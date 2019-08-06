Rhetoric can be just
as dangerous as guns
The shooter in El Paso referenced an “invasion” of the country to justify what he did. If you don’t see the parallel to this in what President Trump has been spouting for years, please open your eyes.
Rhetoric can be just as dangerous as guns themselves. What Trump says inflames white nationalists to do harm. He must be removed from office.
Jonathan Hardin
Southeast side
US needs to ban assault weapons
I don’t want to hear anything about prayers and wishes from spineless politicians who allow this carnage. I hunt and own a rifle and a shotgun. There is no valid reason not to ban assault weapons and have comprehensive background checks.
Craig Miller
Northwest side
Treat supremacists like terrorists
At the end of the day, this is about what kind of society we want to live in and want our kids to grow up in. Do we want to live in a society where bulletproof backpacks and everyone walking around armed in paranoia are a thing? Or do we want to live in a society where we value people’s lives, especially those of our kids, over this perverted obsession with weapons that don’t belong in civilian hands.
There will always be psychotic individuals, people possessing an extremist ideology, like white supremacy, that will look to end the lives of innocent people. But the least we can do is make it as hard as possible for these individuals to gain access to weapons that can cause mass destruction.
We should close the gun-show loophole, institute a 48-hour waiting period on all gun sales, have universal background checks on gun buyers, create red-flag laws, ban assault weapons, and, lastly, treat white supremacist groups that preach violence against innocent people as domestic terrorists.
Cesar Fierros
West side
Fed rate cut isn’t a sign of a ‘great’ economy
The Federal Reserve just rolled back interest rates for the first time since 2008. Interest rate decreases have occurred in the past due to a weakening economy, which is in sharp contrast to the hot air coming from Washington about the so called “great” economy.
The recent tax break for the middle class was politically advertised as stimulative to the economy but it has failed mainly because most of the benefits went to the top 1% along with corporations. These tax breaks were just another round of the scam of trickle-down tax policy, which benefits nobody but those at the top and the political donor class.
In years to come, we will hear the same politicians who pushed this tax scam complain about the deficits they created. Their solution will be to reduce Social Security and Medicare benefits while pumping billions into an already bloated defense budget.
Todd Smyth
Green Valley
Thank you, judge,
for Rosemont ruling
Congratulations and thanks to U.S. District Judge James Soto for his astute analysis of the misuse of the ancient mining law, created in a different time when the nation had different needs.
This ruling goes to the heart of protecting our public lands, environment and quality of life. We must help preserve our environment for our children and heirs. The Rosemont Mine would be on the edge of a major city.
Terrible impacts to our precious water and air quality will last centuries. The few jobs created will not cover a fraction of the costs to mitigate these terrible, permanent results. The U.S. is not at a loss for copper. There is no overriding need to extract it, especially when the copper, as well as the wealth, will be exported to foreign countries, leaving us with the mess.
James and Dominique Sheridan
Northeast side
Mine owners don’t care about the environment
Rosemont Mine, I see through your lies and into the beating heart of your greed. I worked for two years of my earlier life at the Duval Copper Mine and saw firsthand the destruction and polluting of our environment.
I witnessed a friend who worked there, as an operator in the tailings section, have his blond hair turn green and wondered where he had gone when he hadn’t come to work for a while, and then hearing that he was diagnosed with cancer.
I saw the poisons of the leach fields being soaked up by all of those acres of land, which contained the mine’s residues, and watched the dust clouds from those leach fields blow over and onto the residents of Green Valley and surrounding wildlife.
So don’t tell me, or the judge that blocked you, about your concern for our environment, because I know better and so does he.
Joseph Robinett
Midtown
I believe Romero in sister’s ticket situation
The Arizona Daily Star printed a story on Aug. 2 in which the reader has to decide if Councilwoman Regina Romero “fixed” a DUI traffic ticket for her sister.
I have known the council member for more than 20 years and I have had many contacts with her in my former capacities as president of the El Rio Neighborhood Association and as a city commissioner. I have never had any reason to find her deceitful.
Had she fixed that ticket, I believe she would most likely have had to interact with City Attorney Mike Rankin and/or Chief of Police Chris Magnus. Both deny any involvement or knowledge of this.
On the other hand, I find it very likely that her sister, knowing the scandal she might cause Regina, withheld the incident from her and from other family members.
I believe Romero had no knowledge and played no part in the arrest/citation or civil proceedings that followed.
James Hannley
Midtown
Hamed is my choice
for Ward 1 council seat
Having known Sami Hamed for years, I’ve watched him give back to our community. Sami’s efforts have been cordially received in several forums and interviews. Sami has plans for invigorating his ward with neighborhood investments, building a healthy economy and transportation solutions. He’s been tirelessly walking neighborhood precincts. He has demonstrated the energy, drive and vision that he’ll bring to the west side, which has been neglected for too long.
Sami’s mailers and signs have already been rolled out and you will see more as the mail-in ballots went out on August 2. His preprimary report, which is due Aug. 17, will show significant grassroots support. The winner of the Aug. 27 primary will most likely become your Ward 1 council member for the next four years. Help shape Tucson’s future with a small-business friendly person who has fresh ideas to improve his ward and enrich the lives of everyone.
Jim Lovelace
North side
Here’s hoping Tucson’s welcoming ways spread
In 1958, a woman from The Welcome Wagon came to our new domicile bearing discount coupons and information about services and amenities available in Tucson. It was a pleasant surprise that we hadn’t previously experienced when moving.
The Welcome Wagon no longer exists, but I still believe that the Tucson community is a welcoming community. My Oregonian nephew made the observation many years ago that “The baristas in Starbucks actually talk to you!”
I’ll admit that I am so used to engaging strangers in conversation or being engaged by strangers in conversation (even in elevators), that I had become ignorant that that behavior isn’t universal. I hope that that doesn’t make me seem forward when I’m visiting other communities.
Regardless, if being friendly to strangers is an affliction, I hope that the condition becomes pandemic. The rest of the world can only benefit if it becomes a welcoming community like Tucson is.
Rick Cohn
West side
Let’s address
world’s big problems
Immigration, climate change, poverty, corruption and food shortages are all inextricably linked. You have migration from Central America because global warming has decreased local food production. One woman in Honduras described how her two young sons died from malnutrition due to failures in the corn crop in recent years. And corrupt governments and gangs further worsen the problem of poor people trying to survive.
We have to understand how to address these big problems. We will not be able to fix these problems by focusing on the border or building the wall.
Given the estimated cost of over $400 per person per day to house and feed the migrants/asylum seekers, wouldn’t it be wise to address the problem at its source.
We used to be able to address the big problems in the world. Maybe we could do it again.
George Workman
Marana