to drive as fast as we want? Gov. Ducey, fire Milstead now. And shame on both of you.
Roberta Porter
Southwest side