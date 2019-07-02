The criminalization of humanitarian aid
Scott Walker still sweats a retrial, Pia Klemp, a boat captain in the Mediterranean, is being prosecuted for rescuing migrants. Klemp and Walker are both looking at 20 years in prison for the crime of assisting immigration. Have we now decided that helping save lives of people fleeing poverty and violence are criminal?
Eighty-odd years ago, Europeans were being prosecuted for hiding Jews from Hitler. Hitler thought Jews were less than human. Nightly raids would capture Jews and burn down their houses and businesses.
Today in Europe as well as the U.S., we have dehumanized those who have lost their homes from war, violence, drought, as well as poverty. Our president announced that on June 24, millions of people living here without documentation will be picked up, incarcerated at taxpayer expense, and eventually deported.
Humanitarian aid has been criminalized. It was 80 years ago and it still is today.
Larry Robinson
Northwest side
Congress: Take back war powers
On June 19, our elected officials in the House of Representatives voted to repeal the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force. As a member of Tucson’s Advocacy Team for the Friends Committee on National Legislation, this is welcome news, because we have repeatedly requested our representatives to repeal this 18-year-old legislation since early this year. The 2001 AUMF has been used by U.S. presidents to justify counter-terrorism operations in 80 countries, including combat in 14, wherein some 7,000 American service members were killed.
The 2001 AUMF legislation has made it altogether too easy to initiate war without congressional approval. This very notion has been mentioned in recent days by President Trump’s staff about initiating a new war with Iran. Now is the time for members of Congress to take back their constitutional power to decide when and where and IF our country sends it’s military to war.
Kristine Bentz
Catalina
‘Hallelujah’ in Hong Kong
Braving police brutality, millions of people living in Hong Kong persistently protested against an amendment that would allow the People’s Republic of China to extradite from HK any persons considered suspects to crimes for prosecution and trial in the PRC. The movement is now demanding the resignation of the governor, who was handpicked by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
The protests in HK are a wakeup call. What happens in HK can happen to us, if we fail to stop through election in 2020 the dark current pushing for the rule of one man, who already has the loyalty of the GOP that dominates the Senate and the Supreme Court. Examine the facts and you will find that President Xi Jinping is no more a communist than President Trump is a Christian, but both detest human rights. The tariff war against China doesn’t mean Trump is for the underprivileged and against dictatorship. I join the HK protesters, “Sing Hallelujah to the Lord!”
Ke Chiang Hsieh
East side
Troops needed here; bring them home
We have let our government sanitize how we view war. This is by design; both Democratic and Republican administrations have done this so they can control the narrative. Now we get almost no information on military actions around the globe. Now we send young people off to fight in conflicts that started before they were born and as a nation we have become completely apathetic to the price they pay.
We have become a nation of cowards who don’t want to confront the ugly truths.
You cannot give a nation democracy by waging war on them. We should not be in the revenge business, and wars on multiple fronts? That moronic idea has never worked well for anyone. I say we should bring all the troops home and station them at churches, schools and public events, because that’s where the real threat is. Sadly it is by fellow Americans.
David Creamer
South side
HOA power kills solar installation
Late Friday, I received a letter from the property management company concerning the decision on my solar installation fees by Tucson Mountain Reserve HOA’s Design Review Committee. They rejected my appeal to waive the $1,500 in fees, which I maintain is a violation of Arizona solar access laws. I canceled the installation by Net Zero Solar — an ethical, highly-rated company; I thank them for their immense support.
I am saddened not just for myself, but for others in the state living in HOAs attempting to thwart solar.
I believe this decision sets up an unfortunate precedent. It’s about power and the leverage and unkindness that a couple of individuals can hold over an entire community. The lack of concern about the climate crisis is what is most distressing. I will not pay their fees, but I will continue to fight for the rights of solar customers.
Carol Fiore
Northwest side
‘Tis the season,
so watch closely
Election season is upon us! It amazes me that political delegates have all the solutions to our problems. Don’t believe me? Just ask the delegate. It’s simple, they say, I have done a close detailed study and have all the facts and figures. Just go to my website to see all the details. How do I pay for this concept? Glad you asked, since through cost-savings, my plan pays for itself in only 10 years, which means it’s overall “free.” That’s why I say, there is no need to “amend or rework existing programs” since they are outdated and ineffective. We need to take action right now, and that’s the reason I’m proposing a moderate tax increase.
The sad part is that the candidate truly believes this logic, and why shouldn’t he, since IT’S NOT HIS MONEY HE IS SPENDING! Examine the candidates’ rationale closely.
Keith Connolly
East side
Fix issues at home
Re: the June 22 article “Figure out which aid programs work, and fewer migrants may come north.”
Juan Orlando Hernandez, president of Honduras, which is one of the impoverished Central American countries well-represented in the unprecedented flow of refugees to our borders, on June 20 loosed 25,000 of his military troops upon his own people as they demonstrated against his authoritarian regime.
Among other egregious acts, he has announced his intention to privatize education, health care and pensions.
Is there a lesson here? Could it be that the conditions present in Honduras are the very same that we see threatening to ascend here in the U.S. under the current administration in the face of historic corporate strength and congressional weakness?
Could the reluctance to name our own flaws be creating an impediment to our ability to honestly address the crisis at our southern border?
Mary Kierzek
Midtown
Scapegoating immigrants
I know nothing firsthand about Kristallnacht, where German Jews were rounded up and their property destroyed.
However, from what I read, I see strong parallels of cultural and political intent between that terrible turn of history and the Trump administration’s persecution of immigrants at our southern border and in our cities. Just in today’s paper there are two articles describing an ICE sweep of 10 U.S. cities and the atrocious conditions under which children are confined at the border.
It is a standard tactic for dictators and autocratic leaders to scapegoat and cultivate hatred of a segment of society to solidify power. It is disgraceful that so many Americans and one of our political parties support this man in light of the sacrifice by so many who fought and died to free Europe and protect our nation from this type of tyranny.
Robert White
Foothills
No Neto?
Neto, you say that you are “not indispensable,” but I can’t even imagine having the Arizona Daily Star without Ernesto Portillo Jr. And I’m not even Latino. I can only hope that your prediction that “a spark will fire up a young Latinx Tucson” will be fulfilled soon. Meanwhile, many thanks for your 19 years of wonderful reporting.
Lois Martin
Northwest side