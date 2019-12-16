Stellar’s analysis
forgets key details
The Star’s Tim Steller did another “migrant” sympathetic opinion article titled “Ruthless Trump policies keeping asylum seekers out.” Steller rants at President Trump for his Migration Protection Protocols having Central Americans staying in Mexico before applying for asylum. I guess Steller doesn’t remember the tens of thousands of Central Americans that flooded into Arizona prior to the protocol and deal with Mexico. I guess Steller doesn’t remember the many Central Americans he interviewed at the Benedictine Monastery here who said they had fled their countries because of poverty, not violence, and were being released into the public.
I guess Steller forgot his paper’s Perla Trevizo chronicling Central Americans using their children as passports to the American Dream. I guess he doesn’t know that most asylum claims made by Central Americans are denied by immigration judges. I guess he doesn’t know the hundreds of thousands it has cost the city to care for “migrants” here. Trump’s asylum deals with Mexico and Guatemala have stopped the flood of Central Americans!
David Burford
Northwest side
My ID is better than your ID
Let’s see. If I flash a DPS ID card, I can drive 90 mph, escape paying a speeding ticket and skate above everyone else. How about if I flash a hospice or hospital ID card? Clergy ID card? TUSD or university? Union? My blood type? My membership in a garden club?
Sorry, but Milstead should not even have expected or accepted such treatment. And then our governor gave it his stamp of approval. We wonder how there can be corruption at the highest levels of our government. Look at where it starts.
Carolyn Ancell
Oro Valley
Combining carbon fee
with Green New Deal
Thank you for the excellent Dec. 11 guest opinion: “Encourage Congress to tax carbon, change the future.”
After Yale economist William Nordhaus won last year’s Nobel Prize for his carbon fee and dividend model, he told the NY Times: “I’d like to see this specific policy ... at the center of discussion in the 2020 presidential campaign.”
I would also like to hear some discussion about how this market-based approach might work in partnership with the Green New Deal to reduce heat-trapping emissions and save our children and grandchildren from the most severe consequences of global warming.
Neither “fee and dividend” proponents, nor Nordhaus himself, claim to have the ultimate antidote. Rather, “pricing carbon — ending the subsidy that firms have to pollute the atmosphere — is the first step we need to take.”
Following up with GND job-creating, clean-energy projects sound to me like a winning combination.
Greg Lewis
Midtown
McSally has met
her match with Kelly
Martha McSally must feel stymied by the candidacy of Mark Kelly. His aeronautic achievements are far more impressive. So she’s unable to play that old Air Force pilot card for any measurable gain. For the same reason she’s unable to spew falsehoods about Kelly, as is her historical approach to campaigning, it will be obvious that it’s just self-serving, even to her Republican supporters. And she can’t run on her Senate record to date, as there is nothing to offer.
I suppose she could hang her helmet with Trump and Pence. But the public (even in Arizona) are wising up to that travesty. She’s been a bit reluctant, it seems, to embrace that sinking ship even though she was all on board a year ago. Despite the money being heaped upon her by the GOP to support her campaign, she’s caught in the middle and clueless as to direction.
Status quo for McSally.
Scott Lukomski
Northeast side
FBI’s inconsistency lends power to Trump
Whatever you think of Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, the FBI or DOJ, one thing is clear: our government has no idea how to investigate a presidential candidate in the heat of a presidential campaign.
FBI Director James Comey utterly destroyed Clinton’s campaign when he publicly reopened the email investigation days before the 2016 election. While Comey bragged about being transparent in that case, the FBI was in total trench-coat mode during its investigation of Russian meddling in the election. Today, this inconsistency gives Trump defenders their best talking point — if Russian meddling was so bad, why didn’t you say something?
Now we find out the FBI made serious paperwork errors in the FISA application, thus giving Trump defenders more ammunition. If that’s the deep state, what are the conspiracy folks worried about? And why does Trump bash the FBI? Without their bungling, he wouldn’t be president, and he would be in more trouble.
John Vornholt
Northeast side
Republicans from 1974 functioned differently
How does Attorney General Bill Barr, who acts more like Trump’s personal attorney than America’s chief law enforcement officer, threaten communities he claims don’t give law enforcement enough respect with loss of police protection? How does Trump dare call FBI agents scum? How do Republicans in the House and Senate ignore the actions of Trump who insults our allies, violates the Constitution’s “emoluments clause” daily, ignores the rule of law by refusing to honor lawful Congressional requests for documents and ordering witnesses not to testify (Clinton and Nixon cooperated with their impeachment inquires)?
Why do those same Republicans spread Russian misinformation right out of Moscow’s playbook aimed at our 2020 election? How do the Senate Republicans prevent over 200 bills passed by the Democratic controlled House from getting onto the floor for debate? Where are the Republicans who told Nixon in 1974 to “resign or we’ll impeach you?”
Dave Glicksman
Northwest side
Time’s (bigger) Person of the Year
Is this what we’ve come to? The President of the United States mocking a 16-year-old girl because she won the prize and he didn’t? Doesn’t the Constitution say something about a minimum emotional age for a president? On that basis one can see who’s older.
Bob Foster
West side
Trump has committed bigger sins than Ukraine
Republicans are attempting to negate direct evidence: President Trump’s phone call with the Ukrainian president that served his own interests and violated our Constitution that forbids foreign influence in our elections.
Democrats are not bringing up all his other acts that violated Mr. Trump’s oath in a more serious way, including: failing to protect us from a sworn foreign enemy by serving the interests of Vladimir Putin.
Look at the evidence: OK-ing the annexation of Crimea by Russia at the Republican Convention, directly asking for Russian help during the election (in exchange for what?), having Mr. Flynn call the Russians after the election to let them know that severe sanctions would be lifted, meeting with Putin secretly, believing Russian intelligence over American and withholding aid to Ukraine.
Republicans say the Mueller Report proved he didn’t collude with the Russians, but it only couldn’t prove a conspiracy. It did prove he obstructed justice multiple times, all crimes that prevented proof of collusion. With pardon power, his underlings have taken the falls.
Eric Gormally
Oro Valley