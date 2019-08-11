Thankful for the Star vs. what it could be
Tucson is truly lucky to have the Daily Star.
I lived many years in Rochester, New York, a media desert and the home of Gannett and Gatehouse Media, which just merged (Rochester used to be Gannett’s flagship paper). Rochester has no investigative reporting or local issue coverage (fired the newsroom almost completely). It’s a tiny “paper” that costs $2.50 daily and literally reprints USA Today (aka the McPaper) as the inside section. Their e-delivered paper is replete with clickbait and bogus “stories” and, of course, ads. Needless to say their readership is dwindling. It’s upsetting to think over 100 other U.S. cities are in the same sinking boat.
It’s sad because an informed electorate is what a news organization should support and is essential for a thriving democracy.
So ... the next time you want to complain about your local paper, Tucson, remember it can get a whole lot worse.
Richard Eaton
West side
Do something
about guns
Perhaps we should call ourselves “People Who Don’t Want To Get Shot,” instead of gun-control advocates.
Honestly, isn’t there something that can be done to get automatic rifles out of the hands of increasingly angry people on a personal vendetta?
Do automatic rifles, capable of shooting masses of people, need to be available to individual people?
I think not.
This is an outcry that needs to be heard. As the crowds chanted to the Governor of Ohio explaining the Dayton mass shooting ... “Do Something.”
Jeannette Hermann
Foothills
Silence by Republicans in the face of racism
The silence of Republicans (all of them) in the face of a racist president is very telling. The Republican Party is a party no more. It rather looks more like a national criminal conspiracy. The shootings in Texas and Ohio this last week show again the lack of any morals in sitting Republican office holders. That silence says it all. How un-American!
Donald Shelton
Northwest side
Death-penalty mistakes can’t be remedied
There are very few things in the universe that can be described as “perfect.”
I can say that the one thing that is perfect is the cessation of life ... death. One can be close to death, wish for death, fear death, you name it.
But once it occurs to anything that has had life — there’s no coming back! Many times in my life, I have had plants that I have discarded thinking they were dead seemingly “come back to life.” Then the rational me comes to the realization that this plant was not dead after all.
When society executes a person, and society is a fallible entity, there’s no way to say, “Oops, our bad ... sorry.” The death penalty achieves a perfect state that cannot be improved upon. And when society errs, it’s forever.
Better to put a person in prison for their natural life and be able, if need be, to say, “Oops, our bad, here is a gazillion dollars and we’re so sorry for screwing up your life.”
Hal Bardach
Southwest side