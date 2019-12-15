Pay offered to pitcher
is indictment of society
Re: the Dec. 11. letter “Who hates who?”
Today, a professional baseball player signed a nine-year, $324 million contract. He will earn $3 million a month and pitch every fifth game for the New York Yankees.
A starting teacher in Arizona is lucky to start teaching at $40,000 a year. The people who teach our children are forced to take second jobs to pay their bills while we pay professional athletes millions of dollars a day/week/month/year. Just to make all of us comfortable with this situation, this pitcher’s daily pay is $30,000.
What has happened to our values, our country, our soul?!
Roger Engels
Oro Valley
Comic book hero destroys America
Some believe that if you opened the dictionary to “America” there would be an image of the president flying in a Superman costume. Those same people point fingers and demand respect and honor for their savior.
The cartoon caricature running roughshod across our nation deserves no respect. Don’t tell me I hate him. It isn’t about hate. It’s about my love for a country that is being torn apart by his divisive rhetoric.
As a candidate, he defeated his opponents not with brilliance but with intimidation and bullying. He bad-mouthed my country in more ways than one. He made it very clear that climate change is a hoax. He called Mexicans “bad hombres.” His attorney and campaign manager are now in prison. He asked Russia point blank for help on national TV. His lies keep us from the truth.
This man is so deceitful that he only became a Republican shortly before announcing his bid to run, capturing all those single issue voters.
Larry Robinson
Northwest side
Democrats should
also investigate Bidens
The narrow-minded Democrats, with impeachment on the brain, only consider President Trump’s telephone call to the president of Ukraine as valuable only for his personal political reasons to get dirt on Joe Biden. The Democrats don’t want to know how valuable the investigation of Biden and his son would be for the public and country. If Biden and his son are so clean, let the investigations begin.
Ralph Haak
Southeast side
Facts, evidence matter
in impeachment
Now is the time for representatives to stand up and follow their oaths of office to protect the Constitution, or forget their oaths and do the political thing and cow tow to lawlessness by the president. History will watch and judge what they do and what they do will be on record forever. If one really thinks this man calling others in office doing their jobs “scum,” “traitors” and other names is qualified to remain in office, it will be on you for what he does now.
The evidence is clear and testified to under oath, and no matter what he lies about, facts matter.
In effect the future of our nation relies on the good faith of its leaders and when they have none, it’s time for us, the citizens, to get rid of them. The truth is what it is and you can hide from it, but it remains.
Donald Shelton
Northwest side
Trump’s rhetoric
is the real issue
The whole ballyhoo about Ukraine misses the point. I can accept quid pro quo as standard operating procedure in international diplomacy. What we can’t accept, as Americans, is Trump’s lying and obstruction of justice in how he carried it out and why: to game the election.
To my mind, the far more important reasons to impeach and remove this travesty from the White House is virtually everything else he has done and is doing: gutting the EPA and endangering the environment, castrating the FDA, USDA, DOT and other agencies entrusted with protecting public safety, killing the CFPB and rolling back financial regulations protecting consumers, and the list goes on.
Trump is an international laughingstock who has decimated our leadership position and severely damaged NATO with his unhinged rhetoric. The world is a far more dangerous place with this lunatic in charge. Trump has to go.
Michael Crosson
West side
DPS chief should pay fine like everybody else
I’m sick and tired of hearing about public and elected officials who think that they are above the law. DPS Director Col. Frank Milstead can demonstrate that he still has honor, character and cojones by apologizing and paying the fine that any ordinary citizen would have gotten. In addition, for the good name of the DPS, the officer who simply gave him a warning for speeding and dangerous driving should be censured. If you or I had done that, would we have been only given a warning? Ha! I think not.
Dennis Winsten
Northeast side