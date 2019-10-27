Trump’s diversions show tail is wagging the dog
A 1997 political comedy begins with a riddle:
Why does a dog wag its tail? Because the dog is smarter than its tail. If the tail were smarter would it wag the dog?
In the movie, a sex scandal threatens a president’s reelection. To divert attention, an elaborate scheme is concocted: start a phony war with a little country, complete with faked war footage and a heroic rescued soldier — wrapped in patriotic songs. The White House team (the Tail), succeeds in selling the hoax to a gullible media and electorate (the Dog). The scandal fades away and the president is reelected.
Fast forward: the president is threatened by a constitutional crisis. In panic mode, his sycophants search for a diversion. Attacking critics isn’t working. Aha — issue an executive order withdrawing from an existing conflict. Who could object?
No way, I’m thinking, is the tail smarter than the dog in the real world, but I asked a trusted friend what she thought. She answered with an enthusiastic woof! Woof!
James Merry
SaddleBrooke
San Pedro can’t ask for any more water
The Oct. 21 op-ed that attacks two recent op-ed pieces in support of the San Pedro River is deceptive.
Lanny Davis faults these other op-eds for failing to cite the decision by the Arizona Department of Water Resources to grant Benson a designation of adequate water supply, claiming this finding as evidence of adequate water for the nearby San Pedro River. In fact, this document acknowledges that Benson would be allowed to lower the groundwater level by as much as 500 feet over 100 years. If anything, the department’s document seems to support the arguments made by the op-eds Mr. Davis is attacking.
The San Pedro River does not have the luxury of obtaining water from deeper underground!
If the developers really wanted to be truthful and have the facts exposed, they wouldn’t have fought so hard against the normal requirement for a comprehensive analysis of impacts, which would include hydrological studies of the impact on the San Pedro River.
Suzanne Kelly
Midtown
Confucius Institute brings confusion
An investigation by Judicial Watch revealed that the UA, through a formal agreement with the People’s Republic of China, has been funding a local chapter of the Confucius Institute. While the initial goals of the Institute may have seemed benign and even laudable, it is undeniable that the PRC was given not only substantial funding but also exclusive rights to intellectual concepts, trademarks and inventions developed during the period of the agreement.
This comports with recent revelations regarding extensive espionage activities by the PRC, so it is disturbing that the university did not terminate the Institute immediately of its own accord. Rather, it took the threat of loss of some Department of Defense funding for that to happen. Reportedly, the University was “reluctant” to sever the agreement, despite recent evidence of threats to national security. Is this the way we want Arizona public education funds to be spent?
Glenn Perry
Foothills
What about Trump appeals to supporters?
We know that President Trump pressured Ukraine to gather dirt on Vice President Joe Biden’s son or risk losing American military aid. We know he betrayed the Kurds, our loyal allies, with a resulting loss of innocent lives in Northern Syria. In addition to these destructive acts, he is attempting to destroy Obamacare, which would result in the loss of health coverage for 20 million Americans, is withdrawing from a multi-nation effort to deal with climate change, and is continuing to demean the presidency with his racist views, vulgar language and blatant cruelty.
Nevertheless, millions of Americans remain supportive of this incompetent and disturbed man. Do they share his racist views? Do they view Democrats as enemies to be destroyed and not simply as political opponents? Do they fear that in three decades America will have a minority majority population?
Most of Trump’s supporters are decent human beings who I hope will eventually realize that Trump is a clear and present danger and vote him out of office in 2010.
Stuart Sellinger
West side
Jimmy Carter: American hero
He is a great role model for evangelicals and the rest of us. Humility, and service to all people and American values and morals.
Pat Manon
Northwest side