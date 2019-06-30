Work to end slavery
A companion once asked the Holy Prophet of Islam, “Inform me of such a deed that if I perform it, I may be directly admitted into paradise.” He replied, “You should free a slave and if you are unable to do so alone, then do so with the help of others.”
June 19 was the 154th annual Juneteenth, celebrating the emancipation of slaves in Texas marking the end of slavery across the United States.
Unfortunately, some countries still uphold the institution of slavery today, with Uzbekistan being in the top five.
The leader of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community said in 2014, “A person’s prayers will not be accepted if they are not striving to end all forms of slavery. And a person’s prayers will not be accepted if they do not show mercy to one another and indeed to all forms of God’s Creation.”
I wish all people a most memorable and celebratory Juneteenth and pray the battle against slavery be won!
Aamir Quraishy
Northwest side
ACC should administer, not legislate
Raise your hand if you think the Arizona Corporation Commission and Tucson Electric Power are doing a good job. Put your hand down Mr. Commissioner, you’re not eligible to vote.
The problem is not that we’re electing greedy, biased, power-hungry ACC members. Abe Lincoln and Mother Teresa could be on the board and it wouldn’t make any difference.
The problem is governance. We are allowing regulators to legislate, rather than sticking to their administrative job, which is to provide electrical power, on demand, at the lowest possible cost to their customers.
State and local government has a larger role. They must consider the plight of people who can’t pay their summer electric bills and evaluate whether coal, lowest cost and most polluting, is permissible. If their decision is more expensive, we voters pay for it with higher taxes. Our utility bills remain unaffected.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
War looms;
we forget
Once again, I hear old men talking about going to war. Men that will never shed a single drop of blood. Remember the Gulf of Tonkin incident, when our government distorted the facts and led us into a war against Vietnam? We lost over 58,000 young Americans.
And then there was the false claim that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction and they were going to use them on us. In that war, we lost over 4,500 young Americans.
It is estimated that over 1.5 million people died in these two wars.
Now we have a president who lies to us on a daily basis, and he is claiming that Iran may attack us. He has ordered a Navy carrier strike group and 1,500 more troops to the Middle East. Have we not learned from our mistakes? God help us.
Robert Ferguson, Vietnam veteran
Sahuarita
Where is democracy
in Interstate 11 plan?
ADOT’s I-11 plan is a “solution” imposed on locals from above. Where’s the will of the people in this supposed democracy?
It’s obvious that the “public input” circus isn’t a dialogue, since it’s designed to ensure that people aren’t participants in the decision, but rather bit players in a symbolic spectacle.
How about listening to those who live here instead of toadying to developers or following theoretical projections based on business-as-usual into the future? The handwriting’s on the wall that the future is not going to be like the past, not the past of the Eisenhower Era, or even the past of 2019.
Along with an avalanche of public opposition, even the polite opposition of agencies that oversee resources like water, wildlife, natural areas, and Tucson’s economy (all documented in ADOT’s Tier 1 Environmental Impact Statement) have been willfully overridden by ADOT’s choice of the plunder-Avra-Valley alternative.
Cary Kittrell
Southwest side
Brush and bulky? Fine and dandy
Re: the June 21 letter “Time to cite brush and bulky scavengers.”
Citing brush and bulky “scavengers,” I thought the writer knew something that I didn’t, so I called those in charge who informed me that all brush and bulky goes to the landfill.
Being an occasional “scavenger” who has found a few things when taking my dog for a walk, including a perfectly good shelf unit, I talked to others who have done the same thing. None of us recall seeing all the “trucks and trailers speeding down our streets to out-grab others” — perhaps the other neighborhood has better trash than we do.
Either way, whenever someone takes items from brush and bulky for whatever reason, they are saving tax dollars — fewer trips to the landfill and less space used in the landfill so, if you want to be a good citizen and help the environment at the same time, check out your neighbors’ brush and bulky before it is gone forever.
Reduce, reuse, recycle — or give to someone who wants your old items more than you.
Dave Abbott
Southeast side