What, exactly,
are the charges?
Perhaps some of Donald Trump’s critics can address the relevance of subpoenaed testimony being gathered by the Democrats in their quest for impeachment.
I assume we all are now aware of the public copy of the phone conversation between Presidents Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and that both have denied a quid pro quo. Does this not render third party testimony as “opinion,” of questionable legal or impeachment status?
Testimony from military personnel may be interpreted as countermanding a directive from their commander in chief, a possible court-martial offense.
Singling out the Bidens, as political targets, is contradicted by the phone call, which clearly shows Trump’s primary concern was earlier Ukrainian government corruption. The Bidens were mentioned only secondarily as “possibly” being involved.
Finally, even if a quid pro quo could be established, how is it illegal?
So please explain to us all what “specifically” is the impeachment issue. No one has to date.
Geoffrey Fox
East side
Trump earned the criticism
Re: the Nov. 3 letter to the editor “The left, Star continue spouting vile opinions.”
I served 14 months in the infantry and artillery in Vietnam. Many of my friends from that time are combat veterans. Three were killed in that unnecessary, futile war. While there were instances where veterans were treated terribly, most of us returned home without incident.
I’ve written letters criticizing Trump and his policies without “hate or vile,” but with facts — facts that all can see. Broadly painting Trump critics as those who “hold that hate” is simply inaccurate. Trump has well-earned criticism from all sides — liberals, current and former Republicans and those like myself, moderate independents.
I’ve visited the traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall four times and the original in D.C. once. I saw nothing but sadness and reverence there. I’ll go again this week.
I think “cadet bone spurs” sums it up nicely. Does anyone really think that a man who thinks only of himself would put himself in harm’s way?
Dan Gipple
Southeast side
Misapplied faith can be dangerous
All man-made problems begin with the acceptance of one misinterpreted, misrepresented word: faith. The dictionary definition (as applies to religion): “A strong belief in a God or in the doctrines of a religion, based on spiritual apprehension, rather than proof.” Note the defining words “spiritual apprehension, rather than proof.”
The Bible’s definition of faith: “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, evidence of things not seen.” Hebrews 11:1.
Many things, besides religion, depend on the incorrect “religious definition” of faith for acceptance. Racism (one must believe a difference in skin tone makes a lesser person), greed, astrology, climate-change deniers, etc., are just a few of many things that depend on the incorrect, religious, definition of faith to be accepted as fact and then become actionable.
Michael Rice
Midtown
Bye-week blues
for Arizona football
Ironic that our head football coach, Kevin Sumlin, finds fault with his other coaches (that he hired) and our players. His recent comment: “When things happen the way they’ve happened the last few weeks, it’s important to stick together and be a team.”
Tell that to Marcel Yates. The reason that we are getting beaten is because the other teams have better players. To their credit, our players are trying their best. The head coach is responsible for recruiting and, obviously, we are not up to par with the rest of the Pac-12. I’d cut Sumlin some slack if he would accept some responsibility instead of “passing the buck” and pointing fingers elsewhere. The buck stops with him.
Dennis Winsten
Northeast side