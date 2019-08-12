Airports in America before Wright brothers?
In his speech at the Washington mall on the fourth of July, President Trump remarked, apparently without exciting much comment, about George Washington’s Continental Army troops capturing airports from the British during the Revolutionary War.
This is something worth pondering. How concerned should we be, knowing that the man in command of the most powerful military on earth, with the nuclear launch codes at his elbow, believes there were airports in America more than a century before the Wright brothers?
Let me rephrase that. How horrified should we be?
George Hearn
Southwest side
Under Trump, US
on verge of irrelevance
We have a disaster for a president, elected by populist furor and sustained by a political party that has deserted its core values and common sense. The media supports this president by zeroing in on the daily diatribe calculated to stir the hate of the opposition and the support of his “base.”
As a result, it’s hard to focus in on important issues because of the daily side shows. America is sliding into irrelevancy under his leadership. He manages by hate and fear through his “threat diplomacy.” He has destroyed the respect and trust of most foreign countries, which is making the U.S. weaker militarily and economically.
Michael H. Mount
Foothills
Doomed to repeat history if it’s not heeded
For a reason that might become obvious if you read to the end of this letter, I have always cringed at frivolous and/or hyperbolic usages of Nazi labels and analogies. So, for instance, I have always turned off reruns of Seinfeld’s “Soup Nazi” episode.
However, years of Trump’s behavior that has now contributed to a tragic loss of life in El Paso compelled me to come up with historical context. Chapter One of the Fascist Handbook: demonize at least one discrete ethnic, racial, or religious group.
Chapter Two: use inflammatory rhetoric to incite young men like Patrick Crusius to do your dirty work. BTW, my then ten-year-old Jewish mother arrived in this country from Germany in 1937. It’s not original, but it is sage — we are doomed to repeat history if we don’t heed it.
Bruce Skolnik
Northeast side
Remember the God
who treats others well
Editorialist Cal Thomas wrote about the need for God in America as a solution to the recent violence and shootings. That, somehow in the past when people remembered God, all was well. Actually, all was well for white males.
This God that Thomas references allowed white Christians to slaughter Native Americans. This God allowed white believers to enslave black people in this country and subject them to cruel treatment. This God justified white males declaring women were inferior and not intelligent enough to vote in this country.
Japanese citizens were herded into interment camps by people who followed this God. The God all these people remembered does not seem like the God of scripture. The God who spoke through prophetic voices chastising people for the treatment of strangers and aliens in their land.
The God Christ remembered when he asked where we saw people hungry, thirsty or in prison and did nothing. I hope this is the God we will remember, but may wish to forget.
John Kautz
Midtown
Remembering our roots as a nation
This country stretches “from sea to shining sea” and we are all Americans, but sometimes it’s good to refresh our memory about how we got here. We can discuss immigration, legal and illegal, but let us not allow Trump and his broad, negative anti-Latino brush scare us into being fearful of our neighbors or of people who want to come here.
So, remember: All of the Southwest belonged to Spain until 1822; after that it became part of Mexico. In 1848 after the Mexican-American War, Mexico ceded much of this vast area, including most of Arizona to the U.S. above the Gila River.
We in Tucson would have been part of Mexico, if the U.S. hadn’t then made the $10 million Gadsden Purchase for lands south of the Gila River in 1854. With these lands came people who had been Mexicans, and now were Americans. So, your neighbors may have been here for many generations and have left their mark on our Tucson.
Katharine Donahue
Foothills
Juul Labs supports age
raise for tobacco to 21
On behalf of Juul Labs, we strongly support raising the purchasing age for tobacco products, including vapor products like Juul, to 21 nationwide, and we have been actively supporting efforts to do that.
Our mission is to improve the lives of the world’s one billion adult smokers by eliminating cigarettes. Any use of Juul products by youth is antithetical to that.
We know strong action is required. We’ve implemented aggressive plans that overhauled our business with a renewed focus to address youth access, appeal and use of Juul products. We stopped the distribution of non-tobacco and non-menthol-based flavored Juul pods to traditional retail outlets, strengthened the age verification of our e-commerce site and are developing new technologies to further limit youth access and use.
So far, 18 states and Washington, D.C., have passed Tobacco 21 laws. We hope Arizona municipalities continue this effort and the state legislature approves T21 in the 2020 legislative session.
Ashley Gould, CAO, Juul Labs
Washington, D.C.
Defining Trumpism as getting wealthy
Trumpism isn’t racism. It’s the fundamental belief that the worth of an individual is defined by his/her financial success. The rich are winners and the poor are losers. Ethnicity, race and religion are irrelevant if you’re rich.
S-hole countries aren’t labeled that because they’re black or brown, but because they’re poor. The role of government is therefore to use any and all means necessary to increase personal and national wealth. The status and success of a leader is defined by his/her ability to accomplish this.
All other concerns (environmental, health, education, immigration, social programs) are simply a drag on achieving the primary goal. A successful foreign policy (America First) is simply one that makes us money. The “best people” you hire don’t need to be qualified, or knowledgeable, they just need to be rich. Otherwise, they’d be losers.
Ron Andrea
SaddleBrooke
Weed a no-no
during pregnancy
There currently exists a large body of scientific evidence that supports the need to warn all women who are thinking of starting a family of staying away from marijuana. The National Academy of Science reviewed the evidence and drew the conclusion that there is substantial risk of low birth weight to babies born to mothers who continued to use marijuana while pregnant.
Other risk factors including a five times greater chance of suffering a miscarriage. Mothers who use this drug are more likely to experience dysfunctional labor, and anemia with all its complications. The university study that is recruiting pregnant women is wrong from the start. Federal funds should not be given to this study.
Pamela McColl
Downtown
Raise minimum wage to $15 by 2025
The U.S. House of Representatives recently passed “The Raise the Wage Act” to gradually raise the minimum wage to $15 by the year 2025.
There is no place in America where a full-time worker making the federal minimum wage of $7.25 can afford the basic essentials — that’s unacceptable. Raising the minimum wage means young working class Americans can save for their first home, it means not having to choose between rent and groceries or rent and medicine. A $15 federal minimum wage means that Americans can afford the basic essentials and put money toward their prosperity and not just get by.
The American public strongly supports raising the minimum wage and so should Senator Martha McSally. The Senate should listen to Americans across the country: vote and pass “The Raise the Wage Act!”
Juan Mendez, state senator
Downtown
We need a solution
to decades-old problem
On Wednesday, ICE raided numerous chicken processing plants in Mississippi. Hundreds of undocumented immigrants were loaded on buses for their ICE destination, leaving behind American citizens ranging from birth to high school age.
After looking the other way and allowing immigrants to do the dirty jobs for all of us, what is left are American children without their parents. There has to be a better way out of this mess. Perhaps a “blue” card for those already in the country that allows them to be reviewed and renewed every five years and at the end of two renewals, they can apply for citizenship.
Immigrants are the main source of workers in our slaughterhouses and poultry plants. It makes no sense to punish people who are working in “dirty” jobs paying taxes while raising their American children. We need a 2019 solution to a problem created decades ago.
Roger Engels
Northwest side