Small-town radio
under lots of pressure
Re: the July 7 article “A KHIL to die on: Tiny station in Willcox makes a last stand.”
Debbie Weingarten’s story on radio station KHIL in Willcox is an elegant, respectful and affectionate piece of writing. I am reminded of the radio station KCLF broadcasting in the 1950s in the southeast Arizona town of Clifton where I was raised. Along with the local newspaper, KCLF was the heartbeat of our community. It kept our three towns of Morenci-Clifton-Duncan connected. It aired the news from strikes to floods to back-to-school sales, weddings and deaths. It gave airtime to high school DJs who played Elvis, Dean Martin and even classical.
I extend my fervent hope that the people of Willcox will bond together and save their local station. I am sure they will miss it more than they know when it goes silent.
Thank you again, Arizona Daily Star, for another story about real people. We need more like this in this time of national disunity.
Chris Angle
East side
Bike Ranch approval not totally aboveboard
Re: the July 3 box titled “Bike Ranch.”
This article stated a number of neighbors opposed the development. The group opposing the development is Save Saguaro National Park with members all over the Tucson area. Our group opposes the location across from the national park.
So few of our group was present on July 2 because the developer requested a continuance on May 17, three days before the May 21 hearing, to the week on July 2. Chairman Elias noted that this was a holiday week and many people would be out of town and it would be fairer to have the hearing in August. For the first time since 2014 when the developer started this process there was not a representative for the developer present on May 21.
Steve Christy, the supervisor for the district involved, said that because there was not a representative for the developer present at this May 21 meeting, it would not be fair to the developer to agree to a continuance to August. Christy was not concerned about fairness for his constituents
Peg Frnaz
Southeast side
Don’t let I-11 follow course of Sandario Road
I am a homeowner near Sandario Road and Ajo Way. I-11 should converge with I-10 and I-19. One area of the proposed I-11 is near I-10. Due to shorter distance, truckers will choose to continue their route to Mexico by the shortest route.
However, the most important reason to not allow I-11 to follow the course of Sandario Road is because of Saguaro National Park West, the Desert Museum and Old Tucson.
These are sources of great income for the Tucson metro area. Putting an interstate there will severely affect not only the protected saguaros, but the quiet of visiting the Desert Museum and Old Tucson.
I grew up in Tucson and have lived here for the majority of my life. The U.S. Army is part of my life, too. Whenever family or friends come to town, we visit these great places. I meet friends there for a quiet, relaxing day.
I-11 must not follow the projected route of Sandario Road. It will damage what are some of the best attractions of Tucson.
Emily Burke
Southwest side
A sane recommendation for immigration reform
Re: the July 9 article “America should use immigration reform as a shining light.”
I commend attorney Alfredo Estrada for his balanced and perceptive column on immigration reform.
Building on the theme that immigration enforcement and fairness should be the bedrock of any real reform, he presents a cogent set of recommendations that would provide a pathway to citizenship for “dreamers,” transfer current immigration courts from the Department of Justice to a separate immigration court with a trial and appellate division, bring an end to family separations and detention of children, and strengthen operations and funding for our border security and ports of entry in a humane manner.
Indeed, Estrada’s column should be required reading for the president and his Cabinet, and all members of both houses of Congress.
John Newport, Ph.D.
Northwest side
Millionaire loophole corrupting our politics
We don’t let children take candy from strangers. Anonymous enticements are often corrupt.
Sadly, we do let politicians take candy from strangers. These anonymous enticements threaten to damage voter’s ability to make sound judgments and corrupt our democracy.
Big money donors can hide behind the shield of so-called 501(c)(4) “social welfare” organizations. These organizations then fund political campaign ads to sway voters for or against certain politicians or ballot measures. Without knowing who’s funding these campaigns, voters are left in the dark. There’s no way to check for bias, verify information accuracy, or hold individuals accountable for slander or libelous content.
This is a nonpartisan issue. Republicans and Democrats are damaged by this special-interest loophole. To shine light on dirty money filling our political candy jar, Arizona voters need a constitutional amendment securing the people’s right to know.
To learn where you can sign a petition to outlaw dirty money, go to OutlawDirtyMoney.com or call 602-633-5146.
Diana Alexander
Oro Valley
Sweetheart Vigneto deal worthy of investigation
Trump’s secretary of the interior made a secret sweetheart deal with an Arizona Trump developer/contributor to build 28,000 homes in Benson (Vigneto) without regard to wildlife and the environmental impact. I sure hope Rep. Raúl Grijalva can get down to the bottom of it. What an insult this is to Benson and to Arizona. It looks like Trump, smells like Trump, oh my, it is Trump.
Ilaann White
Northwest side
New home for migrants: Cooperation feels good
I read the article about the merging of efforts by the city, the county and CSS to transfer refugee families from the monastery to the unused juvenile detention center and my heart danced.
Imagine, in these tension-filled days, our private and government sectors actually joining hands to work out a significant problem.
Cooperation!
Solution-focused activity that remakes community. A detention center that becomes a lock-free place of refuge and renewal gives hope. It’s wonderful to see this happen. Thanks to everyone who helped.
Claudette Haney
Green Valley
July 4 ceremony was appropriate, focused
I’ve read a number of letters submitted over the last several days and have been struck by the disconnect between some reader’s observations and the salute to our military I saw on television on the Fourth of July.
The hourlong celebration was an uplifting celebration of service by our armed forces. There were no political statements, with little focus on military hardware beyond the flyovers by a B-2 and the Blue Angels. The president’s remarks were on point and could not possibly be construed as offensive.
Did any of you who wrote derogatory letters actually see the tribute? I have trouble reconciling statements like “Heil Trump,” with what I saw.
Would any of the unhappy writers really begrudge the flyovers? The Blue Angels have been flying about 60 of these exhibitions a year since the end of World War II.
Debate is healthy when it is reality-based rather than hyperbole and exaggeration!
Ed Wegener
Oro Valley