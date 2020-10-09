Letters to the Editor

The legacy of Roe v. Wade
In 1973, before there were any women on the Supreme Court, Roe v. Wade was decided by a margin of 7 to 2. The majority ruled that the government has no authority to compel a woman to bear a child against her will.
Abortion was first criminalized in the late 19th century. What followed was a two-tiered system. If you lived in the right area and had the economic means, you could attain a relatively safe abortion. Others risked going to a back-alley practitioner, or tried to induce the abortion themselves by using coat hangers, knitting needles or drinking or douching with caustic substances.
Before Roe, it was estimated that the number of illegal abortions annually in the U.S. was between 200,000 and 1.2 million and accounted for one fifth of all maternal deaths.
If Roe is overturned this scenario might be repeated.
Lawrence Gravitz
Green Valley
McSally is turning Arizona blue
We certainly need campaign finance reform to stop the “dark money” that is supporting Martha McSally’s vicious campaign. We also need reform from lying, which she is using profusely now. She is shamelessly lying about a great American hero, Mark Kelly, a great astronaut and fighter pilot.
This is a great example of a negative campaign because there is absolutely nothing positive to say about McSally. To lose health care for those with preexisting conditions is reprehensible. All her ads are total lies. The GOP is doing absolutely nothing to refute her and Trump’s lies. The GOP of John McCain and Ronald Reagan is dead. It’s great to watch a red state turning blue.
Jeffery Blackburn, M.D.
Northwest side
Trump’s lies are bad; his truths even worse
The current president of the United States recently said, when asked if there will be a peaceful transfer of power if Biden wins, “we will have to see what happens.” He doubled down on that outrageous response with, “get rid of ballots, we’ll have a very peaceful transfer. There won’t be a transfer, frankly, we’ll have a continuation.”
Given just those two statements (and not the plethora of lies and incendiary remarks previous to them), I cannot even imagine how one single individual of voting age who is a citizen of this Republic and cherishes the democratic principles upon which it was established could vote for him. Mr. Flake and Mr. Kolbe — two conservatives — have shown us the light. They give us hope that the man who would be king will be dethroned — peacefully in November.
Gavin Kayner
Northwest side
Vote yes
on Proposition 481
Get the word out. There will be a very important proposal for our community during this year’s election and it will most likely be at the bottom of the ballot. Look for Proposition 481 and vote yes.
It will not raise taxes and will greatly benefit Pima Community College’s ability to improve and expand its programs. PCC is critical to our region’s economy and to our quality of life here in Southern Arizona. We need to make sure that we give our local college the means to advance the great work they are doing.
Many of our community and business leaders, including former Mayor Jonathan Rothschild as well as elected officials from both sides of the aisle, have overwhelmingly come out in support of Proposition 481 because they know how important Proposition 481 and PCC are for the future of our region.
Let us help our community by voting yes on 481.
Humberto Garcia
Midtown
Addressing Arizona’s teacher shortage
In response to a recent guest opinion about requirements for teaching, I would like to clarify that the University of Arizona offers numerous four-year bachelor’s degrees that offer high quality preparation for teaching. In the College of Education, undergraduates have a choice of elementary, early childhood and special education bachelor’s degrees. We also have several alternative certification programs in secondary education.
In addition, the College of Education is working with several Southern Arizona school districts, including Nogales Unified School District, to enable residents in those districts to complete an elementary education bachelor’s degree with a stipend of $1,000 per month and full tuition support. Our programs focus on connections with students, commitment to community and strong content backgrounds.
We are actively working on the teacher shortage by recruiting from within school districts, helping those who are passionate about teaching earn a teaching credential and degree. Please visit our website or contact us for more information about our programs.
Marcy Wood
Midtown
Biden, Kelly votes vital to reproductive rights
Within the first week of taking office, Donald Trump implemented and expanded the Global Gag Rule, which bans U.S. funding to health-care providers globally who even mention the word abortion. The results are devastating. As clinics shut down, whole communities are losing access to family planning, cancer screenings, HIV/AIDS relief and treatment and various other preventative health-care procedures.
To honor World Contraception Day, which was Sept. 26, and International Safe Abortion Day (Sept. 28), we must stand up for the 31,000 women and people who die annually from unsafe-abortion complications and the millions more who suffer from lack of access to essential health care.
The most important thing we can do to safeguard reproductive rights abroad is to vote Trump and Martha McSally out of office on Nov. 3. We must elect leaders, from Joe Biden to Mark Kelly, who are committed to ending the Global Gag Rule and fighting for policies that expand access to reproductive health and rights for everyone, everywhere.
Crystal Wainwright
East side
McSally can leave Senate with dignity intact
Martha McSally, you’re so lucky. After suffering a humiliating loss in a previous race for Senate, your loyalty to Doug Ducey and Donald Trump resulted in getting John McCain’s Senate seat, though filling his shoes was/is way beyond your ability. Despite a poor voting record, continual lies about heath insurance for people with preexisting conditions and unfounded slurs against Kelly, amongst many other things, still you persist.
And this, despite your record of voting for the appointment of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, even though the numerous claims against him for sexually assaulting Christine Blasey Ford. Though very much like your accounts of assault by your superiors in the Air Force, you still found the gall to vote for him, and not believe her.
You get another chance. You will lose the upcoming elections to a man of integrity, so reclaim what little of your dignity you have by not voting for Trump’s nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the election. Suck it up, Martha, leave with a little bit of personal responsibility and a shred of that dignity.
Robert Kunz
Sierra Vista
Climate change needs mentioning at debates
Congratulations to the Daily Star for printing realistic opinion pieces on climate change in the past week, along with articles informing readers about this critical issue. The California wildfires and Arizona’s record-breaking summer heat make this the time to bring climate change to the U.S. presidential debates.
The U.S. House of Representatives has demanded “The Commission on Presidential Debates must make climate change a centerpiece of the upcoming presidential and vice-presidential debates.” On Sept. 23, U.S. senators also wrote a letter.
The time for debate over the reality of our changing climate is over. The scientific evidence is clear. It is not a future or far away problem. It is here and now.
Tucson’s City Council has declared a climate emergency to implement a climate plan. While people of good conscience may disagree over details of implementation, we need a level-headed, rational debate on serious plans at every level of society, most importantly in the presidential debates.
As a sustainability practitioner, I stand ready to help.
Vincent Pawlowski
Northwest side
Voter-approved RTA role clarified
Responding to a letter, the Citizens Accountability for Regional Transportation Committee of the Regional Transportation Authority would like to clarify information about the RTA.
In addition to transit, safety, economic and environmental projects, the RTA plan includes 35 roadway projects that are multimodal, including funding for bike lanes, sidewalks, drainage improvements, landscaping and public art. Downtown Links will be a 30 mph roadway with extensive landscaping and multiple bike and pedestrian facilities.
The RTA plan, overwhelmingly approved by Pima County voters in 2006, has invested more than $1.2 billion to meet regional goals of improving safety, congestion, multimodal options and connections. This has led to an additional $1 billion of public/private sector investments.
The RTA is the largest annual funder of regional projects. As its citizens’ advisory committee develops a new citizen-driven plan (RTAnext.com), the RTA will conduct extensive public input to review projects submitted by member jurisdictions. The RTA funds projects, while member jurisdictions design, plan and construct approved projects with further public input.
Armando Rios Jr.
Midtown
Kerr shouldn’t be dunking on Trump
It’s amazing a rich man like Steve Kerr can say that we picked the worst person to be our president. It’s statements like his that caused the election of President Trump. What makes Steve Kerr an authority of how we the people should vote?
What’s happened is that movie stars, sports personalities and politicians think that they know what’s best for the regular American citizen. I served my country in many capacities for many different presidents. I respected all presidents who I served for and many of them made huge mistakes.
Steve Kerr is a young man that sees the country divided, I see a country that always comes together when we need to.
Do I think Trump or Joe Biden should be the president? We the people should and will decide that Nov. 3. No one should tell us how to vote.
Henry Ochoa
Three Points
Trump wasn’t
only one thinking it
Decades ago during the Vietnam era, at every semester’s end, there seemed to be an epidemic of bone spurs leading to medical draft deferments but only for those who had the sums necessary to pay a few very willing doctors for it. $100 was a huge sum few draft eligible guys could afford.
Seems like every guy who took that path had the same attitude toward all those who didn’t, wouldn’t or couldn’t. To say the least, they looked down their noses at those who didn’t get a medical deferment and verbalized such as suckers and losers. Maybe some later changed their minds or matured but probably many didn’t or haven’t. Even after active duty and returning to college, I heard it and sometimes in reference to me.
Even without all the confirmation, including by Fox News, of what Donnie has said, it wouldn’t surprise me he said it, any more than it would surprise me for any other bone spur-based medical deferment guy to say similar things.
Clarence Johnson
Oro Valley
We need Kelly, Napier, Scott as leaders
The time for election decisions is at hand. This request is for independent-minded, nonpartisan thinkers to pick the correct candidates for office of U.S. Senator, Pima County Sheriff and Pima County Supervisor. After my research, interviews and debate viewing, here are three great candidates: Mark Kelly for U.S. Senator, Mark Napier for Pima County Sheriff and Rex Scott for Pima County Supervisor.
They are the three people we need as leaders. All are nonpartisan, centrist, with the goal of public service as their guide.
Voting for the correct person for each job can be difficult, voting for these three outstanding candidates is an easy choice. Please join me in this election, vote smart.
Kenn Block
Oro Valley
Kelly has a better flight plan
What emerged from Tuesday evening’s debate between Sen. Martha McSally and Mark Kelly was a clear picture of two very different personalities. McSally, a retired A-10 aircraft pilot, debated Kelly, a retired Navy fighter pilot and astronaut. Their respective experiences showed up in the debate.
From the get-go, McSally refused to answer questions posed by the panel, but instead chose evasive maneuvers and proceeded to attack her opponent with shaky accusations. Her attacks were misguided and off-target and showed that she has no flight plan.
Kelly managed to stay on course, had intelligent responses to the questions and clearly accomplished the mission.
Joe Steiner
Foothills
