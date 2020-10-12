Letters to the Editor

Don’t be uncaring about COVID-19
Ask, if it were only possible, the more than 215,000 dead Americans if a person should be afraid of the virus or if a person should take measures to avoid getting or transmitting the virus?
Don’t be afraid of COVID-19? Do be afraid!
Be afraid enough to take simple precautions to avoid possible consequences.
Norlaine Sproul
Oro Valley
A blue wave should help with recovery
Let me be clear. I hope President Trump fully recovers from his bout with COVID-19. I have a hard time feeling great sympathy for him though. His behavior, just short of licking doorknobs on the way out of a COVID unit, has been reckless.
If he wants to infect maskless supporters at his rallies, well, that’s on them. But as they return to their families, go shopping and hit the local Target, they are exposing the rest of us. Not sharing when his last negative COVID test was and arriving too late to the debate to be tested, is concerning.
If he knowingly subjected everyone in that debate room to COVID, his disregard for other people is monstrous. I want the man to fully recover by Nov. 3 so he can experience the blue wave that’s coming. America is so much better than this.
Susan Miller-Pinhey
Foothills
Leave the King of Debt without a throne
Remember Leona Helmsley, the “Queen of Mean”? During the late billionaire hotelier’s 1989 tax-evasion trial, a former housekeeper testified that Helmsley said: “We don’t pay taxes; only the little people pay taxes.”
Too bad that line was taken, because we know how much “billionaire” Donald Trump loves a snotty zinger. He paid $750 in 2016, the year he called himself “the King of Debt” in an interview. “Nobody knows debt better than me,” he bragged, in what seems like classic Trumpian hyperbole, but for once is true.
He reportedly owes creditors around $1 billion. Meanwhile, the little people dutifully fork over about $3 trillion annually for the military, Social Security, Medicare, safety-net programs, veterans’ benefits, Trump’s lifetime health-care and pension and national debt interest.
That’s a record $25.6 trillion, thanks to King of Debt Donald and his “party of fiscal responsibility.” On Nov. 3, the little people have a big voice. Vote Trump out.
Matthew Boyd
Green Valley
Orr has the heart needed for PCC
Ethan Orr has been a tireless advocate for Pima Community College. He cares about our community. It is obvious in his interactions with our students and it is displayed in the passion, which he exhibits in working to make other people’s lives better. He has the heart for this job as a native Tucsonan, PCC alum and adjunct faculty member at Pima.
When I was a college administrator, Ethan was in the State Legislature. He listened to our students while working with leaders in business and education to reinstate funding for the state’s adult education system for $4.5 million. He also protected the $8 million in state funding for PCC.
Ethan worked to create training programs so that everyone in Tucson has the dignity to support themselves and their families. Please join me in voting for Ethan Orr for the PCC Governing Board. We need an effective leader with intelligence and compassion, who will get things done and most importantly, who has the heart to do it.
Regina Suitt
Northwest side
China is a wolf; Biden
is Little Red Riding Hood
Pick up your binoculars and look straight ahead. For off in the distance and not too far away is China, the Communist Party of Xi Jinping. And he’s coming for this country of ours.
China’s economy is set to eclipse ours, as is its military might.
Not only is China building military bases around the world, but they’ve also been buying ports around the globe so they can monopolize trade routes. China owns over 2,000 minor ports and 34 major ports, including a majority stake of the Port of Piraeus in Greece — the distribution hub of Europe.
Add to it Chinese tentacles in our media, and it’s easy to see that Xi’s positioning his regime for world domination.
Xi is a predator, he’s a wolf. And yet some Americans see only see sheep’s clothing. Sadly, the radical left and Joe Biden, our very own Little Red Riding Hood, is simply no match for the Communist Party of China.
Barb Miles
Midtown
Trump is just trying to lift our spirits
Two headlines in the Daily Star, “President downplaying virus” and “Trump’s rosy coronavirus message misguided” says it all for me. We know the virus is significant, we’ve been told so by everyone having even a smidgen of expertise.
Does anyone consider that possibly the president is trying to lift our spirits during our virus engagement? We whine and belabor and look for a hair shirt on every problem imaginable. The temperature is warming, our attention to racial bias inadequate, the oceans are filled with plastic and, and …
We have no answer except to bemoan our miserable lot in life. “Nothing is bad enough that we can’t make it worse,” seems to be our motto. My father would have said that we have become a nation of sniveling crybabies.
Just for fun, one time, consider that the president may be asking us to face this matter without crying “woe is me.” Or have we become so overly sensitive that we have forgotten how?
Phil Reinecker
East side
Don’t listen to Star, vote for McSally
Mark Kelly is not the best choice for Arizona for U.S. Senate. The Daily Star’s endorsement was laughable. It only required a “D” behind the name.
In a recent Wall Street Journal opinion piece, we are told “Prosperity Rides on a Republican Senate” and a “Democrat (sic) majority would be a rubber stamp for Biden’s ruinous economic agenda.” It tells us since the period Martha McSally was appointed, job growth surged seven times and Arizona median household income rose by $9,989.00.
The Republican Senate helped 215,500 Arizonans escape poverty. Poverty rates for Blacks, Hispanics and women hit record lows in the U.S., with wages and wealth rising faster for those at the bottom rather than those at the top. Can anyone really believe we can do better under a Warren-Biden socialist agenda? The choice is clear, vote for Republican Senator Martha McSally.
Gail Meyer
Green Valley
Without Prop. 208, AZ will stay at back of pack
Proposition 208 is an attempt to increase funding for K-12 education in Arizona by increasing taxes on the wealthy. A recent op-ed opposing the measure argued that Arizona must keep taxes low to attract business and wealthy individuals to the state.
This has been the prevailing argument for the 25 years I have lived in Arizona. What are the results? Per capita income is $25,715 compared to a national average of $28,213.
The poverty rate is 14%, the 37th worst of all states. The incarceration rate is the fifth highest of all the states. So, we have starved our K-12 education system and our universities in order to lower taxes and we have been rewarded with low incomes, high poverty and high crime rates.
Educate or incarcerate, that’s the choice.
Dale Stein
Foothills
Thanks to Pima County Regional Wastewater
We had a blocked sewer line. Our house was built in 1989 and we could not locate the sewer line clean-out. I contacted the Pima County Regional Wastewater and within 24 hours they sent me a map of the sewer line in front of our house.
I was able to locate the sewer line clean-out. The county staff must be commended for prompt and excellent service.
Dale Schrage
Northeast side
The Arizona Democratic Star
Locally, the Democratic Party does business as the Arizona Daily Star. It has endorsed and thereby provided free campaign ads to Democrats Joe Biden, Mark Kelly and Reps. Raúl Grijalva, Ann Kirkpatrick and Tom O’Halleran. The Star aligns with the Democratic Party in opposing the border wall, softening asylum laws, legalization and citizenship for undocumented immigrants, gun control, climate change and raising taxes on the successful.
The Star has written stories aligning with these issues. They have despised President Trump from day one and that is often reflected in their stories and opinion articles. I know of no conservative employed at the Star in a high-ranking capacity, just progressives and a so-called “independent,” who continually endorses Democrats for office.
Yes the Star has endorsed Republicans — like Mark Napier, who caved to pressures on Stone Garden and removing ICE from the county jail, and Gov. Doug Ducey — but they are/were shoe-ins anyway, opposed by very flawed candidates. They are on the local/state level, not federal where the real power lies.
Al Ruiz
West side
Daily Star isn’t politically balanced
Several times in the past, the Daily Star has made claims to be politically balanced in its letters and articles. On Oct. 7, the Daily Star listed political candidates it endorses in the upcoming election. Of the 26 candidates who declare a party he or she is affiliated with, the Daily Star endorsed 23 Democrats.
How can this newspaper continue to claim it is politically balanced when it is so clearly liberal in its attitudes? Added to that is an editorial cartoonist who insults our president almost on a daily basis. The liberal bias this newspaper shows is clear throughout all the pages, not just the letters and editorials.
Those of us who lean more to the conservative side must hold our noses every time we open this newspaper just to read some news. There is nothing fair and balanced about this newspaper.
Nate Baker
Midtown
It’s gonna be OK; we got this
I don’t think people are giving themselves enough credit during this election time. First, we all already know that no human is perfect. That includes every politician. Secondly, we all can make up our own minds. We really don’t need a TV program to tell us who to vote for. I would hope that everyone stops and thinks what is best for the country and for the world and votes for who they really think can deliver those things. We are not herd animals who have to be told what to do. Let’s relax and think this thing through for ourselves. Really, we can do it.
Judith Billings
Midtown
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!