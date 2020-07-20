Letters to the Editor

Spare
that monument
The knowledge that George and Martha Washington owned hundreds of slaves will, I hope, help us to recast the current rage to tear down monuments and to expunge records of notable Americans.
America should not glorify slave owners or our history of slavery. America should pursue our valid and necessary efforts to atone for the dishonorable portions of our history, including hundreds of years of enslaving other humans, and to rid our culture of bigotry.
But, we should avoid yielding to mob mentality in the current extreme and irrational mania to eradicate historical facts and mementos by willy-nilly tearing down monuments and eradicating names of bygone Americans.
We may regret parts of our history. We may decide to change direction to take the high road. But, we should not yield to unreasonable urges to change the facts. Tinkering with facts puts us on a slippery slope to degradation.
Mort Ganeles
Foothills
Get rid of Villa statue downtown
Today’s controversy over historical monuments brings to mind the statue of Pancho Villa, honoring a murderous revolutionary who killed over 30 U.S. citizens in two attacks.
The statue was accepted in 1981, from Mexico, by Gov. Bruce Babbit but Tucson Mayor Lewis Murphy boycotted the unveiling downtown.
Seems like a better memorial for Tucson at Veinte de Agosto Park would be a monument to Tucsonans who gave their lives serving our city, state and country. This would include all uniformed men and women who have been called to serve, including police, fire, military and medical. The metal from that memorial would, obviously, represent heroes from every ethnicity. They should appropriately be honored rather than a lawless bandit.
Roberta Van Dyke
Northeast side
What is liberty without community?
All these people screaming about government infringements to their liberty — this is not liberty as envisioned by the Declaration of Independence, but pure and simple selfishness. “I want to go to the bar.”“I don’t want to wear a mask.” “I don’t care if my actions cause harm or even death to others.”
Spurred on by Donald Trump, many people have no concept of the greater good, and apparently no understanding of how many people they are dependent upon to put food on their table, to build and service their pickup trucks, to educate their kids. What is liberty without community? I hope they, and we, don’t have to find out.
Beth Dingman
Green Valley
No mask?
How about jail time?
Dr. Anthony Fauci, infectious disease expert, the CDC and WHO all state that the coronavirus is transmitted primarily by respiratory transmissions from infected individuals and others who appear healthy but are asymptomatic or presymptomatic. To protect residents, the city of Tucson requires the universal wearing of face masks, with a few exceptions, where social distancing isn’t possible.
Yet many in Tucson ignore this requirement and potentially endanger other residents. For some, catching the virus is a death sentence.
It seems to this writer that anyone endangering the health of others by not wearing a mask and not distancing should be considered guilty of reckless manslaughter if their disease spreading leads to someone’s death. The threat of a potential prison term would be more effective than a fine to enforce masking.
Meanwhile, I’m calling the city by a new name — Toxsun.
C. M. Klein
West side
Support Perez in LD 11 race
Down ballot races matter.
The 2020 election provides an opportunity to shift the Arizona Legislature away from Republican domination. Oro Valley is in Legislative District 11. Its current House representatives are two conservative, Midwest transplants who are active with ALEC, a conservative organization funded by the Koch brothers to pass “model” state legislation including promoting charter schools and deregulating environmental protections.
Both opposed Gov. Doug Ducey’s stay-at-home order and both have questioned public- health guidelines on mask wearing and social distancing. The sole Democratic candidate for the House in LD11 is Felipe Perez. Felipe is a native Arizonan who put himself through undergraduate and medical school.
He supports fully funding Arizona public schools, protecting the environment and promoting policies economically advantageous for all Arizonans not just business interests. As a doctor, he can be trusted to follow scientific recommendations on how Arizona can manage the pandemic. You can learn more about Felipe at: https://perez4Arizona.com. Vote!
Katherine Gaboury
Oro Valley
A mask on your face
or a death on your soul?
Do you care enough? Health scientists say masks reduce the spread of COVID-19. This isn’t a political issue, or an individual rights issue, it’s a humane issue. New COVID-19 cases in Arizona recently topped 100,000.
Researchers estimate at least 15% of cases are asymptomatic. One could surmise then at least 1,200 Arizonians a day become asymptomatic or presymptomatic carriers. This could be anyone.
So why not be proactive and wear a mask? Without one, you could spread the virus to a child who subsequently develops permanent heart issues, or a young father who recovers, then struggles with excessive medical bills, or your friend who dies from the virus. Do any of us really want the responsibility for these outcomes?
Social distancing and mask wearing are the tools we have to protect each other. The question is, do we each care enough to set aside bickering and scientific mistrust, and demonstrate a concern for our fellow citizens? And wear a mask.
Linda Harter
Green Valley
Unconventional conventions
As a former president of a local chapter of an international music organization in Denver, our officers would host “un-tea’s” to raise money. Members would donate money that they would use for travel, food, clothes, hair so the organization would net a full profit for scholarships, etc.
What if both political parties would announce that proceeds from their canceled conventions should be donated to communities, small businesses and food banks in the state in which the convention was to be held? Wouldn’t that be a statement! The virtual convention could be a fundraiser and help the people the specific political party represents. So far, only one convention has been canceled.
We would need full participation. It would reflect what another president recommended: “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.”
There needs to be more self-less contribution for society to change.
Paula Palotay
Marana
Real change needed in county attorney
The Udalls have practiced law in Pima County since before 1950. I have practiced law in Pima County for over 60 years. It is time for reform.
We need to elect a Pima County attorney who is honest, trustworthy and cares deeply about the individual citizens of this county. We need to elect a Pima County attorney who speaks about criminal justice reform with intelligence, passion and credibility. We need to elect a Pima County attorney who will change our community for the better.
Laura Conover is that candidate.
Burr Udall
Midtown
The streets are safe, but for whom?
In the 1960s I worked as head nurse at the pediatric clinic of the 10th General Dispensary, Frankfurt, Germany. One of the German nurses commented, “You can say what you want, but when Hitler was in power, the streets were safe.”
“For whom?” I responded. “Dr. Schlifke (a young captain and pediatrician) would be dead or in a concentration camp.”
As a 75-year-old white grandmother, I have always been treated well by police.
Sadly the streets were not safe for Carlos Ingram-Lopez. The streets are not safe for Black and brown people, and neither are their homes or the park or the pool.
We must change. Citizens are not enemy combatants for police. We simply must do better as a nation.
And the horrible racist actions from police must stop.
Edna Silva
Northwest side
Grijalva is best choice for District 5
On Aug. 4, those of us who live in Pima County Supervisory District 5 will have the opportunity to choose a Democratic candidate. For a number of years, that choice has been clear; we chose Richard Elias. Richard did a superb job as a Pima County supervisor, and his untimely passing leaves an enormous hole in our community.
We need to choose a candidate who can best fill that hole. That is clearly Adelita Grijalva. As a long-time conservationist, I know that Adelita understands the importance of environmental protection.
One of the most important reasons to live in Pima County is the magnificent Sonoran Desert that surrounds us. The Sonoran Desert Conservation Plan has played a significant role in protecting the desert and Adelita has pledged to preserve and expand the plan. Be sure to vote on Aug. 4, and, if you live in District 5, honor Richard Elias’ legacy by voting for Adelita Grijalva.
Gayle Hartmann
Midtown
Maybe instead of the virus, he’ll disappear
After multiple days of steadily increasing coronavirus cases, President Trump told Fox Business, “I think we are going to be very good with the coronavirus. I think that, at some point, that’s going to sort of just disappear, I hope.”
Despite the advice of Dr. Anthony Fauci and other medical experts to increase efforts to prevent spread of the virus, Trump suggested the virus is merely a nuisance. Based on his inadequate, uninformed and illogical actions during the pandemic, let’s hope Trump becomes a nuisance that will just disappear in November.
Roger Shanley
East side
Trump belongs in The Hague
From the outset, Donald Trump minimized the coronavirus threat. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization considered the coronavirus a serious health threat.
Trump failed to speak honestly. He advised Americans that the virus problem was under control. He failed to develop a nationwide plan to deal with the virus, provide the protective equipment needed by doctors and nurses, create a testing and tracing program and unite the country.
He abdicated his role as leader and delegated responsibility to the state governors to decide how to fight the virus. He pressured them to open up prematurely without mandated guidelines. The result has been a dramatic increase in cases.
He conducted two indoor rallies in June without mandatory use of masks and social distancing and another in July in South Dakota. He was aware that additional infections and deaths would occur.
Trump has enabled the deaths of thousands of Americans and must be held accountable. He should be tried in court for crimes against humanity.
Stuart Sellinger
West side
Mosher is most qualified candidate
I like all of the Pima County attorney candidates. Laura Conover is a terrific lawyer and a wonderfully kind person. Mark Diebolt is a fine prosecutor. However Jonathan Mosher is the best qualified candidate.
The county attorney does two things. Prosecute criminal cases and defend civil cases. Jonathan is the only candidate to have done both. My law practice has been devoted to assisting crime victims, both as a victim representative in criminal cases and by seeking civil justice for victims.
I chaired the first Tucson Citizen Police Advisory Committee back in 1980. I am the past president of the Board of Homicide Survivors, Inc., a former advisory board member for the National Crime Victims Bar Association and a past president of the Arizona Association for Justice. Jonathan Mosher has been a tireless and compassionate advocate for victims.
As the chief criminal prosecutor, Jonathan has listened to victim concerns and helped guide them through the confusing and sometimes frightening criminal process. He’ll be an excellent, progressive county attorney.
Elliot Glicksman
Midtown
Medicare is important, but do politicians care?
On the 55th anniversary of Medicare, we are all experiencing the crisis of the pandemic, disastrous unemployment and leaders not concentrating on this very important law. I am concerned seniors like me will see their Medicare benefits on the chopping block because of this economic crisis that has resulted from the mismanaged coronavirus response.
Our leaders have had three and a half years to provide affordable health-care and lower prescription drugs, why wait till there is another election to talk about it? I want this important law to be around for my children and my grandchildren. I am a baby boomer and expect action by our elected officials to represent us not in an election cycle, but during their term.
Andy Kunsbeg
Northeast side
Concerned about COVID-19?
