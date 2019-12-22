Column on Trump’s cowardice was powerful
I rarely post letters to the editor, but Wednesday’s column by Michael Gerson was so deeply moving and powerful in its exposure of Trump’s cowardice and weakness that I feel compelled to express my thanks to the Star. Gerson went to the very heart of the matter in his use of the story of the birth and death of Jesus. The story perfectly illustrated the extent of Trump’s cowardice and weakness gave.
Too often, unlike Gerson in his column, many people professing religious faith use such stories while supporting Trump’s weakness and cowardice. That support flies in the face of the those deep truths. Thank you for printing Gerson’s sincere and powerful assertion.
Joe D. Gilliland
Bisbee
Why do Republicans support ‘vile’ Trump?
I thank the Star for soliciting letters from our conservative citizens. Letters which I, a liberal Democrat, have read with interest, and a will to understand. Democracy demands debate, and that we give others a chance to voice their opinions.
I understand that the president’s supporters defend his tax policy, his wall against immigrants, his suspicions of climate warnings, and his slogan of “America First.” These are valid issues that we should debate, and I respect these differences and welcome their ideas. What I can’t understand is how they tolerate the man himself.
Over 15,000 verified lies, 18 women who have sworn under oath of his sexual predation, multiple lawsuits against his shady business practices, and nasty name-calling and profanities sprinkling his ungrammatical speech. Dignified Republicans exist that can further the conservative ideas of my fellow citizens. Support them, not this vile president.
Cheryl Lockahrt
Northwest side
More oversight needed for Ariz. charter schools
The Wednesday opinion piece by Jeff Bryant showed how many charter schools nationwide are ripping off taxpayers by obtaining grants from the U.S. Department of Education and never opening or closing without providing any services. His article was based on a report from the Network for Public Education released recently. Unfortunately, his article didn’t include information about Arizona’s charters.
In checking the report, I found the following: “One-hundred-eighteen Arizona charter schools were awarded grants from money that came from the federal charter schools program between 2006-2014. At this time, at least 31 (26%) of those charter schools were closed or never opened at all. In total, $12,630,052.00 was awarded to Arizona charter schools during those years that either never opened or shut down.” The report lists the schools, including several in Tucson.
We need more support for public education, not the rip-off charter schools.
Gail Kamaras
East side
Spending package could cause Dems a lot of pain
The $1.4 trillion spending package that just passed could spell big trouble for the Democrats in 2021. According to Nobel laureate Paul Krugman (economics) our national debt is now bigger than its gross domestic product, which was an estimated $21.06 trillion in the first quarter of 2019. Also, export prices to China fell because the Chinese found alternatives to U.S. soybeans easier than we found alternatives to Chinese products.
Krugman also pointed out the trade deficit has risen from $544 billion to $691 billion on Trump’s watch. Having studied the causes of the financial meltdown of 2007-08, both Republican and Democrat politicians were equally at fault. If the Democrats win the White House the Republicans will hang the next recession on them. John McCain found this out the hard way. The Democrats better start hanging the deficit, tax cuts and tariffs on the Republicans or they will discover that light at the end of the tunnel is an oncoming train.
Clyde R. Steele
Oro Valley
Stop calling Ukraine document a ‘transcript’
In September, the executive branch of our government provided Congress and the public a “Memorandum of Telephone Conversation” for the telephone call with Ukraine. It did not provide a transcript.
In that memorandum, there is a “CAUTION” clause (yes, in all caps) at the bottom of the first page that reads, in part: “A Memorandum of a Telephone Conversation. (TELCON) is not a verbatim transcript of a discussion. ... A number of factors can affect the accuracy of the record, including poor telecommunications connections and variations in accent and/or interpretation.”
In almost all discussions and newscasts or articles, this document is referred to as a “transcript.” A transcript is defined as an exact copy of dictated or recorded material.
Based on the title and the caution clause of the document, it is in no way a transcript and we need to stop referring to it as such.
Rick Castellini
Northwest side