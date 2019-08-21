‘Another View’ of ignorance
Robert Swaim’s ignorance is showing. His cartoon depicting President Trump as similar to Adolph Hitler shows he doesn’t know what Nazi stands for. It’s an acronym in the German language for the National SOCIALIST German Workers’ Party. His cartoon would have been more accurate comparing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the rest of her “squad” to Hitler, since they are the current face of Socialism in America.
David Eppihimer, Pima County GOP Chair
East side
Do you really believe Trump cares about you?
Workers at Shell’s Pittsburgh site were given an option — show up for Trump’s speech or not get paid.
Before his speech in Phoenix, a Craigslist ad appeared — actors needed. $15 per hour. “Duties include protest activity and holding signs that are Pro Trump. Minorities are welcome and needed. Looking to fill 500 spots.” Still, every rally runs about 60% to 70% full, yet he claims record crowds everywhere.
In New Hampshire, half the seats over his right shoulder were empty.
Somehow, he says he never sees any protesters. “Fake News! Everyone loves me.”
In El Paso, he made jokes with medical professionals about his political rally crowd sizes as he toured an El Paso hospital in the wake of Saturday’s mass shooting. He saw no victims. They brought in an infant who’s parents were both killed and Trump and Melania took a smiling, thumbs-up photo.
Trump has no empathy for any American. Do you really believe he cares about you?
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
He’s called ‘Moscow Mitch’ for a reason
The Trump administration recently moved to lift some Russian sanctions. Congress introduced a measure to prevent this and leave the sanctions in place. The measure was passed by the House, with Democrats and many Republicans in agreement.
It also had support from several Republican senators, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked its introduction, and so it never even made it to the floor for debate and a vote. As a result, the sanctions were lifted.
Shortly thereafter, a wealthy Russian businessman announced plans to build a Russian-backed $220 million aluminum mill in Kentucky, which happens to be the state represented by Mitch McConnell. You can draw your own conclusions.
Douglas Maul
West side
Pro-Romero mailer was misleading
I was outraged to receive a piece of campaign literature which looked like former President Barack Obama had endorsed Regina Romero. On one side of the card was quote about the importance of voting and a picture of Obama. Regina Romero was not mentioned by Obama, nor was the Tucson mayor’s race. On the other side was a pitch to vote for Romero.
Reading the card made it seem like President Obama endorsed Romero. He did not. This misleading ad was paid for by Chispa Arizona PAC.
Voters, you must read carefully every piece of campaign literature you receive, especially who funds it, in order not to be misled.
Barbara Sattler
Midtown
Israel was out of line in barring congresswomen
Most American Jews, myself included, strongly value civil liberties, religious freedom and free speech. Israel was totally out of line banning U.S. Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar at the behest of the Trump administration because they are Muslims and have criticized Israel in defense of the Palestinian cause.
Free speech — basic tenants of both U.S. and Israeli systems — means the freedom to criticize without fear of retribution.
The world has tolerated racist ideologies way too freely in the past, to disastrous results, as we all too well know. And we Jews, of all people, should not be complicit in allowing racist ideologies to flourish in our world today.
Mark Elson
West side
Dorman has real plans for Tucson’s problems
As a resident of Tucson for over 60 years, I am seriously concerned about the Democratic mayoral primary. I’ve seen what Steve Farley and Regina Romero have done in their political careers and my opinion of their results is “not good enough.”
Randi Dorman, on the other hand, can and will make the changes we need to drive our precious Tucson to its full potential.
Two of Randi’s points that I am extremely passionate about are creating higher paying jobs and lawfully moving forward with affordable housing. She actually has a credible plan to solve my concerns and voiced it; whereas the other two candidates have never communicated a real design to solve these issues.
I admire Dorman’s passion in the way she communicates. Her sincerity and emotion give me the confidence that I am making the right decision to vote for Randi!
Larry Nagel
Downtown
We pay more for less trash, recycling service
I am writing with my concerns about our recycling and trash pickups. Twenty-three years ago, when we were newlyweds, we purchased a new home in Hidden Vista. We had two trash pickups a week and a recycle box.
It was a few years later that we received a blue can similar to the green trash can, and one pickup a week for both cans.
Now we hear we are going to have one trash pickup a week and a recycling pickup every two weeks. We still pay the same or more for pickup. Also, we still have same amount of trash.
Maybe we could be allowed two trash pickups a week and one recyling pickup every other week?
Possibly our mayoral candidates could address these issues. We keep paying more for less.
Jeffry Barnes
East side
Column about faith made the morning better
I loved Renee Schaffer Horton’s column on maintaining her Catholic faith despite the disappointing failures of our “leadership.” She’s spot on.
It’s about the people, and all our messiness and imperfections, and how the church provides a basis for faith and meaning. That will always matter, despite the failures of the men who betrayed us. Tell her thanks for making my Sunday morning better.
David Russell
Northwest side
Debunking myths
on ‘Medicare for All’
I was thrilled to read the letter by Drs. Eve Shapiro and Paul Gordon, “We’re doctors, and we’re debunking myths about Medicare for All.” I, too, am a physician and support an improved and expanded Medicare for All as called for in the House (Jayapal) and Senate (Sanders) bills.
The two most contradictory concerns the letter’s authors address are “how will we pay for it” and “we need to keep private insurance.” Indeed a large part of the answer to the first is to eliminate the profit and administrative costs engendered by private insurance companies.
Under Medicare for All, everyone will get all the health care they need, without the restrictions on providers most insurers now impose. And precisely because everyone will be in the same plan and the wealthy cannot “buy out”, the more educated, better-off and empowered will make sure that it is a good plan and it will work for everyone.
Joshua Freeman
North side
Seconding the Star’s endorsement for mayor
As an experienced urban planner, I second the Star’s endorsement of Randi Dorman for Tucson mayor. Randi is an accomplished creator of lively neighborhoods, and as mayor she’ll help us create a Tucson that lives up to our potential.
Randi’s campaign platform is powerful, complete, doable and unique. For example, she alone among the candidates champions an urban ecosystem that will merge economic and educational development — creating not just new and better companies and jobs, but also qualified workers.
And only Randi has been up front about the environmental challenges facing Tucson and its citizens, especially climate change and urban sustainability (including needed computerized traffic controls to save gas and speed travel).
Randi’s policies, available on RandiForMayor.com, are innovative, compassionate and full of common sense — necessary ingredients for our next mayor’s success. That’s why I’m voting for her, and why you should, too.
Robert Jacobson
West side