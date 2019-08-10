Fitz article on art was a breath of fresh air
Fitz’s article “Drawing On His Past, A Cartoonist Rediscovers First Love,” is a breath of fresh air. As an art teacher of 45 years, I can certainly relate to how important it is to get a new perspective on art and the joy creating art can give to every person.
Hilary Jones-Wujcik
Northwest side
Trump, GOP will follow wherever money leads
Following the massacres in El Paso and Dayton, our president spoke out against violence and racism while reminding us that “hatred pulls the trigger, not the gun.” Sage words those. The guns are merely innocent bystanders. It follows then, that banning hatred will prevent mass shootings in our land. Simple as that. Good news indeed.
At the president’s urging, the Republicans might quickly draft a bill to ban hatred in America, and Mitch McConnell can rush it to the president for approval.
With that accomplished, they can move on to banishing scorpions, lightning strikes, and even cancer. Not quite so fast! There is money to be made from the fight against cancer, so, like guns, it also must be protected. Let’s not get carried away.
John E Irby
Southeast side
Star’s error, correction on Farley reveal bias
The Sunday, July 28 Daily Star helped me make up my mind on who I would vote for in the Democratic primary for Tucson mayor. After attending a primary debate at El Rio Center for mayor and Ward 1 council, I had not yet decided on the mayor’s race, though Randi Dorman, a local developer you endorsed on Page A6, was not being considered.
However, when later on Page C1 you ran a supposedly straight news story about the Democratic mayoral primary including pictures of Dorman, Regina Romero, and independent candidate Ed Ackerly but excluding Democrat Steve Farley, that action determined my vote would go to Farley. A copy editor should have caught this.
Then, to add insult to injury, a correction on July 30 on Page A2 was buried beneath a correction for a graphic. What is the difference in your readership numbers between Sunday and Tuesday?
You did not do justice to Steve Farley’s campaign.
Ann Tousley
West side
A little history
on 2nd Amendment
The Continental Army was formed in 1775, after the start of the Revolutionary War. It was mostly disbanded in 1783 after the war ended. The remaining units formed the Legion of the United States in 1792, from which sprang the United States Army in 1796.
The Second Amendment was ratified in 1791, after the war ended and the Continental Army was disbanded, and before the U.S. Army was formed. It was needed at that time since there was no formal military body to protect the U.S. citizenry. In my opinion, it became unnecessary once the U.S. Army (including National Guard), and formal police forces were formed.
I won’t argue the merits of the Second Amendment, since it provides legal basis for private gun ownership. But I see no logical reason for private ownership of military-style assault weapons. They’re an overkill for defense of one’s home, and they’re inappropriate for hunting. Their only use, then, is for mass killing of other civilians, which is totally unjustifiable.
Ken Shearer
Northeast side
Fewer guns would result in fewer deaths, injuries
Gun issues have gotten a lot of press since the mass shootings this past weekend. Some say the answer is more guns; some say the answer is fewer guns. Think about this: If nobody in the U.S. — not the public, the police, or the military — nobody had a gun, how many shooting deaths and injuries would there be?
If everyone in the U.S. had a gun, how many shooting deaths and injuries would there be?
Firearm violence isn’t a bell curve, where each end falls off to (nearly) zero and there’s a center where most of the activity occurs. More guns equals more gun-related violence. Granted, guns won’t all go away. Some are necessary (military, law enforcement), some are historic (such as muskets), and some have other legitimate purposes (hunting). But doesn’t it make sense to have fewer guns available so there are fewer opportunities for accidental or suicidal shootings, and so that other violence doesn’t turn (as) deadly (as) quickly, as it too often does when guns are involved?
Dave Peterson
Midtown
Politicians don’t seem bothered about tragedies
Once again we suffer from mass shootings. “Cadet Bone Spurs” offers his condolences to El Paso and Toledo. The former vice president talks about the tragedies in Texas and Michigan. This shows me two things. Either they really don’t give a you know what, or they have a staff so afraid of losing their jobs that they are afraid to tell them that they are wrong.
What does this say about the people who voted for these politicians and got them elected. Look in the mirror and feel proud!
My bumper sticker says “Don’t Blame Me, I Voted For Her.” I am proud to have it on my vehicle.
Kurt Ohlrich
Oro Valley
The Star’s editorial on guns is flawed
I was disheartened by Monday’s Daily Star editorial calling on our U.S. senators to advance background check legislation to extend the waiting period to buy a gun and to extend background checks to some private sales. I don’t own a gun and I have no issue with the pending legislation but the fact is that even if that legislation was in place today it would not have stopped the perpetrators of the three recent mass shootings from acquiring guns. Looks like a solution in search of a problem!
A more reasoned editorial might have been to support red-flag laws, with adequate civil liberties protections to allow interventions where signs of violent instability or mental illness are evident. Bipartisan legislation is being introduced in the Senate this week to that effect. Contrary to Sarah Garrecht Gassen’s opinion, the common thread of all of the recent shootings is some form of mental illness.
Perhaps editorial thought leaders might want to put more thought into their opinions.
Ed Wegener
Oro Valley
Steller’s take on Romero doesn’t make any sense
I’m not sure what Tim Steller’s problem is but his Aug. 7 column belongs in the compost. Regina Romero is a Clean Election candidate, by the definition of the city program. Steller’s implication that work done by labor unions, environmental groups or women’s rights advocates on Romero’s behalf is “dirty money” makes no sense to any Democrat and remember ... this is a primary election. Those groups are the backbone of the party.
Compare Romero’s endorsements with the greasy cash given to her opponents, some from the GOP, idle rich and used car tycoons. I guess Steller just has a dirty mind!
Mark Murphy
Foothills