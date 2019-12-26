Letters to the editor

Rosemont builders are right to appeal
Because I believe that the copper and other minerals to be mined at Rosemont will contribute to national security, I am pleased to read that Hudbay plans to appeal Judge Soto’s recent decision to block the mine.
Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder. I find the drawings of the mine to demonstrate beauty in my eyes — beauty through not only the mine’s contribution to national security, but also through the jobs that the mine will create.
Soto’s decision’s fatal flaw was to declare the decision to build the mine to be “arbitrary and capricious.”
That is simply not so after a decade of work minutely examining the plans by the Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Forest Service and the federal Environmental Protection Agency.
Hudbay has a strong case to build the mine, and I am pleased to read that it plans to appeal one judge’s opinion.
James Stewart
Foothills
Where is the money really going?
I am getting tired of hearing what a wonderful economy we are having. Cutting corporate taxes has boosted the reinvestment of funds in the market. Unless your income is based on dividends, like many in the wealthy class in our society, it seems to me that a rising stock market and low unemployment is not enough. Why is no one talking about the rising debt in this country?
Lloyd Bentsen, a four-term senator from Texas, said in during a vice presidential debate, “If you let me write $200 billion worth of hot checks every year, I could give you the illusion of prosperity, too.” Isn’t this what we are witnessing now?
Jon Stromquist
Green Valley
SNAP cuts are mischaracterized
Re: the Dec. 20 article “SNAP cuts linked to deeper history of discrimination, policing citizenship.”
It’s pathetic that a University of Arizona assistant professor is so misinformed about such an important benefit and then spreads that misinformation via an op-ed, which you gratuitously published.
The “more than 700,000” affected is false, as confirmed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and may be less than 250,000.
Her implication that SNAP recipients, including children, elderly and disabled adults, will be affected is patently false.
The truth is the new rule does not affect children and their parents, those over 50 years old, those with a disability or pregnant women.
It is restricted to able-bodied individuals 18 to 49 without dependents. The USDA estimates 74% of able-bodied adults without dependents collecting SNAP funds are not working. We need these individuals in the labor force.
Jerry Knoski
East side
Are we truly prepared for the next threat?
Rather than our military building walls along the Mexican border, what is being done to counter Russian attacks on our democracy?
While the Army ran commercials showing how they could stop foreign hackers, Russia was manipulating social media to influence U.S. voters. Have the military and intelligence agencies studied what was done and crafted an effective counterstrategy?
Future electronic wars will attack our vulnerable infrastructure systems and continue to manipulate social media. What is being done to protect us?
Rather than focusing exclusively on this president and his abuses of office, the Congress, military and intelligence services need to reassure us that they are paying attention and are prepared.
Mel Cohen
Downtown
An evangelical voice standing up to Trump
I find it interesting that an evangelical magazine has spoken out against Donald Trump. What took them so long? What was the final straw? Time and time again, this president has attacked anyone who disagreed with him in a very un-Christian way. Where were evangelicals then?
Having come from a religious background, I knew Trump was not a true Christian when he would not share his favorite Bible verse when asked. His response was that it is very personal and he wouldn’t want to get into it. Are you serious? My grandpa was a preacher and he would jump at a chance to share the word.
It didn’t take long for Trump to lash out at the evangelicals, his biggest supporters. Will they continue to look the other way as long as he will continue to get them the political clout they want on the Supreme Court?
Donna Pierce
Northeast side
The prez dispenser
It’s not Trump, it’s everyone around him!
His first government job was president, a position with no training. Ever see corporate drop someone in your business organization that is clueless? Pity them or despise them, they need help. Enter advisors, some honest, some want to use the guy for their own means. If he doesn’t know the business, he can’t tell them apart! His job was to drain the swamp, but he’s right in with the snakes and alligators!
Here’s my observation: First, those chosen by Trump have high rates of turnover. Second, the White House has a lot of back room office politics, and third, the stock market is unusually volatile. It goes up and down, suspiciously often on the basis of Trump’s last tweet. If one had his ear, and was good at planting ideas and at guessing the next tweet, that person could make a bundle. Can we connect the dots?
Is he being used and is he too trusting to know it?
Michael Burdoo
West side
O’Halleran should
think for himself
Re: the Dec. 20 article “Impeachment a constitutionally necessary duty.”
It’s unfortunate to see an Arizona congressmen take the plunge over the cliff like an aimless lemming. If Rep. Tom O’Halleran could take just a minute to think and reason for himself, he would recognize that obstruction of Congress is complete fiction.
Our three co-equal branches of government have checks and balances established by the Constitution.
If the Executive Branch suspects overreach by the Legislative, the Judicial is there to arbitrate. This is what happened when Trump exerted executive privilege to buck congressional subpoenas.
The House had the right to appeal to the courts, but chose to waive. How is this impeachable?
On abuse of power for bribing the Ukraine president, how can that charge stand when the Ukrainian president himself says it never happened?
Wake up and use your noggin, Rep. O’Halleran! Our great state has a long history of independent thinkers representing us in the U.S. government. It’s an embarrassment for us to watch you fly over the impeachment cliff.
Tim Mahoney
North side
Republicans serve Putin, not our nation
Not content with simply promoting greed and racism, the Republican Party is now obstructing justice and honoring Trump’s flagrant abuse of power, throwing the country under the bus to defend a corrupt, cowardly wannabe dictator, whose contempt for our nation is obvious in the hundreds of lies that he has tried to peddle.
Vladimir Putin certainly got his money’s worth when he installed Trump in the White House. No Russian agent could ever do a better job of serving Russia’s global interests than Donald J. Trump and his Republican flunkies.
Caleb Deupree
Northwest side