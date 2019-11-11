Republicans recoil
from stubborn truths
Facts are tough to deal with but made much easier apparently when one simply ignores them. For those following Donald Tump’s witch-hunt refrains and the congressional gate crashers’ publicity stunt, there are those pesky facts that one must keep tamping down.
I’d assumed most of those buying into this don’t read the papers to watch anything but Fox, but the letters to the editor suggest they must at least see the news and the facts — but perhaps they cannot stomach them? How else can we explain them missing that the GOP has been included in the impeachment hearings from the beginning? Or that the president released his own memo which clearly shows that he asked Ukraine to investigate a political rival’s family. The only scam here is the one the GOP is trying to put over on people. Don’t fall for it.
Henry Wallace
Foothills
Legislation blocked
to create a narrative
Re: the Nov. 4 letter “ Democrats losing sight of their responsibility.”
The letter writer accuses the Democrats in Congress of only being interested in impeachment. A Trump talking point. At this minute, Mitch McConnell is holding up legislation on election interference, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act, the bipartisan Strengthening Health Care and Lowering Prescription Drug Costs Act, the bipartisan Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act, among others.
Approximately 300 bills passed by the House are not being brought to the Senate floor. McConnell wants to create a GOP talking point that the Democrats in Congress are only impeachment-focused. He is working hard to obstruct progress, the same way he obstructed President Obama.
Only a few committees are involved in the impeachment inquiry. Committee work is proceeding, and bills are being brought to the floor for votes. McConnell named himself the Grim Reaper, and he did it with a smug smile on his face. So who is preventing action on legislation that benefits us, the citizens of the U.S.?
Barbara Russo-Sprouls
SaddleBrooke
Trump a maker
of his own problems
OK, the media, Democrats, even comedians beat up President Trump a lot. But could it be because he gives them new ammunition daily? We have here someone that obviously lacks self-control. A wiser person would not exacerbate almost every situation with tweets, uncontrolled juvenile verbiage and apparently thinking that saying the same thing or lie over and over makes it true or convinces others that it is.
Only a weak world leader ignores experienced people with specific knowledge about many pretty complicated subjects and relationships, people that know the why and historical significance of many American positions. Is it because he has surrounded himself with “yes” men and women too afraid to tell the emperor he has no clothes? Or because shooting from the hip with no aim or issue knowledge suits him? Really? That’s what an unstable person does, not a world leader, not our president.
Walter Rhudy
Northeast side
On impeachment,
no room for freelancing
I worked for a utility before I retired. There was no way I could not follow protocol when installing lines or dealing with leaks. I couldn’t change the situation, in any way, to just meet my personal needs. Doing so, would be immediate dismissal. Looking back on my career, I say to all Republicans in the Congress and Senate, you took an oath to uphold the Constitution.
Concerning the articles of impeachment, the offenses that constitute impeachment are clear and easy to understand. If Trump’s crimes meet the standard to impeach, then it’s your job, to do just that. To twist the facts to suit yourselves should be punishable by you being voted out of office.
Why, you may ask? Well, for not doing your job. Follow the rules in the Constitution, and do your job. The rest of us have to.
Mary Bradley
Midtown
Tomey the model
for UA football coaches
Re: the Nov. 4. column “Greg Hansen: UA has drifted away from Dick Tomey’s approach to game the past two decades, and the results show”
While listening to the post-game radio talk shows back in the 1990s, the talk-show hosts would frequently shield the heinous comments coming from its radio listeners. Most of them complained about Arizona being the only Pac-10 team never to appear in the elusive Rose Bowl. They spearheaded their criticisms to Dick Tomey’s football strategies and concluded that it was time for the winds to change.
The UA’s decision to dismiss Dick Tomey was a grave and costly mistake. I was very fortunate to have met Coach Tomey in 1998 at a wedding reception that took place in Arizona Stadium. He was truly a gentleman and a profoundly kind person to have given me his autograph. Arizona football should learn from Dick Tomey how it can be done. After all, he really was the Silver Fox Of the Desert.
Andres Espinoza
Southwest side
Secret House hearings
can’t be taken seriously
Upon my election as a county supervisor in Wisconsin, I was assigned to a standing committee and selected as its secretary. Newbies got those jobs because it required the responsibility of complying with Wisconsin’s strict open-meetings law. Because we had no staff nor an office, I typed the meeting minutes and agendas on my old manual typewriter and made sure they were posted at the appropriate times.
We took the “public” in public meetings seriously. Because of that experience, you will excuse me for not taking the secret impeachment hearings with any level of legitimacy. I guess the House has the right to follow the “golden rule” — he who has the gold makes the rules — but that’s not the way we ran a county. Maybe it’s not the way to run a country.
Gary Stoeger
Northwest side
Steller wrong
but still a good guy
How nice to see Tim Steller advocating for the rule of law, but a bit ironic since he seems to support undocumented immigration in many of his opinion pieces. He’s right about the existential role the rule of law plays in our country, which too few people seem to appreciate.
You can’t pick and choose what laws to follow. If you disagree with a law, either go to court to challenge it or change the law in the Legislature. I do think Tim is an honorable person, and I read his essays and agree with many of them. Thanks, Tim!
James Tuthill
Oro Valley