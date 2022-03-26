Letters to the Editor

Make men face consequences
Re: the March 10 article “AZ weighs abortion ban at 15 weeks.”
The Senate passed SB 1164 which bans all abortions after 15 weeks with no exception for rape or incest, or protection of the fetus or mother after birth. The House approved it Thursday.
If a woman is sentenced to motherhood for 18 years no matter her health or financial situation, then the boyfriend, father, uncle, or stranger who put her in this position through his perversion, violence or failure to sheath should bear the same burden. The law should require men provide a guaranteed income for the woman and child to live a middle-class life for 20 years. If the induced pregnancy was unwanted, then the women should have the option of having the man neutered so he can cause no further unwanted pregnancies.
Maybe if Republican anti-abortion bills included these provisions men would be more careful. It would at least show Republicans care about life after birth.
Dee Maitland
Marana
Get organized to aid homeless
Re: the March 8 article “Tucson should open sanctioned homeless camps.”
Tim Steller scratches the surface of a long-standing and growing problem in metro Tucson. Homelessness is a broad category which evades precise counting and understanding. Many homeless will deny if asked. Many do not want housing if offered, and many more will not be capable of living indoors with basic rules. Both city and county have shunned notions of camp-type service centers. There are some complex issues of resources and liability. What certainty remains? All need shade, water, toilets, showers, food, clothing. Facilities dedicated to the population can be centers for agencies to provide these needs. There are an amazing number of agencies and programs, both private and governmental, which are funded at least in part to provide such services, but overall communication and cooperation are diminished in turf contests and lack of an effective umbrella. City and county need to establish a new and effective joint task force to make progress, since little or none exists. Metro Tucson has ample locations available if we have the will.
Albert Lassen, retired assistant attorney general and former South Tucson magistrate
Oro Valley
Walton is awful as commentator
Re: the March 10 article “Working with Walton.”
I was a big fan of Bill Walton the basketball player, but as a basketball commentator he is absolutely the worst ever.
This self-centered know-it-all provides minimal insight or knowledge about the actual game. Instead, we are subjected to his nonstop blather, mostly uninteresting and unrelated, which is so distracting and annoying as to make the game unwatchable. For those who enjoy his “infotainment,” give Walton his own time slot, but please spare the basketball fan his “nonsense and lunacy.” Thank God for the mute button.
Stanley Steik
Midtown
Horse racing a blood sport
Re: the March 5 article “4 horses die on Rillito track’s opening weekend.”
The Arizona Daily Star recently published full details of our local horse racing horrors. On opening day four horses died. This is untenable. Among the sickening points the article revealed was the very poor condition of this ancient track. Horses who came to “race” were not properly vetted for suitability to race. Some jockeys were inexperienced and accountability appears extremely lax. None of these conditions were, nor should have been, unknown to the racing commission. Yet the blood “sport” was allowed to proceed. The results are beyond disgusting.
Horse racing on the best of tracks should end. These magnificent animals are used up and cast aside. The contested Kentucky Derby winner from Bob Baffert’s domain died recently on the track. This was the horse Derby officials claimed was doped before the Kentucky Derby.
Horse racing is a huge moneymaker at an egregious price. Locally, it must stop.
Sandra Heater
Foothills
Trans girls deserve joy
Re: the March 10 article “Bill: Those born as boys cannot play girls sports.”
Sen. Nancy Barto has sponsored SB 1165, which seeks to ban any child from playing on a girls’ team if that child was not born female — regardless if that child is under treatment to transition from male to female. This bill worries that girls who play on teams with transgender girls may suffer “direct or indirect harm.” By this they mean they may not always win and they may miss out on college scholarships.
But what about the harm to a transgender girl if she is not allowed the healthy outlet of sports? It is well-documented that children who suffer from gender dysphoria have many more suicidal thoughts than children in the general population. Why not at least allow them the physical activity and joy of playing sports? This small thing could well save a life. Sen. Barto professes to honor all human life. Does that not include these children?
Kathleen Dubbs
West side
Pac-12 referees do us no favors
During the UA basketball game with TCU March 20, it became clear we were having a hard time coping with TCU’s physical game. We won the game, but we won it ugly because, thanks to the Pac-12 referees, we have learned to play marshmallow basketball. During almost every Pac-12 game played this season and previous seasons, the players have to adapt to the officiating which consists of a whistle almost every trip down the court. Our players have learned to adapt, as have all Pac-12 teams. Thus, when faced with physical teams, we collapse, waiting for whistles that do not occur. March 20, our guys figured out they could get away with rougher play and they manned up. We need referees who let players play and encourage momentum.
Ginny Roberts
Foothills
Is the NCAA still relevant?
Re: the March 21 article “Suspension may follow Miller to Xavier.”
I read Bruce Pascoe’s article and became livid all over again.
When is the national college sports community going to ask questions about the operations of the NCAA, like “Why does everything you do take so long?” and “Why do you team up with the FBI to follow alleged ‘rule breakers’ and treat them like felons who should consider going into witness protection?”
Good grief! The probe of Sean Miller and staff began in 2019. Now in 2022 there still may be serious consequences for Miller, Xavier basketball (his new job), even the University of Arizona men’s basketball program. Really?
Seems like there is an opportunity here — maybe send the NCAA to Russia to help Vladimir Putin deal with his rebels and dissidents. Apparently, the NCAA is composed of very scary guys who only do things their way.
Mary Naig
Foothills
Excessive speed causing crashes
Re: the Feb. 24 article “Arizona traffic deaths on rise.”
It’s no wonder why traffic deaths are up and many accidents on I-10 with idiots on the road. One Saturday night at 8 p.m. on the way home, I saw two cars going down I-10 eastbound doing 95-plus mph, and then I saw two going 80-plus. Where are these idiots going, possibly to a bar nearest their house? I believe the only time they’ll slow down is if they’re in an accident. No cops around to pull them over. These idiots don’t care about you or me, just getting where they’re headed maybe a few minutes earlier. Since I retired several years ago, it seems that for about half the drivers, going 10 over the speed limit is the new norm.
And it’s not just on the freeway, these idiots will do 20 over in the city. Twenty over is criminal and can land you in jail. We’re in jeopardy just driving to the market. Slow down!
Alan Brizee
East side
Narratives work better with facts
Re: the March 22 letter “Teach, don’t indoctrinate.”
To the many letter writers posted on Tuesday’s editorial page: I say, teaching children only what you believe is not education, it is indoctrination; to the author who wrote “Democrats are trying to eliminate all impediments to voting and Republicans are trying to eliminate cheating,” I say first, there is no evidence of widespread fraud (ask the Ninjas) or cheating. Dems are not trying to impede, they are attempting to stop the nationwide spread of the Big Lie as the GOP is enacting laws making it more difficult for people to vote. To the author who wrote “Demise of Prop. 208,” saying it was class warfare and high achievers would be punished by the tax surcharge, I say Prop. 208 was enacted because our state Legislature has yet to adequately fund public schools. We are ranked the worst in the nation. I would like to see people use actual events and statistics when using extreme right-wing rhetoric in their complaints. I leave you with the words of Voltaire: “Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.”