Monumental scam
plays out before us
I don’t care whether you are liberal or conservative, the greatest scam in American history is taking place and it should scare the hell out of all of us.
A person is being accused and tried in public without a chance to confront the accuser or other witnesses that are relevant to the investigation.
The person running this investigation is not even the head of the committee that should be investigating this scam. The committee that is responsible for this investigation is the Judiciary Committee, not the Intelligence Committee.
Imagine yourself being tried in a court and not being able to defend yourself.
Wake up, America. If we are going to do this, let’s do it fairly, as the American justice system requires. Stop this scam now.
Charles Willis
Green Valley
Hello, Mr. Trump;
lie down on the couch
I am a retired psychotherapist who has had a practice for 50 years. I am very concerned about the retaining of our democracy. In my practice I have dealt with many different mental health problems with my patients. I, at this time, cannot just sit by without expressing my opinion in the matter of having a president who does not respect the laws of our democracy, which our Constitution is quite clear about.
Donald Trump has committed extortion and bribery of a foreign power for his personal political gain, in asking Ukraine to find “dirt” on his political opponent in order for him to, once again, get elected. I am sure our forefathers would deem this treason under the laws of our Constitution. In our over 200-year history no president has done this. My diagnosis, as a mental health professional, is that Donald Trump is a narcissistic sociopath who has no empathy and is a consistent liar.
Mark Adams
North side
Good job exposing
UA’s $14 million deal
I applaud the Arizona Daily Star for pointing out how much President Dr. Robert Robbins cost the University of Arizona by paying over $14 million to the ill-equipped and ethically compromised consultant, McKinsey & Co. This was 56% higher than Ohio State University paid less than a year ago. Not only is that figure exorbitant, but there was no effort on Robbins’ part to seek bids.
Further, Robbins seemed to have no idea how much McKinsey has paid in settlements and when informed, his comments reflect he had no pause about it. This should leave us all concerned. The UA faculty chair said, “I absolutely think we paid too much for what we got.” And a professor of corporate governance at George Washington University said, “The price tag the UA paid was ‘very high.’” Tucson is very fortunate to have quality reporters and an editor who will publish articles like this.
Lee Sommitz
East side
Centrist climate goals
are achievable
Re: the Nov. 9. column “Sarah Gassen: The Star invites everyone to join the conversation.”
You stated that the Arizona Daily Star is seeking more letters to the editor from conservatives. Why not more from centrists? There are more constituents with centrist views than either right or left. It is just that we aren’t as loud or as sure our view is the only one that should exist?
One example is on climate change. The right denies a problem exists and likes that we pull out of the world’s efforts to solve the problem. The left has radical plans to plunge headlong into unrealistic solutions at the risk to our economy and our way of life. The center believes that passing current legislation to slowly increase the cost of fossil fuels and return the proceeds to citizens is the fastest and best solution on the table right now. HR 763 in the House is there to be implemented. Let’s do it now! Let your congressman know it is time to take action.
Evan Wise
Oro Valley
DC needs to get on with governing
It is time to end the impeachment political soap opera in Washington, D.C., which is more entertaining than any episode of the West Wing, but destructive to our country. All the best brains and talents of our elected officials are being wasted on this theater. Even our foreign enemies will be emboldened seeing this distraction.
Let the people decide in the coming election if one phone call or a disproved Russian conspiracy theory are enough to remove an elected president. Stop this impeachment now so our senators, representatives and all government employees focus on helping our citizens improve their lives.
Ken Smalley
Midtown