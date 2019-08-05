Letters to the editor

Twitter rages reveal Trump’s character
In recent weeks, our president has gone on Twitter rages against the special counsel, various congresspeople, the cities they represent, etc. These irrational rages say nothing about their targets and everything about him.
Rich Schlesinger
Oro Valley
People afraid to speak the truth on Baltimore
Outrageous! Racist! Right. Yet take a step back, and a careful examination of the facts will reveal the truth. Democrat Rep. Elijah Cummings has been in government representing Maryland and Baltimore for 36 years. In those 36 years, Baltimore has become the talk about real conditions citizens and the visitors to that area find. Crime, poverty, drugs, gangs, racial divisions and a government run by takers.
This is the “The Emperor’s New Clothes” — no one dares to say that they do not see any suit of clothes on the Emperor for fear that they will be labeled as “racist” for saying it. Then someone blurts it out and then is instantly attacked, labeled with the only weapon they have available against the truth: name calling.
Every day, entire populations in this country are being hatefully labeled for political purposes and power. It seems there are more willing to blurt, less fearful of the labeling in the name of truth and reality.
Jim Ryles
Northwest side
Sen. Allen is right, but for the wrong reasons
Re: the July 29. article “
”
State Sen. Sylvia Allen may be right but for the wrong reasons. First, the US is fast becoming more like many low- and middle-income countries where income disparity is great and leads to social unrest. This is due to the tax cuts that our current administration gives to corporations and to the top 1 percent and the lack and decrease in support we provide to low-income people living in our country. Second, she is wrong to reject the diversity that is found in our own country and South America. Third, we must remember that immigration in the US has always led to innovation and prosperity.
Doug Taren
West side
Trump isn’t interested in leading this country
Baltimore is an American city. The American president cannot be critical of Baltimore without accepting the blame for whatever he is criticizing that American city for. He is supposed to be president of the entire United States. It seems he has no interest in that job.
Bob Schwartz
Foothills
Obamacare is misinterpreted
Re: the July 29 article “Embracing Obama health law could cause trouble for Biden.”
The article mentions the oft-repeated statement “If you like your health care plan or your employer-based plan you can keep it,” which has been characterized as a lie.
But it wasn’t a lie. As long as their were no major changes, the Affordable Care Act grandfathered in individual policies sold before March 23, 2010, even if they failed to meet Minimum Essential Coverage as defined by the ACA. The problem is that while the ACA allowed those policies to continue, it didn’t require insurance companies to continue to offer them. As private businesses those companies have always had the right to discontinue any product, and they did. Those policies went away as a result of individual business decisions, not because they were banned by Obamacare.
Roger Voelker
Southeast side
Why is US still at war with Afghanistan?
Today I listened to the news and was informed that we lost 2 more military people in Afghanistan. This is stupid. Russia was smart and we are stupid. We have no reason to be there and if our people in charge had read the history of Afghanistan we would not be there because they never give up. We would have to nuke the whole country to win.
I have lived a long time in this country and this is one of those things that I just don’t understand the reason for it.
Sharlie Deschaines
Northeast side
Hoffman’s views on ballot props are flawed
Re: the July 28 opinion column, “Our legislature, not outsiders, should make the law” by Jonathan Hoffman
Mr. Hoffman states his perspective that many ballot propositions are being driven by entities outside of Arizona that are well-funded and highly organized. He states that “we the people vote a ballot prop up or down, but do we really develop an in-depth understanding of the issue, or do we vote based on our favorite television ad or bumper sticker.” I infer that Mr. Hoffman believes our elected officials are better suited to evaluate and pass legislation, but weren’t the elections of these officials influenced by the same conditions he states are detrimental to voter sponsored ballot initiatives?
Can our legislators look us in the eye and tell us that their campaigns have been run with no out-of-state money or support? Can they tell us they have not been lobbied or influenced by special interest groups? And if television ads or bumper stickers are such bad influences on “we the people” why do we allow them for political campaigning?
Guy Brunt
West side
Here is why Farley gets my vote for mayor
Re: the July 23 letter “Please, not another developer for mayor”
Instead of corporations getting massive incentives while clogging our underfunded roads, driving up housing costs and not contributing to education, and throwing costs back on citizenry with constant bond proposals, increased fees, utilities and other taxes, they should pay their fair share. Caterpillar received $56 million in incentives for mostly janitorial and clerical hires; the Amazon warehouse does not pay federal taxes and the state incentives were “undisclosed.” The list goes on. Lake Mead is becoming a puddle, the Colorado River is overallocated and Rosemont Mine would massively pump precious groundwater. Big housing developments accelerate severe water restrictions, toilet to tap or paying exorbitantly for desalination.
The proposed I-11 to facilitate multinational transport would destroy ecologically sensitive desert and disrupt communities. These corporate incentives promising “trickle down” economics shift costs to a financially burdened citizenry. The permanent destruction of vital irreplaceable natural resources is “ASSET STRIPPING,” ending in tears.
I’m very unhappy with Regina Romero’s responsiveness in Ward 1 and will vote for Steve Farley.
Candace Charvoz Frank
West side
Twitter is simply what you decide to type
Re: the July 31 article “Ducey insists he never ordered withholding of Nike incentive”
Before Twitter became popular, government officials would dictate or write a draft memo that usually went through others to actually type out before being published as an official, archivable, document.
Now we have a fire hose of tweets hastily sent from elected officials that obviously are created out of the view of legal counsel and in fits of some kind of rage.
Since Twitter is fairly simple — publishing that which you type — I will assume that Gov. Ducey still has trouble with the remote and programming the home thermostat. He now claims he did not order the AZ Commerce Authority to withdraw all financial incentives for Nike to locate here, which contradicts a tweet in which he flat out says to withhold incentives. However, It’s hard to rebuke Ducey when the president may plunge this country into war due to thoughtless angry tweets.
Owen Rentfro
Midtown
Star’s endorsements don’t make sense
Re: the July 31 article “
”
I’m wondering what the subtext behind the Star endorsement for mayor might be. Is it a desire for anyone BUT a political hack who touts their experience in office or past work in corridors of power? Look how well that has worked out for the U.S. since 50 million plus voters across 30 states took us down that road. That’s tongue-in-cheek. Do we even have an emoluments clause to make sure a craven developer and her architect husband will not just carve up our city like a pizza to enrich themselves and the construction industry?Where is a no-growth candidate who will fight to stop Tucson from building itself a giant heat island like Phoenix did? Maybe the Star thinks that Sami Hamed’s voice on the council would be the needed counterpoint to her approach. We can only hope since that is our only option.
Thomas Higgins
West Side