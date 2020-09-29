Letters to the Editor

In D1 Supervisor race, the choice is clear
In the upcoming election, there is only one choice for Pima County District 1 Supervisor, Rex Scott. Rex is a seasoned leader, dedicated public servant and experienced public administrator. Engaging in the community is nothing new for Mr. Scott, with over 35 years of dedicated public service.
As an educational colleague of over 20 years, I know that Mr. Scott demonstrates the passion and commitment to fostering community through inclusive constructive dialogue, transparency in government, and customer service. His integrity is unparalleled in public education. As Pima County continues to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery, we need a proven, experienced public service leader for District 1 Supervisor, Rex Scott.
Margaret Shafer
Northwest side
Kudos to Jim Kolbe
We consider ourselves independents, but based on our voting record we have been life-long Democrats. The only exception was years ago when we voted for Jim Kolbe. At that time it was apparent that besides some political differences, he was a a man of principle and great character.
His opinion piece on why he is voting for Joe Biden reaffirms this. We hope fellow Republicans who still retain some moral fiber will follow his lead. Thank you, Jim.
Eleanor and Donald Jeck
Foothills
Why I’m voting for Biden
I feel compelled to respond to Duane Huckleberry of Green Valley in his letter of Sept. 24. I would like to answer his question: What are you voting for?
By voting for Joe Biden, I am voting for the rule of law: the appointment of an attorney general who is the people’s attorney and not the president’s personal attorney, for the end to voter suppression, for an independent judiciary balanced between parties so that it may conduct the review of laws for their content and not as party ideologists.
I am voting for a responsible response to COVID-19, including a hands-off relationship with the Center for Disease Control, the appointment of heads of various cabinet offices of people who are not trying to shut down that department or who have qualifications and not just because they have been campaign donors.
I am voting for the return of decency to the office, the end of name calling and ridicule of individuals and the end of lies to the public.
Bonnie Edwards
East side
Don’t trust the GOP if Trump loses
Donald Trump has said, more than once, that he may contest the results of the upcoming presidential election; that he may not turn over the presidential office because of “cheating” or “rigged” elections.
Mitch McConnell recently said, “There will be a smooth transition of the presidency just as there always has been.”
The Republican Party has been an enabler for Trump for 3.5 years. The GOP has said, “We will wait for the next election to appoint a Supreme Court justice,” which has proved to be not true. Why should we believe McConnell when he tells us that the election results will be honored?
The Republican Senate has remained absolutely silent throughout all of Trump’s term; not one word of criticism or censor. Just who from the GOP is going to step up and force Trump to leave if he decides to challenge the election? For the the past 3.5 years it appears that it is party over country when it comes to the Republicans.
Thomas Schell
North side
Candidate chats a true public service
Kudos to the editorial staff of the Arizona Daily Star for the candidate chats they have been having on Zoom. These have been an excellent way for voters in Southern Arizona to be more informed before we vote. It is incumbent upon all voters to be well informed.
It is too bad that only about 25 people take advantage of these chats. I encourage others to watch over the next two weeks. You might learn something new!
Judy Moll
Northwest side
Trump has no respect for the Constitution
Would someone explain to me why ordinary citizens are required to obey the law when the President of the United States does not? The same people who condemn the lawlessness in Portland and other cities say nothing when the president says he will not vacate the office even if he should lose the election. Failure to step down after having lost the election, or absurdly attempting to negotiate a third term, would be a clear violation of the U.S. Constitution.
However, if anything has become apparent during the past four years, it is that Donald Trump has nothing but contempt for the Constitution, or any other law, when it fails to serve or interferes with his personal agenda. When Trump publicly announces that he plans to engage in blatant criminal behavior, he sets the example for the entire nation. Now who is the anarchist?
John Riley
Oro Valley
Thanks for a county worker
So often we complain about the government from local to national. I rarely speak highly of taxing agencies. Recently, I had an issue with the County Assessor’s Office. I was referred to Shelley Ain, who researched the issue, found a quick resolution and promptly got back to me with the answer.
What could have taken months of dialog and bickering was resolved by Shelley in less than one day. This is a model for customer service for the best of our businesses. Thanks, Shelly and the Assessors Office.
Mark Ziska
Midtown
Don’t let inaction choose the next president
Historically only 50% to 60% of registered voters vote in presidential elections. That is one of the reasons that unqualified candidates get elected. Not voting is in effect voting for the candidate that you do not want to win the election.
The upcoming election is one of the most important elections in United States history. I strongly urge all registered voters to exercise their Constitutional right to vote.
Jim Bly
Midtown
Republicans not all blind to Trump’s antics
This letter is a response to Fareed Zakaria’s op-ed on Sept. 26 and other doomsayers who think that most Republican politicians are not good citizens and don’t believe in the principles established in the Constitution.
I believe that most of our elected officials (including Republicans) want these United States to remain a strong Democracy and not a country run by a dictator whose only interest is remaining in power so he can do what is good for himself with no interest in doing what is best for the people.
Just looking at the facts of what Donald Trump has said and done the last four years shows that he never should have been elected as president because he does not have the required background, knowledge, or temperament for President of The United States.
So please, do not destroy my belief that most elected Republicans are true patriots and not just loyal Trumpies.
John Olbert
Northwest side
Player safety not all that’s at risk
The safety of football players, coaches, etc., is certainly important and apparently can be managed. However, the safety of the student body is another issue.
Several thousand students have newly tested positive with COVID-19 due largely from their own choice of activities that were against all advisories by the UA administration.
Given this track record of noncompliance, what can be expected from the students when watching a football game? Certainly not masking-up, social distancing and controlled cheering at a neighborhood bar or watching alone from their own dorm or fraternity house.
One thing for sure: ESPN and Fox expect broadcasting will benefit their bottom line. Maybe UA’s, too. Students, not so much. Oh well.
Susan Vonkersburg
Northeast side
Great roads and really bad ones, too
I moved to Green Valley a little over three years ago. As an avid cyclist, I ride nearly every day on our local roads, many of which are in really bad shape. Recently, I noticed a large number of Steve Christy for Pima County Supervisor campaign signs.
It seems like they are everywhere. The one sign that I find ironic is his “Love This Great Road” sign that is placed on a number of recently repaved local roads, as well as on a couple of really bad ones. What’s ironic about it is the choice of which roads have been repaved recently — and the ones that have not.
Last year a section of La Cañada Drive from Continental Road to Mission Twin Buttes Road was completely redone. But La Cañada Drive from Esperanza Boulevard to Continental Road is in horrible shape. What is most troublesome is I doubt that the repaved section gets more that 1% or 2% of the traffic that the Esperanza to Continental section gets. The question is — why?
Charles Racine
Green Valley
The choice is clear — vote Napier
I had the honor and privilege within the past several years to attend a graduation ceremony for a family member from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department Training Academy. As expected, Sheriff Mark Napier was the guest speaker. He challenged the young men and women recruits on that day to exhibit honesty, integrity and effort each day that they would report to work.
His words did not ring hollow with myself or with those recruits that day. He gave a simple message, expected compliance and articulated that his organization would accept nothing less. Chris Nanos was a groupie with other Pima County Sheriff’s Department leaders during his watch.
They were found to support both nepotism and cronyism. They facilitated inappropriate business ventures and the misappropriation of RICO funds. One of the conspirators was found guilty in federal court. The choice is clear — we must re-elect Sheriff Napier.
Spike Thomas
Northwest side
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!