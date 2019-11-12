Cheers to outgoing Vail superintendent
On Nov. 7, the Arizona Daily Star reported that Calvin Baker, superintendent of the Vail School District, will soon retire from the post he has held for more than 30 years. Cal and I arrived in Tucson within a year of one another, he as superintendent and I as dean of the UA College of Education.
At the time, I was so impressed with the strong values that motivated his work, his dedication to excellence, and his willingness to listen and learn — all of which became hallmarks of his leadership.
It is these qualities that grew two nearly unknown Vail schools into more than 20 high performing, nationally acknowledged schools today.
Cal has been more than a school superintendent. He has served as a leader and spokesperson for the unincorporated Vail community, never assuming that mantle formally but always acting in furtherance of making Vail a great place to work and live.
The accolades and thanks that are sure to be heaped upon him on the occasion of his departure are fully deserved.
Gary Fenstermacher
Southeast side
‘Cancel culture’
will lead to a bitter end
When it comes to communication between individuals and organized groups, you have to wonder where we’re headed as a nation. Especially when considering the prevailing contemporary attitude, especially from politicians and college campuses, of “my way or the highway.” The current variation of that attitude is “cancel culture.”
Unlike the PC police, who may be critical of a point of view with which they disagree but nonetheless listen, “cancel culture” advocates a wish to silence people with whom they disagree. Followers continue to enlist support of those who want to set a limit on the freedom of speech.
It is worth remembering that “my way or the highway,” regardless of who’s listening, often leads to a bitter end.
Don Weaver
Midtown
Obamacare is working; let’s not blow it up
While it may not get the headlines that a certain impeachment is getting, there was great news released that said the Affordable Care Act premiums are falling in cost and the number of insurers is increasing. This is a tremendous development, especially considering that most of the Democratic nominees for president think it is wise to scrap the entire system and start anew with a government system like “Medicare for All.”
This seems like it is jumping the gun and a tad premature, especially given that the Affordable Care Act is finding its way. Democrats knew that it would take some time to work out the kinks of such a complicated system. Now they should see it through for the good of the country and those that need the most help.
Daniel Hernandez
Downtown
All sides need to explain how they will pay
It’s great that presidential candidates are being asked to explain how they propose to pay for their proposals to expand health care coverage to all. They need to.
Don’t forget to also demand that those who wanted the tax cuts which exploded the deficit, who voted for large increases in military spending, who advocated building a southern border wall also explain how they propose to pay for those policies. They need to as well.
Tim Gove
Marana
‘Racism’ is a word without definition
The Nov. 7 column by Esther Cepeda is a shining example that “racism” is, in fact, a word without definition. Citing a poll that shows Democrats say there is racism but Republicans do not fails to clarify anything.
Consider another way to view the same poll. The fact that Democrats accept racism actually means that they view blacks or Hispanics as victims who must be cared for by others. The fact that Republicans deny racism suggests they regard blacks and Hispanics as strong and capable of managing their lives for themselves.
Simply making the charge of racism says nothing whatever about how to change whatever one means by making that charge.
Before throwing that undefined word “racism” around, please, please state what actions the “racists” can take to avoid that otherwise empty charge!
Charles Josepshon
Midtown
Youths must wake up to the risks of vaping
I am surprised at the cavalier attitude toward vaping among the young. Vaping is a drug-delivery system for the addictive drug nicotine, which is not harmless. It interferes with the functioning of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine in the body, directly damaging integumental tissue: blood vessels, bladder and skin.
There is a reason smokers have a higher incidence of circulatory system disorders and bladder cancer as well as lung diseases. Young people who become addicted to nicotine through vaping are setting themselves up for future health problems.
Betty Feinberg
Southeast side
We need bipartisan budget process
It was mind-blowing to read the op-ed column written by the chair of the Senate Budget Committee, a Republican, and a budget committee member, a Democrat, describing an introduced bill to repair the process for formulating a national budget based on fiscal responsibility.
What a welcome breakthrough! I hope the Budget Committee can work hard and convince the entire Senate to agree and follow through. Maybe bipartisanship is happening after all and will produce a desired result.
Susan Girardeau
Green Valley
Waiting on that punch line, Republicans
Republicans have called the impeachment inquiry “a joke,” including our senator, Martha McSally, in a teleconference town hall. What I want to know is, what is the joke?
This president makes policy that benefits Russia or to generate revenue for his own business ventures and to weaken the security of the United States.
He needs to be investigated, beginning with his finances, to determine where his priorities lie. If he has nothing to hide, why does he make such elaborate efforts to interfere with any investigation? His behavior is criminal. Impeachment is not funny.
Bill Smith
Vail
On Catholic Church and its sacraments
Christine Flowers’ Nov. 10 column in favor of the Catholic Church denying communion to politicians who support abortion rights reflects one view. She concludes by saying, “If you don’t want us telling you how to write your laws, don’t tell us how to manage our sacraments. Deal?”
She further asserts that the abortion issue is “different” from related ones like the death penalty (and supporting all lives following birth so they can attain their full potential), because retired Pope Benedict has said so. And not surprisingly, there is not one word about the serial predators in the Catholic clergy and the ongoing cover up by the church hierarchy.
So here’s another proposal — conduct your sacraments as you see fit among consenting adults within the privacy of your church, but do not expect my tax dollars (because of your church’s tax exemption) to support your ongoing hypocrisy. Deal?
Gary Hammond
Catalina
Forget Latin, speak English
Forget quid pro quo. Call it what it is — bribery. Read 18 United States Code, Sections 201(b)(2)(A&C). Trump, a public official, sought something of value — an investigation into a domestic political rival — in exchange for not continuing to interfere with disbursement of congressionally appropriated military aid.
The Constitution specifically states that the president “shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”
Rick Jones
Downtown
Prop. 409 made strategic mistake
The mayor of Tucson is paid $42,000 annually? That is an embarassment and is less than $15 an hour! The mayor of Madison, Wisconsin, which is half the size of Tucson, is paid $125,500 a year.
I think the initiative to link the pay raise for the mayor with that of council members was a big mistake. I wonder if the initiative might well have passed if it was for only the mayor.
Jeffrey Dean
Northwest side