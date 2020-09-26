Letters to the Editor

Excellent return on investment
It was surreal to see video of Donald Trump fans in Las Vegas making a mad dash for the stage to get into position for their rally. Waves of maskless gullibles pushing forward to get close, but not too close, to their idol. I recalled that slogan “what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas,” but couldn’t help but think about active exposure and eventual exposure to countless men, women, children and older persons from this one irresponsible event.
When questioned about the safety of the event, Trump noted he was a good 6 feet or so away from the stage, so he was OK. I think Vladimir Putin is happy with his investment and hoping to repeat it again.
Alan Barreuther
Foothills
A software update to an old joke
A recent letter to the editor started by repeating an old joke about how you can tell when a politician is lying. In these trying times, a new corollary needs to be added — “How can you tell when The Donald is lying? Not only when his lips are moving, but also when his thumbs are tweeting.”
Brian Johnson
West side
This year’s election
is a question of survival
Joe Biden may not be your first choice as an alternative to the disastrous presidency of Donald Trump. He wasn’t mine. But if you don’t believe any alternative would be better than another four years of Trump, you and your vote are a mortal threat to the survival of the country you profess to love.
If you don’t believe that, just look at the growing numbers of dead and disabled felled by a pandemic Trump allowed to get out of control because he didn’t want to alarm the country. Look at the forests now burning up and down the West Coast, at the sky above you filled with smoke from their incineration. Or just drive up Mount Lemmon.
You may be disappointed the Democratic Party didn’t offer a more viable candidate just as you may have been angered by its forcing you to choose between Trump and Hillary Clinton in 2016. Work for better choices from both parties in 2024. Until then, vote to survive.
Steven Lesh
East side
Biden would raise taxes, spending
Joe Biden would raise federal taxes by $3.4 trillion and spending by $5.4 trillion, according to new findings from a nonpartisan group at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. Biden’s plans include a corporate tax hike, increasing the tax rate to 28% from 21%, generating more than $1.4 trillion. He plans to raise income rates for households earning more than $400,000, raising an estimated $944 billion.
He would raise investment and payroll taxes by 12% for those households earning more than $400,000, raising roughly $993 billion. He plans to raise estate taxes. Biden’s spending proposals would cause the biggest federal budget increase in a half-century.
Raising corporate taxes would send people and American jobs back overseas. Many small to medium-size business owners are in that $400,000 income range. Why do Democrats target the successful who poured their heart and soul into creating a business? At a time when the economy is recovering from COVID-19, Biden foolishly wants to launch all these new taxes.
Paula Martin
Vail
Support Dr. Ravi for TUSD
I am writing to endorse Dr. Ravi Grivois-Shah for the Tucson Unified School District governing board. Over the past year, I have had the opportunity to get to know Ravi and understand his vision and deep commitment to TUSD. I appreciate Ravi’s joy in delving into the budgetary details of how different schools within the district accrue financial resources and are able to spend them. He has the knowledge and skills to ensure that all TUSD students have equitable resources to make their learning environments welcoming, fun and inclusive.
As a disabled person, I never had a teacher that looked like me. Ravi has specifically called for hiring and retention practices that will support a diverse teacher and staff pool. I look forward to the day when disabled students know some of their teachers share their experience. For these reasons, I support Dr. Ravi for TUSD.
Zach Coble
Midtown
