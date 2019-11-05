Acts of God,
or BP and Shell?
Is some God (pick your god of choice) responsible for global warming? Or is corporate and individual greed combined with human ignorance and apathy responsible? The only important question is, are your willing to fight to protect this planet? Or will you ignore the issue and hope for the best? The world wonders.
Robert Scanlon
Midtown
Don’t short-circuit
a born math genious
I began teaching math in 1951, and have taught everything from preschool arithmetic to college level analysis. I was also taught during most of those seven decades. Seldom was emphasis placed on the most important aspect of math learning. That would be the summary of Esther Cepeda’s column in the Nov. 1 edition of the Daily Star.
She is spot on! Many of our children are born math geniuses. They remain so until someone turns them off, usually a teacher or parent with a negative attitude. Even the fear or ignorance of math can be inadvertently transferred to a developing child. Don’t let that happen to your child. Read Cepeda’s column (again).
Jim Stamm
Oro Valley
House is not acting
as a grand jury
Re: the Oct. 31 letter, “At the very least, Biggs should know the law,” by former educator Mark Neish.
Here is a short list of Neish’s descriptions of Arizona Congressman Andy Biggs (R), who holds a law degree. Sycophant. Toady. Irreputable (sic). Pathetic. Supposedly educated in the law. Deceitful. Does not care about honor, ethics or even the truth. Actions are despicable.
Neish bases his very personal attacks on Biggs with “the House of Representatives serves as the grand jury.” One hundred percent wrong. The very names of grand jury members are secret, yet we already know the names of every member of the House involved. The names of witnesses and their testimony on a grand jury investigation are also classified secret, yet we already know the names of witnesses and some of their (selectively leaked) testimony.
The letter and the House investigation of impeachment is hyper-political partisanship at its worst.
Steve Sollenberger
Foothills
Nation devolving
under this president
Disgraced former President Richard Nixon said, “When the president does it, that means it is not illegal.” Now Donald Trump and many Republicans promote this falsehood.
Trump is a spoiled-rotten rich guy who believes he is above all rules, laws and norms of human behavior. His deeply flawed character causes him to brazenly lie, abuse women, cheat his workers, shamelessly betray our allies and trash our Constitution. What other dark, devious schemes besides the Ukraine gambit is he plotting? How can any president truly act in the national interest if he owes his reelection in any part to the actions of foreign powers?
An amoral creature such as Trump should be nowhere near the awesome power of the presidency. Trump must be removed by impeachment or defeated in the 2020 election; otherwise, the rule of law will be replaced by the corrupt, incompetent rule of Trump, as our once proud nation devolves into the Trump family banana republic.
Ronald Pelech
Midtown
No foreign involvement in our elections, please
The latest reported strategy of Senate Republicans is to admit the obvious quid pro quo of Trump’s dealing with the Ukraine president, but claim this interference in our election doesn’t warrant impeachment. This seems like a risky move for our country since “this street runs both ways.”
The Democrats could invite foreign involvement in the 2020 election by requesting foreign investigations of Trump’s overseas dealings, which have raised red flags in the areas of money laundering and under-the-table payoffs, tax fraud and vulnerability to extortion, among others. Our elections would then be completely tainted by foreign interference and we’d have our citizen-voted democracy forever changed.
John Kuisti
West side
If only he kept acting instead
As I contemplate the political extremes that plague America today, I remember those times when progressive taxation overcame the massive debt brought about by WWII and Korea while building the Interstate Highway System, the bridges, the dams, the airports, and so much more that actually did make America great.
I remember a time before an old, likable but not too bright B-movie actor and his enablers managed to convince a generation that all taxes were bad and that cutting taxes on wealth would lead to a better life for those without wealth. I remember a time when elected officials worked toward democracy, compromise that would benefit all — instead of, as Langston Hughes lamented, this time of “dog eat dog, of mighty crush the weak.” I sincerely hope today’s youth can do better.
Jeff Jones
Southwest side
Prop. 205 opponents try to generate fear
I know most people have voted, but I can’t stand reading any more nonsense against Proposition 205. Opponents say that it will tempt the Republicans who run our state to withhold funds from the city. That is an empty threat the state makes all the time.
Republicans threatened Tucson over MAS, the Hispanic studies program at TUSD. They threatened to withhold funds from Bisbee and other cities when they tried to outlaw plastic bags. I could go on, but no matter is too trivial to keep the state’s Republicans from threatening to withhold tax funds.
Anyone who votes against Prop. 205 to keep the state from withholding funds from our city is a fool. They’ll do it again the week after the election over something else. Don’t be afraid of the boogeyman.
John Vornholt
Northeast side
State unemployment benefits are a mess
Re: the May 16. article “New law will make it harder for jobless Arizonans to keep receiving benefits.”
I am almost 65 and was just laid off of work. I have worked my entire life and am also a veteran. I was shocked and dismayed when I found out how much Arizona pays in unemployment and also the callous remarks I have read from Republican leadership. The current amount and rules surrounding collecting should be an embarrassment to this great state. This is one registered voter who won’t be voting for any current Republicans serving Arizona.
Keith Goble
Southwest side
Guns are safe again
I’m so relieved to see that Beto O’Rourke has dropped out of the Democratic presidential race. Now I can rest easy knowing he won’t be barging into my house at 2 a.m. looking to take my AR-15 from me.
Al Trozzi
West side
Battle of Truth
Our nation has undergone a political schism, far worse than in past decades. How did we get here? How did we start questioning truth and start to see it as optional? Our far-right news media began many years ago to bring opinions to news and pass them off as facts. This agenda could have easily sprung from the postmodern philosophy where one can discount the idea of objective truth.
After years of opinion based thinking, we are now in the post-truth era where feelings are more accurate than facts. Our president’s rally in Mississippi was a study in “truth as an option”. It was replete with hyperbole, sensationalism and condescension. Our president has replaced “the truth” with Donald’s truth.
If you don’t hear it from him, it’s fake. So, part of the electorate believes Donald’s truth and the other part believes in objective truth. So now these two camps are at war with each other in a fight for the truth.
Steve Rasmussen
Foothills
UAsked for it!
The University of Arizona is the UA, NOT the UArizona. Whatever fool proposed this change is one, not an alumni, two, not a UA fan and three, should be fired or at least counseled about what the UA means to those of us who are UA Alums and fans.
I do not care if UA brings up Alabama or Arkansas on a search engine. Is USC going to change its name to USCalifornia since USC also pops up as University of South Carolina? This is a waste of time. Since this groundbreaking announcement, “the UA” has been used in every Daily Star sports editorial since and it will continue to be referenced this way. Stop this nonsense. The UA is the UA.
Get over yourself ...
Jim Russell
Foothills