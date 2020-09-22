Letters to the Editor

Professors deserve acknowledgment, too
I will call the University of Arizona a university when the death of a professor of English, physics or any other core field creates as much hoopla as the death of a basketball (or was it football?) coach.
Harry Brauer
Green Valley
Supervisor Miller a poor example
Re: the Sept. 16 photo “Supervisor surrounded in plexiglass.”
Wednesday’s Daily Star told us that Supervisor Ally Miller had to have a plexiglass barrier built at her desk, because she refuses to wear a mask, per city ordinance. A big thanks to County Administrator Chuck Huckleberry for caring about the other’s who would be exposed to Miller’s noncompliance. I hope she had to pay for the plexiglass installation.
Just another example of Republicans not taking the virus seriously, and not doing the simplest thing to help stop the spread. Ally Miller: what a poor example you are.
Mary Bradley
Midtown
Country needs
a far-right party
The right-wingers have hypnotized and high-jacked the GOP. Before they spoil the values and good name of the party of Lincoln, they should be reorganized into a minority “Conservative Party.” Party planks: unlimited gun rights, health care on your own, small government (except police and military), private ownership of parks, schools and universities.
Members, money or media influence for the new party? No problem, Fox Network has plenty to finance the new Conservative Party.
When free from the yoke of the ultra-right, real Republicans, RINOs and other moderates would aspire to form a moderate party, ready to function and ready to form a more perfect union.
What say you, Republicans? Are you ready?
Kenn Block
Oro Valley
Trump’s tragic ‘panic’ response
Thanks to journalist Bob Woodward, we recently learned that Trump knew about the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic way back in January but purposely chose to keep that information under wraps.
Trump is a man of poor judgment. Had he leveled with us, had he taken the advise of the CDC, and had he modeled sensible behavior as a conscientious leader would have, many of our departed loved ones would still be with us.
Trump’s reason, according to him, was that he didn’t want the American people to panic. Heaven forbid! What might a panic have entailed? People taking to the streets, screaming in anguish, driving off the road?
Think of it: Would a momentary panic have been worse than being infected with a deadly serious virus? Worse than spending weeks on a ventilator? Worse than a spiraling death toll? I don’t think so.
Kathleen Pastryk
Oro Valley
Recommended presidential reading
Before voting this fall, I greatly recommend that people read the book by Trump’s niece, Dr. Mary Trump, “Too Much and Never Enough.”
She is an excellent writer and experienced clinical psychologist, so she knows what she is talking about when she writes about the dysfunctional dynamics of her family.
If you don’t want to buy a copy, see if you can check it out of a library.
This book shows why “the Donald” is a deliberately ignorant, selfish, demented psychopath and liar (just like “dear old dad” taught him to be) who has broken at least half of the Ten Commandments.
He is definitely the worst president we have ever had.
His actions have caused the United States to be the laughingstock of the world.
The Republicans are spreading blatant lies about Democrats, especially Joe Biden. So I urge every voter to vote for Democrat’s up and down the ballot.
Flora Frederick
Midtown
Rogue Theatre’s brave take deserves a ‘bravo’
Re: the Sept. 14. article “Tucson’s The Rogue Theatre trailblazes an answer to live shows amid COVID-19”
I had the great honor of attending the Rogue Theater’s performance of Arthur Miller’s “View from the Bridge” on Friday evening. It was spellbinding and here is why: The cast was all wearing skin toned masks. All facial features were obscured.
That symbol alone created a sense of solidarity for those of us in the audience, also equipped with masks.
But with all these expressionless faces, a new art form emerged: the power of the word that succinctly addresses issues of womanhood, sexuality and community.
Bravo, for taking theater to the next level, mask or not.
Shirley Wagner
East side
TEP, put power poles on Campbell
Re: the Sept. 13 article “UA-area residents: Beefed-up power line will spoil our views.”
I was glad to read David Wichner’s top story in today’s paper covering the TEP pole predicament and appreciate his reporting on the topic so thoroughly.
The power lines are needed, no doubt, but what route they take will ultimately be decided by cost, seasoned with what we hope will be a little more analysis of how they affect residents.
Campbell Avenue is a smarter option than Euclid Avenue for the north-south portion of the route because it’s a mile shorter than the Euclid Avenue choice and therefore, more economical.
When we wrote our letter to mayor and council, we did not advocate for which side of Campbell Avenue the poles should go, but the west, not east side of the street, which is mostly adjacent to UA property and infrastructure, would make more sense.
Campbell Avenue, a much wider street with far less pedestrian and bicycle traffic, can accommodate these massive poles better than Euclid.
Judy Rose Sensibar
Downtown
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!