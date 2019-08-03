Balance out
editorial cartoons
The Star now has both Lisa Benson and Mike Lester in the editorial cartoons, so conservative views are well, if not overly, represented. The Star should balance out the cartoons and give Fitz a new teammate like Rob Rogers or Mike Luckovich.
Rogers was actually let go by the Block Communications organization when it hired a new conservative editor who did not like his cartoons critical of Trump. This was the first time any editor tried to interfere with his cartoons. This newspaper group includes the Pittsburgh Gazette and Toledo Blade. Rogers is now a freelance cartoonist.
Those who think that more liberal voices are not silenced by conservative ownership of media outlets, think again. We are lucky here in Tucson to have a newspaper that tries hard to give both sides a voice.
Todd Smyth
Green Valley
Why I trust
Farley for mayor
Re: the July 25. article “Political Notebook: Democrat Romero’s campaign co-chair donated to Trump in 2016”
A campaign chair represents a campaign’s values.
I was shocked to read that candidate for mayor Regina Romero chose as her campaign chair a deep-pocketed Republican who gave thousands of dollars to Donald Trump in 2016.
Candidate for mayor Steve Farley chose as his campaign chair the president of the Sunnyside Neighborhood Association, Yolanda Herrera, a longtime community activist for the entire south side.
That speaks volumes to me. That’s why I trust Steve Farley with my vote for mayor.
Sue Wachter
Midtown
How to spot a racist: a simple guide
Some people say that it is easy to spot a racist, while other say it is more difficult because you never know what’s in a person’s heart. However, there are some telltale signs that might help determine whether someone is a racist. For example:
If you’ve ever refused to rent your apartments to black people, you might be a racist.
If you’ve ever called for the execution of five young men of color, for a crime that they did not commit, you might be a racist.
If you’ve ever demanded to see President Obama’s birth certificate, you might be a racist.
If you’ve ever called for a ban on Muslims entering the country, you might be a racist.
If people at your rallies chant “send her back,” you might be a racist.
And, finally, if you plan to vote for Donald Trump in 2020, you might be a racist.
James Nesci
East side
Trump wants
to be a dictator
This is in response to the letter about Trump not living up to Hitler. I have watched many history documentaries about the rise and fall of the Third Reich. I agree that Trump does not live up to Hitler’s power, but he is a two-bit wannabe dictator, I am alarmed by his success, and fear the great harm he could do to our democracy.
Olivia Browne
Northwest side
Voters should pick a party
Re: the July 26. article “
”
I am concerned with the growing ranks of independent voters. We have an either/or political system. Throughout our history there have been two major parties. Each puts together a coalition of people with different agendas. The party with the biggest coalition wins. If you want your agenda addressed, you have to be in a political party and argue for your position.
Independents have no voice. As moderates have left the parties to become independents, the two parties have become more extreme. Moderates no longer have a significant voice in policy discussions. If you want your views voiced, join a party and argue for your beliefs.
Steven Brown
Midtown
Election security bills go to die in the Senate
Robert Mueller testified before Congress that Russia attacked our elections in 2016 and is intensifying its efforts today. “It wasn’t a single attempt,” he said. “They’re doing it as we sit here.”
Mitch McConnell, powerful Republican leader of the Senate, is sitting on several election security bills that would ensure Russians don’t succeed in messing with our elections in 2020. But the senator seems determined to consign these bills to his “graveyard,” where he boasts about burying all the legislation coming from the House.
If he continues to keep these measures from coming to a vote on the Senate floor, he will richly deserve a Trumpian-style epithet that is beginning to circulate in the blogosphere: Mitch: Enemy of the People’s House.
Ann Shoben
Northeast side
Consider getting news the old-fashioned way
Good decisions require good information and an open mind. The internet is certainly a great source of information, and misinformation. This election let’s negate the Russian interference by not searching the internet for information that matches what you want to hear.
I suggest that we all get information from public and open sources. Get your information from a source that has a street address in the USA.
Here is what I do. I read the newspaper every morning. I know who the sources are and I know the address of the newspapers that publish information.
Second, at 4 p.m. or 7 p.m., I watch the PBS News Hour. I believe PBS to be the best source of unbiased news reporting. At 5 p.m. I watch a local news station, and at 5:30 p.m. I watch a national news network. I read or listen to what every source says.
I match information to my values and what I think is right for myself and others.
I spend about 2½ hours a day trying to stay informed about my community and my country. Then I don’t have to worry about the Russians because I’m not getting political information off the internet.
Richard Bechtold
West side
Migrant parents act out of desperation
In regard to criticism of migrants bringing their children to the border. Obviously, the adults risking death or physical injury believe the journey to reach the United States is the lesser of two evils — i.e. risking death, torture, violence, poverty, imprisonment, etc. in their country of origin or trying to reach safety and sanctuary in the United States.
I am thankful for the United States welcoming (and processing) my grandparents when they sought freedom from the evils of their country of origin, while not imprisoning or prosecuting them.
Valerie Golembiewski
Southeast side
Freebies could inhibit civic engagement
On a T-shirt: “Most people today are looking more for security than for liberty.” This evokes the question whether “everybody has their price” — and whether voters can be lulled into complacency by politicians’ promises and handouts.
Politicians on the left conjure visions of a utopian society with offers of guaranteed annual income, free medical insurance, and free college education.
One study has shown 70% of those with a sudden windfall spend it and return to their previous lifestyle. The president takes credit for a booming economy. His false claim designed to convince voters to reward him with a second term despite continued scandals and corruption.
The question: Would you give up your voting right or be less likely to vote if you received guaranteed annual income, free medical insurance and free college education from the U.S. government? What then?
Steven Sanders
Northwest side