Letters to the Editor

Teachers work harder than you may know
The false narrative that teachers are not working is deplorable. My wife is a chemistry teacher at Mountain View High School. She has been back to work since the originally scheduled start date. She has gone in every day of this school year.
Now that she has to prepare a new presentation every day for remote students, on top of what she has to do for in-class students, she comes home every night, and either grades the students’ work, or prepares a new presentation for remote students. She spends the majority of her weekends doing the same. Top that off with having to substitute-teach for other teachers that are out, during planning periods, since there are no external substitute teachers, and she does more work than any person I know for a whole lot less pay!
As a professional engineer and the general manager of a Tucson company, I thought my standard 50+ hours per week were more than the average person, but the time I spend on my work is trivial compared to hers. Based on these facts, I have no problem putting teachers up toward the front of a line for a change.
Scott Johnson
Northwest side
Individuals
can’t do it alone
Re: Ethan Orr’s Dec. 27th guest opinion, “Congress toils, but the real solution lies with us”
Orr’s heartwarming plea to us that to make our community a better place to live by “picking just one charity, school or person, and finding a way to help them” belies the fact that Orr himself has been the beneficiary of government largesse. The very agency he works for — the UA’s Cooperative Extension — is a product of congressional legislation that established land-grant universities (albeit at the expense of Indigenous people who had an original claim to the land) in 1862. Orr apparently glosses over his very service in the state Legislature as what — frivolous? It might be comforting to believe that individual initiative can solve our current problems, but where did relief come when over 100,000 restaurants closed within the first six months of the pandemic? What meaningful role could individuals play?
His lens defining the choices as “either/or” rather than “both/and” unnecessarily demonize government’s role in providing for the general health of its people. Government is an important player.
Kirk Astroth
Northwest side
GOP letter writers
being disingenuous
Like many GOP letters after Trump’s loss, this one (“Biden will lead split nation”) begins in a conciliatory tone. The writer states that most Republicans believe in capitalism, law and order, equal opportunities, individual accountability, etc.
He then vilifies “liberal” Democrats and cites only the far far left, saying Democrats want socialism and a nanny state. This is a huge lie, of course.
Meanwhile, the writer conveniently ignores the far, far right; the Proud Boys, 4Chan watchers, Q-Anon, conspiracy nuts. It would mess up his pretty picture to do so.
Now that he lost he wants compromise. After four years of Trumpism, Democrats owe him nothing.
Christi Driggs
Northwest side