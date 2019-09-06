Donald Trump,
master of destruction
Donald Trump, M.D., Master of Destruction. Destruction of our economy, destruction of the environment, destruction of common courtesy, destruction of the dignity of the POTUS, destruction of interracial goodwill, destruction of America’s credibility in world opinion, destruction of America as the world’s ethical and economic leader. Now, he “orders” our corporations not to do business with China. Who does he think he is? He loves those dictators, wants to be one. We need to be rid of him and his sycophantic Republican Party, ASAP.
Dennis Winsten
Northeast side
Ex-Im Bank promotes
environmental damage
Re: the August 23 article “Sinema standing up for American exporters.”
Michael Dailey may be very excited about Kyrsten Sinema’s leadership on renewing the U.S. Export-Import (Ex-Im) Bank’s charter, but people who are concerned about not only catastrophic climate destabilization, but also human-rights violations and serious environmental damage, are outraged. The Ex-Im used to be a good idea, but it has been captured and corrupted by our toxic economic system.
In a rush to beat a possible charter expiration on Sept. 20, the bank’s board approved on Thursday $5 billion in funding for a liquefied natural gas plant in Mozambique that could pump an estimated annual 5.2 million tons of greenhouse-gas CO2 into the atmosphere. And this is only the latest of many fossil-fuel projects funded by the U.S. bank.
I agree with the recommendation of Friends of the Earth’s Doug Norlen that “either Ex-Im financing for fossil fuels must be stopped, or the agency should not be reauthorized by Congress.”
Susan Willis
Midtown
Insulter-in-chief advises Jewish voters
Unmitigated chutzpah! Donald Trump, who has found his model in Adolf Hitler, now takes it on himself to decide what is best for the Jews, telling American Jews how they should vote. We have needed little help before. We do not need a liar who contributes to the destruction of America’s promises, supports only the wealthy, shreds treaties, practices misogyny, despoils the earth and the environment, dooms immigrants, suppresses voting rights, and lights fuses under the world’s economy. Steadily he pours salt into the wounds of racism.
Around the world, “America the beautiful” has become “America the gun-toting beast.” Jewish values, indeed all religious values, emphasize “I am my brother’s keeper,” and the golden rule. Like any other American citizens, Jews will make their own decisions about how to vote. That said, let’s give children everywhere a break by using that vote to remove the Trump administration.
Roslyn Miller
Midtown
Common distortions
in McKasson’s gun piece
Re: the August 28 article “Mass gun violence is too common — let’s do something.”
Molly McKasson’s opinion piece contains common distortions. She states that Main Street has become a war zone and that 80% of firearms used in crimes were purchased without background checks. That is a totally unsubstantiated figure.
Virginia Tech, Parkland, Las Vegas, El Paso and even Tucson, were all purchased from dealers with background checks. Of the roughly 11,000 non-suicide firearms deaths annually, more than half are domestic violence with legally purchased arms. Take away gang shootings and you are down to less than 4,000 homicides against an unknown victim nationwide. Main street is pretty safe, after all. All of it is, of course tragic, but again, done with legally purchased firearms.
Are the 200,000+ deaths by medical mistakes, or the 70,000 drug overdoses any less tragic? Focus on the forest, not the toothpicks. Yes, I do support red-flag laws, provided they include a judicial review and due process.
Frank Engle
Oro Valley
Hard-liners fight gun law
that would save lives
Re: the August 25 article “‘Red flag’ laws will help seize guns, not protect us.”
Johnathan Hoffman’s editorial against red-flag laws is another diatribe against legislation that may save lives. It seems evident that there are some people who should not have guns in their possession. Jared Laughner, Seung-Hui Cho and Adam Lanza come immediately to mind. Most people who knew these individuals knew they were severely mentally ill. It is very possible if the means were available, the families of these individuals might have stepped forward to remove guns from their possession.
Hoffman is fearful of “gun confiscation.” By this, I think he means that the courts would be flooded by people seeking to remove guns from anyone for any reason. Stand by the Second Amendment. Let nothing infringe on the right to bear arms. In the name of the Second Amendment let people like Jared Laughner have access to gun ownership. This blind hard-line approach can only continue the senseless killing of innocent people.
Daniel McDonnell
Foothills
Weapons manufacturers buy votes in Congress
I am a gun owner, an ex-NRA member, and graduate of an NRA gun safety class. I am appalled at the number of “mass shootings” that happen each week. That number could be cut down or eliminated if our U.S. Congress would take the actions necessary. Military-style assault rifles and large capacity clips are not necessary for general hunting or defense.
Those people who think we need them to defend ourselves from government aggression don’t realize that they would be of no use against the weapons the government now has. The real reason that Congress has not taken appropriate action to defend our citizens is money, or more specifically greed. The weapons manufacturers feed money to the NRA, and the NRA feeds money to certain members of Congress to suppress any action. The congressmen that accept that money are guilty of second-degree murder.
Dennis Bourret
East side
Shootings require comprehensive approach
Is the relative easy availability of guns a problem? Yes. Is the number of untreated mentally ill people a problem? Yes. Are gangs a problem? Yes. Is decades of violence on TV, movies, and now video games a problem? Yes. Is the availability of websites that facilitate these acts of violence a problem? Yes. Are our current societal norms regarding marriage, raising children, and how we all treat each other a problem? Yes.
Why is the primary focus on “gun control?” Because it gives the media megaphone an issue to sell advertisements, and the two political parties a wedge issue to sway voters to one side or the other. Solving the problem does not help either of these groups. A more comprehensive approach addressing “all” of these problems is necessary to achieve meaningful results.
Calvin Rooker
Northwest side
HAWKs, crosswalks need a checkup
Following the summer rains, tree and shrub branches have overgrown the sidewalks, in some places making it impossible to pass. Some of the soft new growth covers sharp branches that can tear the flesh. In some areas the branches have extended over the sidewalks and into the bike lanes creating another hazard. Branches can block the view of oncoming traffic at intersections. Property owners need to keep the sidewalks free of plant growth.
We need to check the crosswalks and HAWK beacons to make sure that the signals are working properly. The “button” activating the crosswalk signal at the southeast corner of Silverbell Road and St. Mary’s Road has been broken for several months. Several weeks ago the crosswalk activator on the median was removed but the corner activator was not repaired.
Bill Kendall
Downtown