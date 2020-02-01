Letters to the editor

UA must put an end to Miller’s behavior
The University of Arizona administration must sanction Sean Miller for verbally abusing and humiliating a student athlete before thousands of hostile ASU fans. No university employee, staff or faculty member would be allowed to verbally abuse a student.
Miller and other NCAA coaches become millionaires off the unpaid performances of students. Students play for pride in a game. For Miller, it’s his million dollar livelihood.
These coaches are abusive, primarily to protect their income. I was a student athlete. I had coaches who were respectful, encouraging teachers. I also had coaches who were bullies. It’s a big difference playing out of fear and playing out of respect for your coach. Miller must, at least, apologize to the student and the team at McKale center court.
Glenn Johnson
Midtown
The real ‘Art of the Deal’ has now been revealed
Republicans keep pushing the envelope, until now they admit the quid pro quo was real. But so what? Repeated attempts to manipulate the new, young Ukrainian president weren’t blameworthy anymore than “I’ll scratch your back if you scratch mine,” an informal, time-honored business agreement. How can these actions be considered crimes, high crimes or misdemeanors? Lying and prevaricating? Strong arm tactics? All a part of the “Art if the Deal.”
It was all done, Republicans now insist, as part of their project to get President Trump reelected for the good of America. Yes, the good of America is all they really want. Thus a benevolent motive renders all of the House of Representatives’ accusations unimpeachable.
One has to wonder, what, then, could possibly be impeachable? Anything? Trump probably had it right when he boasted that with so many loyal followers he could get away with murder.
More witnesses? Why muddy the waters?
Kathleen Pastryk
Oro Valley
Ducey’s attack against judge was disgraceful
Re: the Jan. 29 article “Ducey seeks repeal of education funds ruling.”
Gov. Doug Ducey’s attack on Judge Neil Wake over his decision on the legality of Proposition 123 was disgraceful. Ducey also duped Arizona voters in his promotion of Proposition 123.
The bottom line is that the proposition raids state land trust monies that currently pays out about $80 million in interest to schools each year. Proposition 123 starts raiding the principal and depletes trust monies, which have been set aside to promote stewardship and conservation for current and future citizens of Arizona. What happens when the principal runs out?
Ducey and our Legislature have never made up for some $1.5 billion in cuts to education. Ducey once said that “a high-quality education system is imperative to a thriving economy; a state cannot have one without the other.” Yet, he and our legislature continue to devalue, sabotage and devastate our K-12 and university systems.
Kathy Krucker
Midtown
GOP following Trump like a flock of chickens
I cry for my country. Crimes at the highest level will flourish, and we have lost the momentum to curtail it. President Trump’s confederates, the Republicans, can now share the shame after the damage is done.
Our president, with the poise and subtlety of a buffalo loose in a fine china shop, can carry forth his war on honesty and decency. The Senate, rather than uncovering a kind of rot to be eliminated, lets the decay continue unabated. With Rudy Giuliani as point man and ambassador without portfolio, and Putin as adviser, he can move forward smartly smashing and shattering our democracy with little worry, and probably with a sense of glee that a child would have destroying his toys. A tyrant to be is now a tyrant in fact, and a tyrant always has a flock of chickens that will follow him. Trump’s chickens in the Senate are clucking along in obedience.
Ronald Lancaster
North side
Dershowitz’s arguments absurd, jaw-dropping
First, let me state that I am not an attorney or a law professor. However, I would like to respond to what Alan Dershowitz said at the impeachment trial. I have heard and witnessed some absurd things in my lifetime, but what Dershowitz stated yesterday made my jaw drop to my belt buckle.
Dershowitz said President Trump can’t be impeached because the president believes his reelection is in the national interest. What an incredible and shocking statement. If this were true, then this president and future presidents could abuse the power of the office for political gain and it would be justified.
Wow! Someone should inform Dershowitz that right or wrong, we the people will decide who will be elected in the national interest. Of course the conclusion of the impeachment trial is fait accompli, as Republican senators seem to have sworn an oath to the president and not the constitution.
Fred DiNoto
Northwest side
The Republican Party has broken my heart
So, according to President Trump’s lawyers this week, it is okay to cheat if a president wants to get reelected. If President Barack Obama or any Democratic president used lying and cheating to get elected (or reelected), you would hear righteous indignation by the Republicans all the way to Arizona without a television. I am so ashamed of Senate Republicans; my heart aches for the future of our democracy.
Sally Valenzuela
Northwest side
Legislators should focus on more present issues
SB 1222 is an example of governmental interference and over-regulation, a common complaint by most Republicans. The bill, introduced by Senate President Karen Fann, intends to prevent any changes to the current law, allowing the use of both electricity and natural gas. Since no changes have been proposed by environmental groups like the Sierra Club, Fann’s legislation, fueled (pun intended) by rejection of the most recent climate change findings, predicts the future.
I agree with Sen. Jamescita Peshlakai’s belief, quoted in the Star’s Jan. 31 article on the legislation, that this bill would “tie the hands of local governments and their residents.” I urge our state senators to deal with the many present needs of our state rather than trying to predict the future and micromanage state law.
Roger Shanley
East side