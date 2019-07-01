Brits don’t deserve ungrateful portrayal
Re: the June 8 letter “UK citizens should show their thanks.”
Thomas Woodrow’s letter cannot go unanswered. He portrayed England as ungrateful cowards during the early years of WWII. Wrong. The English suffered unbelievably while the U.S. stood aloof as Germany pounded them. They endured nightly bombings and buzz bombs, killing many civilians. Women called “land girls” were conscripted to farm to survive.
Consider what it would have been like if Hitler had successfully invaded them. For us to win the war in Europe, we would not have had the airfields in England. Try to fly bombers from 7,000 miles away to do that.
On his visit, Trump was not insulted; he was the insulter. He belittled London’s mayor before he even landed. He was the epitome of rude, as usual for him. His bad behavior even carried over to Normandy’s cemetery. If my father had been buried there, I would have been insulted to even have old “bone spurs” there.
Donald Vandine
Sierra Vista
Richardson sentence hardly harsh
“Do you think it will change anything in the turmoil of college basketball?” Greg Hansen asks.
What do you suggest should have been done, I ask? First of all, there was an indictment and I presume an arrest warrant issued. The FBI does not treat any arrest warrant lightly. Better to be prepared and show the force
they did.
Secondly, when the news of this crime was thrown across the pages of the Arizona Daily Star, it said UA assistant coach Book Richardson could receive up to 60 years if convicted. Sixty years. 720 months. He got 3. I feel for Richardson and his personal problems. The FBI did their job. The U.S. attorneys did their job. The U.S. District Court judge did his job. Had Richardson only done his job I wouldn’t be writing this. I suggest the case file be required reading for any and all members of the coaching community.
Norm Olson
Oro Valley
‘Election fraud’ a swindle
Arizona’s Attorney General Mark Brnovich proves that the late great Yogi Berra was right all along when he said, “It’s déjà vu all over again.” Only this time Arizona will try once again to prove that voter fraud is occurring in Arizona.
Brnovich will spend $530,000 to try and prove once and for all that voter fraud is occurring. In 2016, then-state senator Don Shooter, a Republican, said he heard about groups that collect large numbers of ballots, put them in a microwave with a bowl of water and steam them open. At the time he admitted that these occurrences are unverified.
At the time Shooter acknowledged that candidates would have as much interest in steaming open ballots as any other group. And Stephen Richer, a Republican lawyer, published a report in January alleging a variety of impropriety but noting it was unsubstantiated. Perhaps election fraud is occurring but in favor of Republicans.
Clyde R. Steele
Oro Valley
Former talk show host Stewart with the win
So Jon Stewart is frustrated with the inability of Congress to solve the problem of 9/11 first responders and survivors after that horrific event. There are millions of Americans who feel the same way. It’s as if our legislators are being intimidated by this administration’s steady barrage of hate, fear and mistrust that has left Congress sitting on their brains instead of doing what they were elected to do.
Remember this when Election Day rolls around and vote these cowards out of office. To paraphrase an old adage offered by FDR: “The only thing we have to fear is President Donald J. Trump and his dangerous style of ‘leadership.’”
Wake up, Congress. Wake up, America. It’s later than you think. This just in ... Congress just voted to fully fund the first responders and survivors bill. Good work, Jon Stewart. Celebrities can make a difference.
Herb Stark
Downtown
New rules for migrants in public housing
U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson has announced a proposed policy change that any undocumented migrant residing with a citizen or legal immigrant family members in government-subsidized housing projects would be evicted. The previous policy adjusted family benefits to exclude the undocumented, but allowed for their residence.
That is right, instead of the government going out and apprehending the known undocumented migrant(s) and charging somebody with federal crimes of harboring and aiding and abetting, family benefits got adjusted. How absurd.
Newly appointed U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Acting Director Ken Cuccinelli just announced “that if a sponsored immigrant receives any federal means-tested public benefits, the sponsor will be expected to reimburse the benefits-granting agency for every dollar of benefits received by the immigrant.” Sponsors of prospective immigrants, usually family members, sign an “Affidavit of Support” saying they will financially support the petitioned immigrant. This is a breath of fresh air as this long-standing legal agreement clause has never really been enforced.
Alice Moreno
North side
Congress, do your job and impeach Trump
I expect Ann Kirkpatrick and the rest of the House of Representatives to start impeachment proceedings against the president of the United States. They were elected (hired) by the people of the United States to do the will of the people, and they work for us. I don’t care that the Senate will do nothing; they are doing nothing now, so what’s new? But our representatives have to answer to us, and We The People will not continue to put up with inaction.
I am sick and tired of the lies, the confusion, the distractions, the name calling, the hatred. Enough is enough. Every member of Congress took an oath to the Constitution, so they need to start acting like it and do their jobs.
Nivita Brown
East side
ACC did right thing
on power cutoffs
Gov. Ducey has stated the commission has stepped out of its authorized scope by setting controls on the conditions for terminating service by the utilities. The commission knows the Legislature will not act against the utilities. The same is true for the governor, as he is attempting to run interference for the utilities.
Thumbs-up for the commission.
I wish the commission would take into account the mountains of money the utilities spent on electioneering when they address our rates. We rarely get a choice of services and never choose how the utilities spend our money. If I were asked, I’d say donate it to the pre-K programs around the state.
Jeff Rayner
SaddleBrooke
Steller makes
Star unbalanced
Star columnist Steller wrote in his column about new White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham from Arizona: “She made it happen, even though by this time I was known as a left-leaning columnist who had been critical of the GOP legislative leadership.” That is the problem with the Star.
There is no equivalent “conservative-leaning columnist” employed by them and that is a disservice to readers. Steller attacked Trump by writing “empty threats being another Trumpian grace note.” Trump’s threats against Mexico resulted in a historic written agreement with them to place thousands of troops on their southern border to deter the flood of Central Americans and to make Mexico their first country to seek asylum.
Trump’s threats against North Korea have meant no nuclear or long-range missile tests for over a year. He executed tariff threats against China, Canada and Mexico. The latter two resulted in a new trade agreement. Trump should now follow through on his “threat” to apprehend Central Americans who have been ordered removed by immigration judges.
David Burford
Northwest side
Where would we be without highways?
Regarding the outcry about development of the I-11 by
pass, what would Tucson, Casa Grande and Nogales look like without the current i
nterstate system making them accessible? What would the U.S. look like without the international trade and coast-to-coast access? Tucson is nearly a footnote now, without the i
nterstate we’d be a ghost town.
Growth and change are going to happen.
Joel lohr
Northwest side
A question of counting or politics?
The debate over the citizen question in the census conflates our founders’ efforts to ensure effective governance and management with political purpose. The current debate is about achieving political power that erodes the capacity to know the number of people we have where, and the trends in our population.
There may have been past disputes about the intent of the citizen question in the census, but now the intent is clear. It it the GOP’s strategy to steer representation in Congress to ethnic and ideological representation it favors.
When I was canvassing in the last election cycle I knocked on the door of a home and a Hispanic woman opened the door. I asked if she was the registered voter I was trying to contact or if that person was at home. She politely denied that person lived there, and closed the door. As I left I heard her call the name of the person I was seeking. Better not to open the door to potential trouble.
Roger McManus
Midtown
Proposed Interstate 11
is not needed
The proposed Interstate 11 route needs revision. Did the designers ever consider the impact upon the desert and wildlife?
I would like to know the study involved as to why they chose this route. Too close to Saguaro National Park West, and the Desert Museum. How necessary is this route? Someone is making money at the expense of an irreplaceable desert. Another highway is not needed for that.
Katlyn D’Onofrio
Northwest side