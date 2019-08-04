Letters to the editor

Why are neighborhood voices being silenced?
Once again, the voice of neighborhoods is silenced. Planning and development continues a liberal interpretation of zoning code in favor of the developer for the Mountain Enclave development in the center of Mountain View neighborhood. They plan 76 homes on 6 acres, with no privacy mitigation and made no effort to work with a neighborhood, which is egregious and unconscionable.
Why do the voices of neighborhoods not matter? What would it take to revise the planning and development code to be more fair for all parties involved? Why do we not consider or value aesthetics, green space, drainage, traffic, or quality of life? Why do city council members meet with developers but refuse to meet with neighborhood associations?
If our revenue is based on sales tax and not property tax, why are we so aggressive in trying to get so much out of little space? Our fair city — elected officials and staff — should represent the interests of her people equitably.
Keith Koster
Midtown
Glad court stopped the Rosemont Mine
Re: the Aug. 1. article “
”
It’s about time the court called it like it is. Hearing a new opinion on Rosemont Mine environmental impact is late but still excellent to hear. I’m glad to see a judge decide a “go ahead” for Rosemont Mine was capricious. That’s great news to see someone filing charges about the surrounding beautiful area going to be a dumping ground for their tailings. But what about the water? Our southwest Arizona is looking at significant drought in our near future. Why should our water be wasted on mining? We have beauty all around us. Really? Destroy it with mining for copper and other minerals that would all be shipped out of state? Never mind out of country. I totally support the new decision to stop the mining company. How about some clean and useful companies that truly support our area.
Joyce Harrison
East side
Democratic party is stuck in a time warp
Mr. Andrew Yang, a Democratic candidate for president — summed up the four Democratic presidential debates perfectly: “Instead of automation in the future, including the fact we automated away four million manufacturing jobs. Hundreds of thousands right here in Michigan. We’re up here with makeup on our faces and our rehearsed attack lines. Playing roles in this reality TV show. It’s one reason why we elected a reality TV star as our president.”
When will Democrats begin to talk about: Creating jobs for those Wisconsin dairy farmers who have lost their family farms because of President Trump’s tariffs, or creating markets for Iowa soybean farmers who have lost forever their overseas markets due to Trump’s tariffs? Who will train West Virginia coal markets in Green New Deal technologies? How will our future president deal with tens of millions of jobs lost due to automation?
Sadly, Vice President Joe Biden is not the only one stuck in a time warp.
Richard Donahue
Huachuca City
Pleased the Star, Fitz are calling out the left
Congrats to Fitz and the Star for having poked fun at the Democratic candidates’ collective rush to lunacy (Aug. 1 cartoon) instead of continuing a constant derision of Trump/Republicans in general. They all deserve equal treatment, but this is the first time in my 13 years in Tucson that a Fitz lampoon of the left has occurred (perhaps there have been others – if so, please forward).
Of course, it’s driven by Fitz’s fear that the race to out-promise free everything to Americans — and illegal aliens — will lead to another Trump victory, so his motives are not pure. The cartoon was amusing in any case and certainly needed saying.
Jack Juraco
Foothills
Democrats have a big task ahead of them
How do Republicans, who unabashedly represent upper class and corporate America, get the average Jane and Joe to vote for them and how do they maintain political control?
Republicans aggressively target people who are single-issue voters, often winning them over with what Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway infamously called ‘alternative facts.’ They have identified issues that trigger single-issue voters, including abortion rights, gun rights, immigration, climate change, and LGBTQ rights. Foreign countries may be targeting these voters, too.
Republicans also have single-party rule in 30 states and this gives them control over critical state issues like voter suppression and gerrymandering. Finally, the new conservative Supreme Court and appointments of federal judges who uphold regressive state rulings will contribute indefinitely to guaranteed conservative dominance of U.S. politics.
If you are a Democrat or Independent, and you desire political change, you have a formidable task ahead of you.
Peter Bakke
Northwest Side