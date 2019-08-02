County building is
a fine asylum shelter
Kudos to city and county officials for working with Catholic Community Services/Casa Alitas to identify an alternative shelter for asylum seekers, and to Pima County for finding and supporting a use for its long-empty “albatross” building.
To those concerned that the structure was built as a “detention” center: Get over it!
Tucson’s temporary guests judge their stay in Tucson by the smiles and kindnesses of the myriad volunteers who create a welcoming atmosphere regardless of the surroundings. While the monastery is a beautiful building, she is old and tired with serious plumbing challenges, recently requiring portable showers and toilets.
The new location offers great possibilities. And as has been the case at the monastery, much of the burden of serving these guests will be happily carried by willing volunteers and generous donors of cash, food, clothing, backpacks, etc. When word goes out for a specific need, the response is speedy and overwhelming, showing Tucson to be a community with heart.
Betsy Bolding
Midtown
Unusual times require Rickles-type candidate
As we enter a new presidential debate season, we can expect more personal attacks and childish name-calling from the “Current Occupant.”
It occurred to me that the only sort of candidate who can go toe-to-toe with Donald Trump in his own language would be someone in the style of the late comedian, Don Rickles. Now, that would be a “debate” I would like to see!
Charles Nelson
Sahuarita
Monday’s amazing, unusual edition
As one of the few remaining Republican conservatives on your subscription list I must comment that the Monday edition was most unusual and welcome for its minor but real objectivity.
The front page highlights the Democratic dilemma regarding migrants. The article has the nerve to point out Democratic candidates’ hypocrisy on this subject. It’s hard to believe that article got through!
I yawn at Leonard Pitts’ opinion column calling Trump’s presidency “the most lawless” in history, and the president a “cheap thug,” while the Michael Gerson opinion claims the president has no “discernible ethical standards,” so thus we suffer under “the shoddiness and shallowness” of the Trump era.
But surprise! There on the opinion-page bottom was a positive column from an articulate and optimistic Latina leader. She brilliantly calls Democrats to task and proudly shows that honest analysis can obliterate name-calling.
Is it possible we can have more of this?
Chuck Josephson
Midtown
Racism: In the eye
of the beholder?
It’s said that with age comes wisdom. I’ll soon become 86. Setting aside experiences, there are countless situations wherein I have no clue. Really. So I’ll take a guess — a guess about the present-day practice of playing the “race” card.
Surely you’ve noted that virtually everything aired in the media today that is related to people of color is “racist” — every comment, criticism, characterization, any form of discourse that bears any degree of evidence one way or the other.
Yes, unfortunately, racism still exists. But here’s my guess. You’ve heard it said that “love” is in the eye of the beholder. Could it be that “racism” is in the eye of the beholder?
So, to those wiser than I, how do we alter the prevailing discourse resetting the mind’s eyes of all Americans regardless of our color? How? When?
Don Weaver
Midtown
Farley experienced and compassionate
I think your endorsement for mayor is a cop-out. Rather than endorse a well- qualified candidate you chose the one-issue person least likely to win.
Former state Sen. Steve Farley is by far the best choice, with both local and state experience and the ability to work both sides of an issue. But Farley is also a great person who gets involved in things that help others, with no gain for him professionally or personally.
He has assisted me on issues in my Garden District. I have enjoyed his artwork around Tucson, especially at the Tucson Botanical Gardens. I was with him as he attended the UA women’s baskeetball championship WNIT tourney.
Recently, when I was extremely ill, he took time out of his campaign to check on me and see how I was doing. Yes, I am a fan of Steve Farley for many reasons. He has earned my vote.
Kha Dang
Midtown
3 avoidable disasters happening in America
Racism and promoting it. Russian ongoing invasion of our elections. Climate change. Any one can destroy America. President Trump has divided us. United we stand, divided we fall. This was a bipartisan belief. Better safe than sorry.
Pat Manion
Midtown
Opinion piece parrots Trump propaganda
Re: the July 29 article “Trump has revived American dream for Latinos, other immigrants.”
Monica Yelin is either delusional or just a paid shill for Trump. She claims that under Trump, Latinos, immigrants and minorities have prospered. This is blatantly and incontrovertibly false, like much of what Trump says. As a “Latinos for Trump” member, she is regurgitating his propaganda.
She claims Trump has vastly improved the economy and employment for them. The simple truth is that any major economic improvement takes at least seven years to take effect — so thank Obama, not Trump. His tariffs have proven to be a complete disaster, in Mexico, South America, China and around the world.
Virtually every poll shows his popularity with the general public at 42-43% and dropping fast. His ratings with African Americans is only 7-8 %, and with the Hispanic population at large is only 28-30%, again dropping fast. His policies toward immigrants and minorities is inhumane, to say the least. His actions over years have proven he is a massive racist.
He does not deserve to lead this country!
Michael Crosson
West side
McSally turns her back on victims of sex abuse
Full disclosure, I am a registered Democrat and not a fan of our Sen. Martha McSally. She recently backed President Trump’s nominee Gen. John Hyten for vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. McSally dismissed the allegations made by Army Col. Kathryn Spletstoser that he had sexually assaulted her.
Spletstoser had the courage to come forward, give up her anonymity, and risk her position and her reputation. McSally, who spoke earlier this year of her own past experiences with sexual assault, kept them secret for decades. Even now, as she can still name the offender, she will not. McSally might have been a fighter pilot, but she is not a fighter for women’s rights.
Susan Rubin
Foothills
The fix was in
on Rosemont
Of course, the fix was in. Obama appointed Judge James Soto put a halt to the Rosemont Mine; roadblock yet again.
No concern for those lost jobs for hardworking Tucsonans. Loss of tax revenues. All the satellite jobs that would be created from the mine are stopped, too. After all this time, the Greenies keep “putting up a wall” to stop progress. This reminds me of how Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was able to stop Amazon from bringing high-paying jobs to her community in New York, Queens. Now the voters there recognize their mistake.
All the NIMBYs in Tucson will not stop until they have driven all the young workforce out of town and the community dies from a lack of good-paying jobs. No need for the worries about global warming in Tucson — all the jobs and people will be gone, so no production of CO2 to worry about. The Greenies will have the whole town to themselves. Good luck.
Terry Hlivko
Northeast side