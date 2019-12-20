Letters to the editor

Expect future to be more of the same
Following current events to their likely conclusion, Democrats in the House impeach President Trump. Republicans in the Senate vote not to remove President Trump from office. President Trump proclaims total exoneration.
The following week President Trump makes the following pronouncement: Any foreign country that expects to receive financial or military aid from the U.S., or expects to enter into negotiations for a trade agreement with the U.S., shall first publicly announce an investigation into any and all business dealings of Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren (list to be amended later at my discretion). If your announcement is sufficiently vociferous, you may earn a visit to the White House with up to two nights in the Lincoln bedroom.
And my question is, would this be considered wrong by the U.S. electorate, or alternatively, be considered “perfect?”
Bob Foster
East side
If Biden was a big deal, where’s GOP probe?
So a letter writer thinks the Democrats should investigate Joe Biden. This begs the question: If the Biden issue was so onerous, then why didn’t the Republican-controlled House handle it? After all, it wasn’t a real big secret and they were in charge during the time in question.
I should think there were two possibilities: one is that there wasn’t any crime there and they knew it, or maybe that there was, but they knew they were all guilty of the same or much worse? It’s hard to drain the swamp when you’re a snake or maybe even an alligator.
It’s only an issue now because the swamp master needs a new pizza-gate to feed his minions.
Dan Pendergrass
West side
Why were Bush, Obama not impeached?
A Democrat-controlled House of Representatives is impeaching President Trump for abuse of power and obstructing Congress. But where were the impeachments of Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama for far more serious abuses of power? Was Bush impeached by a Democrat-controlled House in 2006 for his Iraq war over Weapons of Mass Destruction that were not there, wherein thousands of our troops were killed or injured, costing billions of dollars?
Was Obama impeached by a Republican-controlled House in 2011 for joining with France to oust Libya’s leader Moammar Gadhafi , which resulted in the country falling into chaos with Islamic extremists militias controlling the place and their murder of Ambassador Christopher Stevens and several other brave Americans at Benghazi?
Add to that Obama’s failure to deal early on with the “JV team,” ISIS, that slaughtered thousands, his refusal to provide Congress with all records they wanted in Fast and Furious, his campaign’s use of U.S. tax dollars to oust Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, etc. Only an impeachment of Trump by hate-filled Democrats.
David Burford
Northwest side
‘Be Best’ campaign
should hit close to home
Donald Trump, a supposed adult and leader of the free world, uses his stature in life to bully Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old girl with Asperger’s syndrome, because he’s jealous that she was named Time’s Person of the Year. Meanwhile, Melania Trump stays conspicuously silent, despite her signature “Be Best” anti-cyberbullying campaign. And the country wonders why?
Why does Melania stay silent with such an obvious case of cyberbullying staring her in the face? The answer is probably very simple: Melania doesn’t want to get primaried and lose her office.
James Nesci
East side
McSally should honor her juror’s oath
Senators will soon be swearing a special juror’s oath to conduct impeachment hearings impartially. I contacted Martha McSally’s office to ask whether the senator plans to honor her juror’s oath and her Senate oath to protect the Constitution by calling for impartial hearings and testimony from witnesses who have information about the Ukraine issue.
Since Sen. Mitch McConnell has already made it clear he would not honor his, I was interested whether McSally would honor hers. Her staff responded that she “has no position statement” on whether she will honor her oath. This is a curious response to a fundamental “process” question, since congressional Republicans have been entirely focused on process, not substance, on this issue. Yet they won’t commit to honoring their sworn oaths?
That’s dereliction of duty, plain and simple. And the public should know about it.
Jeff Anderson
Foothills
Mayor Pete has stuff to be president
Re: the Dec. 13. article “Local Opinion: A Mayor of Tucson to the Presidency?”
Regarding the recent opinion piece that Pete Buttigieg is not the answer to Trump, it seems that the writer does not understand why Mayor Pete is the only one among the Democratic candidates that can deliver us from Trump.
Trump has broken the tradition of the experienced, next-in-line candidate getting the nomination. Trump has also broken the guardrails of democracy, and we need somebody that can restore our trust and faith in America. Mayor Pete is all the things Trump is not — he is a military veteran, a religious churchgoer, married to one partner whom he is faithful to, and a smart Rhodes scholar.
Pete connects with all, and we need a candidate that people feel is “safe” to vote for and won’t engage in radical change.
Supporting Mayor Pete is the best way to save our democracy and bring us back from the current chaos and corruption.
Tony Zinman
Foothills
Feeling like somebody’s watching me
The other day I went to the Ironwood Picnic Area in Tucson Mountain Park to see the sunset. As I was walking back to my vehicle I heard a strange, high-pitched sound that kept getting louder. I looked up and about 200 feet away was a drone.
The drone hovered for a few seconds, then flew slowly directly over me. To me it was clear that the drone’s operator had directed it to “check me out.” I don’t know if drone surveillance is a regular thing here in Tucson, but I didn’t appreciate being spied on while recreating in the desert. If this is the work of a government agency, they should knock it off.
If it’s not, then the sheriff or FAA or someone needs to learn who is responsible and shut them down. I don’t like living in a surveillance state.
Eric Stimson
Oro Valley
Let’s make Winterhaven more accessible
Last year, I pushed my mom through Winterhaven in a wheelchair. It was hard work, but the real battle was getting to the neighborhood from where we parked. I pushed her several blocks through dark, rutted streets, alongside sidewalks too uneven and full of slopes for a wheelchair. We had a blast, but it was scary getting to and from Winterhaven.
Should Winterhaven go back to long lines of cars inching along versus the happy hubbub of walkers now? No. Why gut the fun for thousands of families? There is so much more vitality now. Could things be made easier for mobility-challenged people? Sure.
How about a special drop off area at the entrance for wheelchair-bound individuals, or even designated able-bodied people for hire to push wheelchairs? A ready pool of volunteers could generate lots of funding for the food bank.
Cindy Hansen
Foothills