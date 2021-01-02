Letters to the Editor

A funny take
The season should not pass without a retelling of a story most of us have heard before:
Rudy, the weatherman on KTRZ, was well known for his great predictions of the weather. One evening my wife and I were watching his show and it was turning really cold outside and we were sure we’d have snow and maybe a blizzard. The weatherman, who mastered his profession in Russia made a prediction that surprised us.
He said there would be heavy showers instead of snow. I said I was skeptical, but my wife turned to me and uttered (GET READY!), “Rudolph, the Red, knows rain, Dear.”
Chuck Josepshon
Midtown
Concert brings
virtual Christmas joy
Joy
I want to thank the Star for its recent publication of “Holiday Concert at San Xavier goes virtual.” For the past 20 years I have sung at the annual Christmas concert at San Xavier and it has brought me much joy.
The blending of the angelic soprano/alto voices of the Arizona Boys Chorus with the tenor/bass voices of the men singing makes for a unique sound.
The “Ave Maria” solo and the “O Holy Night” duet were inspirational. The acoustics at the mission are fantastic and the ambiance of hundreds of candles makes for an unbelievable experience.
The procession of “Peace Peace” by the boys and “Silent Night” by the men is unforgettable. I made my contribution several weeks ago and received the link.
I have viewed the video and listened to the beautiful music over and over. Best Christmas gift ever. It has truly allowed me to experience virtual Christmas joy.
Thomas McGorray
Northwest side
A youthful way to solve the climate crisis
As a woman scientist, I was pleased to see two articles in Sunday’s paper that give me hope for the future of science and our nation. Earyn McGee, the “lizard lady,” has set her sights on encouraging more women and people of color to look to the sciences for careers. And President-elect Joe Biden has introduced a diverse climate team recognizing there is “no time to waste.”
Working to mitigate the effects of climate change will require our best scientific minds from a wide variety of fields. To get those scientists, we need to encourage students, as McGee is doing, to pursue careers in science. Without diversity among scientists, we are potentially limiting our nation’s ability to address the pressing problems we face including climate change.
Gail Cordy
West side
Townsend must wear a mask
What part of “public servant” does incoming state Sen. Kelly Townsend not understand?
She has asked to be elected to the state Legislature but has turned around and said she’ll ignore public-health issues. How can she consider herself a community-minded person by refusing to wear a mask in the Senate building? She is unbelievably selfish and how can her constituents expect her to take action in their best interests when she acts in this way? Townsend, show that your constituents votes were not in vain. Act to benefit the public.
Kathleen Vandervoet
Tubac
Why are we
surprised?
The government’s astonishment and criticism of people flying over the holidays, around a million a day, is laughable. By allowing flights to proceed they are facilitating the further rapid spread of the virus and more deaths.
If they were serious about curtailing the crisis they should have grounded all commercial flights over the holiday period.
Peter Askew