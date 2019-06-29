Bribery misdirection
Re: the June 9 article “Letting children fail helps them become independent.”
I am pleased to be informed that bribery has very little to do with the Ivy League bribery scandal, according to Renée Schafer Horton’s interestingly reasoned Daily Star editorial (June 9, 2019). Well, yes, some bribery went on and possibly some broad social values were involved, but — look over here — we need to get our kids to take hard subjects in school.
Some styles of arguing are forever young. For example, the old logical fallacy we rhetoric folks refer to as “ignoratio elenchi,” that is translated from Latin to “beside the point,” “misdirection” or “changing the subject.”
While Ivy League schools have their share of fine minds at work and people of notably good character, they also have what we might call structural flaws due to being based upon gigantic social inequalities of class. To deflect from inequality of opportunity in education and criminal behavior to some simplistic formula for academic success, as if all were a level playing field, seriously misrepresents what is at stake in society.
Gloria McMillan
Midtown
McSally ignores NIH cuts
While Martha McSally was correct to laud the University of Arizona Cancer Center, she failed to add one very important point. Within the last two weeks the Trump administration, for which she is a fawning advocate, ordered NIH funding cuts. These particular cuts were directed toward research into pediatric cancers.
Does McSally think her constituents are as uninformed as she appears to be or as uncaring? Perhaps after seeing the young patients being treated, McSally might find the courage to stand up to those responsible for funding cuts. One can only hope our selected senator can do that.
Sandra Heater
Foothills
Trump trampling progress with Mexico
I completely agree with Fareed Zakaria’s article “Trump destroying decades of hard work with Mexico.” I served in the Clinton administration from 1994 to 2001 as the U.S. representative to the International Boundary and Water Commission, U.S./Mexico. My Mexican counterpart and I successively improved upon the long history of cooperation in sharing water resources and maintaining understandings about the intricacies of the international border delineation.
We were fortunate to implement cooperative water-quality infrastructure projects that increased NAFTA’s binational economic activity on the border and required improved quality-of-life conditions. All of these successful cooperative efforts were brought about by sincere desires for mutually beneficial international agreements that were negotiated with complete confidence in both parties’ reliable, respectful and sincere willingness to develop international agreements of benefit to both countries.
The Trump administration is completely unraveling a mutually important relationship with Mexico that should be expanded upon, rather than unilaterally destroyed.
John Bernal
West side
In with Murphy, out with Miller
Headline reads: “NAU head coach Murphy joins staff at Arizona.”
Huh, what’s this all about? A head coach coming to Arizona to be associate head coach at his alma mater where he played ball — sounds like transition offense by AZ. Makes sense. Zona needs one of its own to get the program out of the gutter and back on the mantel. And bringing in a “home grown” laddie is the ticket.
So here’s the scenario: NCAA investigative findings come out around Sept. 1 and not looking good for the Cats. Miller punts, Murphy, as associate HEAD coach, receives, takes the ball and runs with it. The players have had time to meet coach Murphy by then and know his philosophy/expectations. A smooth transition and the whole lot head “seamlessly” (I hate that word) into ’19-20 season ... Sean who? Just a bad memory. Go CATS!
Frank Klonoski
Oro Valley
Asylum is legal
Re: the June 9 letter “Taking in migrants hurts, not helps.”
He is talking about asylum-seekers, and we certainly have laws. Migrants are defined as migratory, drifters, nomadic. The people he is referring to are asylum-seekers, and we certainly do have laws. Asylum is a form of protection that may be granted to people who meet the definition of refugee and who are of special humanitarian concern to the United States.
Elaine Bosman
Northwest side
What does church have to hide?
The church hierarchy has been dreadfully and suspiciously slow to admit and resolve the issue of sex abuse of children and vulnerable adults not because it has been caught unaware but because it has been caught in its full awareness of the systemic sexual exploitation of its faithful.
If pure of heart, surely the church hierarchy would have been shocked, sickened by the flood of reports of pedophilia and begun an internal crusade to end this sinful pestilence. But it didn’t, and it hasn’t. The church hierarchy has responded with obfuscation and stonewalling.
Pedophile priests were given chance after chance from one parish to the next to master discreet molestation. Voluminous records of abuse were reported secretly from parish to bishop, to cardinal, to the Vatican itself. What do they have to hide?
Glenn Johnson
Midtown
Accountability needed in refugee crisis
We have a humanitarian crisis; we are separating families, keeping children in cages and denying them basic care. I am more than appalled that we are blatantly violating human rights. Based on what my “neighbors” are posting on social media, I am dismayed at the lack of compassion (“That’s what they get for breaking the law”) and irrational fear (“They are bringing mumps, measles, rubella, TB, and potentially ebola”).
These people are so desperate to leave their home that they are willing to carry their children hundreds, thousands, of miles to our border to request asylum. These people are not illegals in any sense of the word; these people have broken no laws. And if they were, or did, is separating families and caging children a just punishment?
I have written to the governor, to my Arizona state representatives, to my congressional representatives: This is not political, this is humanitarian. We need to stop this now and hold whomever is responsible for this travesty against human rights accountable.
Leslie Romanyshyn
Northeast side
Per diem vote calls for a clean sweep
Arizona legislators once again show their contempt for their constituents. First, they pass a last-minute per diem increase, even for Phoenix area members. Several supporting quotes from legislators: “Let’s ignore the folks that will beat us up over it, ‘cause it will go away. This will be forgotten.”
Others worry about the “optics,” meaning how it looks for lawmakers to vote themselves a tax break during the same session when they twiddled away the chance to fix the consequence of the new U.S. tax laws. Another urged unanimity so as to fool the voters who “threaten us with retaliation.” Fortunately, Gov. Doug Ducey vetoed the measure, thus incurring a thinly veiled threat that the veto will make it more difficult for the Legislature to work with him.
I am appalled by this brazen, condescending, arrogant tone in the Capitol. Remember, they think you won’t remember their self-serving priorities. Well, I will. Mark your calendar to vote against your incumbent in the next election. Bring him home.
Paige Hamner
Northeast side
A GI Bill for a new generation
The GI Bill was passed in June, 1944 but was opposed by some Republicans. They were salivating over the millions of returning veterans to hire as cheap labor. Even supporters of the bill didn’t think very many GIs would really want to go to college, but it turned out that some 2.2 million veterans used the money to obtain higher education and the opportunities it offered. The number of professionals in engineering, medicine, science, writing, etc., created the greatest economic boom in American history. Perhaps Congress could enact another bill offering free college education to our youth for some kind of public service, other than the military.
Franklin Utech
Northwest side
What Trump says is the people’s business
Re: the June 27 article “Trade, Iran top busy to-do list as Trump heads to Asia talks.”
Trump said to reporters, “What I say to him is none of your business.”
Well, yes, it is our business what Trump discusses with Vladimir Putin. It is paramount a scribe/interpreter from the U.S. be present to take notes during this discussion and have that discussion filed here in the U.S. for an historic record.
Trump is mandated to be working, supposedly, on behalf of the American people. All meetings between U.S. presidents and any other country’s government leaders should be documented and filed for future reference, no matter how delicate the discussion. And, a record should be kept here in this country. Americans should certainly be aware, and documentation must continue uninterrupted with this person in our White House.
Judy Mercer
Oro Valley